News
Fushifaru Maldives invites guests to rediscover barefoot luxury
Fushifaru Maldives believes that luxury begins with one simple act: taking off your shoes. Born from a natural sandbank in the heart of Lhaviyani Atoll, the boutique island resort is home to some of the softest, most powder-like sand in the Maldives, inviting guests to embrace the timeless pleasure of barefoot island living from the moment they arrive.
Nestled on the north-eastern edge of Lhaviyani Atoll, the award-winning boutique resort invites guests to leave more than just their shoes behind. Here, time slows, nature takes centre stage and every experience is designed to reconnect travellers with the effortless beauty of the Maldives.
Long before villas dotted its shoreline, Fushifaru existed as a pristine natural sandbank. Although the island has flourished into a lush tropical paradise, its origins remain beautifully preserved beneath every step. The beaches are renowned for their exceptionally fine, powder-soft sand – so light and silky that guests instinctively slip off their shoes on arrival, often forgetting about them for the rest of their stay. It is a feeling that has become synonymous with Fushifaru.
Rather than polished marble walkways or grand architectural statements, the island offers something increasingly rare: the freedom to wander barefoot from sunrise to sunset, with nothing but warm sand beneath your feet and the gentle rhythm of island life setting the pace.
“Luxury today isn’t about having more – it is about feeling more,” says Jumana, Resident Manager at Fushifaru Maldives. “At Fushifaru, we encourage guests to embrace the island exactly as it is meant to be experienced – barefoot, unhurried and deeply connected to nature. Our island has a wonderfully relaxed atmosphere that reflects the true spirit of the Maldives. Whether guests are walking along our powder-soft beaches, sharing stories with our team or discovering the incredible marine life just offshore, they experience something genuine, personal and unforgettable.”
That authenticity is woven into every aspect of the Fushifaru experience. With just 63 villas, the resort has intentionally remained intimate, allowing every guest to enjoy personalised service while preserving the peaceful character of the island. Inspired by traditional Maldivian architecture, the resort blends contemporary comfort with local craftsmanship, creating spaces that feel both elegant and deeply rooted in their surroundings.
Beyond its famously soft beaches lies one of the Maldives’ most vibrant underwater playgrounds. The island’s spectacular house reef offers effortless snorkelling directly from the shore, where colourful coral gardens are home to turtles, reef sharks, eagle rays and countless tropical fish. Just a short boat ride away, the renowned Fushifaru Thila – one of the Maldives’ renowned dive sites – promises exhilarating encounters with manta rays, schooling fish and thriving marine ecosystems that continue to captivate divers from around the world. Adventure extends far beyond the reef. Guests can set sail on traditional dhoni cruises, discover secluded sandbanks, enjoy dolphin watching at sunset, indulge in bespoke dining experiences beneath the stars or immerse themselves in authentic Maldivian culture through curated island activities. Every experience is thoughtfully designed to celebrate the destination rather than distract from it.
As travellers increasingly seek meaningful escapes over manufactured luxury, Fushifaru’s boutique philosophy feels more relevant than ever. Here, genuine hospitality, warm smiles and authentic connections take precedence over extravagance, creating memories that linger long after departure.
It is this unmistakable sense of place that continues to draw guests back to the island year after year. At Fushifaru Maldives, luxury isn’t defined by what you wear. It’s defined by what you choose to leave behind. Sometimes, that starts with your shoes!
Awards
Baros Maldives ranked world’s no. 2 resort in Travel + Leisure Awards
Baros Maldives has been named the No. 2 Resort in the World and No. 1 Resort in Asia in the 2026 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, as voted by readers of one of the world’s most respected travel publications.
Now in its 31st year, the World’s Best Awards is one of the travel industry’s most respected accolades, with hundreds of thousands of well-travelled readers sharing their views on the world’s leading hotels, resorts, destinations and tour operators.
For Baros, the recognition is the latest milestone in a story that began over five decades ago. Since opening in 1973, the island has built its reputation through consistency and staying true to what guests value most: impeccable service that the island has never felt the need to reinvent and a natural setting of mature jungle, powder-soft sand and one of the Maldives’ most celebrated house reefs. Nearly 30% of bookings come from returning guests, most of whom feel like Baros is a second home.
Ibrahim Shijah, General Manager of Baros Maldives, commented: “To be recognised as the No. 2 resort in the world and the No. 1 resort in Asia by Travel + Leisure readers is an extraordinary honour. Baros has never chased trends, and we don’t intend to start now. What we’ve built over five decades is something more durable than that – a relationship with this island and with the guests who keep returning to it. This recognition is a reflection of that relationship, and we share it with our entire team and our guests.”
The award places Baros among an elite group of properties recognised globally and reinforces its position within the Versa Hospitality collection as the Maldives’ original luxury icon.
Drink
AQVA at Lily Beach earns Wine Spectator 2026 Award of Excellence
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announced that AQVA restaurant has once again been recognised by Wine Spectator, receiving the prestigious 2026 Award of Excellence. Building on the restaurant’s previous recognition in 2023, this latest accolade reaffirms Lily Beach’s unwavering commitment to exceptional wine service, world-class gastronomy, and unforgettable dining experiences.
Presented annually by Wine Spectator, the Award of Excellence recognises restaurants whose wine lists offer a thoughtfully curated selection of quality producers, thematic consistency, and outstanding harmony with their culinary offerings. The award places AQVA restaurant among an elite group of dining establishments worldwide celebrated for their dedication to wine culture and excellence in hospitality.
Speaking about the win, General Manager, Laurent Driole said: “For 32 years, Lily Beach Resort & Spa has been celebrated for redefining luxury all-inclusive hospitality in the Maldives through exceptional gastronomy and one of the region’s most distinguished beverage offerings. Our renowned all-inclusive Platinum Plan has long allowed guests to enjoy premium wines and Champagnes as an integral part of the island experience rather than an indulgent extra.”
Explaining further, he said “Beyond this, our wine cellar invites gourmets to discover remarkable labels and rare vintages that accompany intimate culinary journeys in secluded corners of the resort, where romance, privacy and the beauty of the Maldives come together effortlessly. Because some moments deserve to be celebrated with a truly exceptional glass of wine, and life itself is certainly one of them.”
AQVA restaurant has become synonymous with refined island dining, where world-class cuisine is complemented by an internationally curated wine programme designed to elevate every guest experience. By day, AQVA restaurant welcomes guests for relaxed à la carte lunches overlooking the resort’s infinity pool. As evening falls, Les Turquoise d’Aqua at the AQVA deck transforms into Lily Beach’s signature fine dining venue, where bespoke menus featuring fresh lobster, premium tomahawk steaks, Kobe beef and refined tasting experiences are thoughtfully paired with exceptional wines and customised to each guest’s preferences.
At the heart of the programme is Lily Beach’s award-winning Platinum Plan, featuring more than 90 premium wines and champagnes carefully selected from the world’s most celebrated wine regions. The collection showcases a balanced selection of renowned Old-World appellations alongside distinguished New World producers, allowing guests to explore an exceptional diversity of varietals, styles and vintages throughout their stay.
Complementing the Platinum Plan is the resort’s Premium Wine Cellar, home to an extensive collection of more than 200 labels, including prestigious Champagnes, iconic Bordeaux and Burgundy, acclaimed wines from Italy, Spain, the United States, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Together, the collection offers one of the most comprehensive wine experiences available in the Maldives.
The resort’s Resident Sommelier plays an integral role in the guest journey, offering personalised recommendations, educational insights and expertly curated food and wine pairings tailored to individual tastes and preferences.
Receiving the Wine Spectator 2026 Award of Excellence once again reflects Lily Beach Resort & Spa’s unwavering dedication to continuously evolving its wine programme, refining its cellar, introducing new producers and vintages, and creating unforgettable dining experiences that seamlessly combine exceptional wines, innovative cuisine and warm Maldivian hospitality.
Cooking
Chef Hari’s first cookbook brings Gili Lankanfushi’s vegan cuisine home
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives has announced the launch of Plant to Plate: Vegan Recipes from Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, the debut cookbook from Executive Chef Harinath Govindaraj. Published by St James’s House and launching in October 2026, the beautifully curated coffee-table book marks Chef Hari’s 20th year at the award-winning resort and celebrates his vibrant approach to plant-based cuisine.
Available to purchase via the Gili Lankanfushi Maldives website and on the island, with pre-orders opening soon, Plant to Plate allows guests and food lovers alike to recreate a taste of Gili at home. More than a cookbook, it is a reflection of Chef Hari’s philosophy of simple, mindful cooking, encouraging readers to embrace seasonal ingredients, fresh herbs and the joy of creating nourishing meals from nature’s bounty.
Featuring more than 60 recipes spanning breakfasts, starters, soups, salads, mains, desserts and signature drinks, the collection showcases Chef Hari’s wellness-led approach to food. Highlights include Rainbow Root Ceviche, Gili Garden Green Gazpacho, Teriyaki Tofu Steak with Coriander Sticky Rice, Pan-Seared Radish Scallops, Roasted Green Cauliflower with Zesty Couscous and Caramel Pistachio Silk Cheesecake, alongside treasured family recipes inspired by his South Indian heritage.
“Plant to Plate is about making beautiful, wholesome food accessible to everyone,” says Chef Hari Govindaraj. “The recipes are designed to be practical, flexible and easy to recreate at home using fresh, seasonal ingredients. I want readers to feel confident in the kitchen and to understand that some of the most memorable dishes come from the simplest ingredients.”
A much-loved figure at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, Chef Hari has spent the past two decades helping shape the resort’s culinary identity. Born in southern India, his passion for cooking began at an early age and has evolved into a distinctive style centred around sustainability, wellness and plant-based dining. Today, he oversees the island’s flourishing organic garden, growing herbs, fruits and vegetables used throughout the resort’s restaurants and menus.
Throughout the book, Chef Hari challenges traditional perceptions of vegan cuisine, transforming radishes into scallops, tofu into flavour-packed steaks and root vegetables into vibrant ceviches. His inventive recipes demonstrate how plant-based cooking can be every bit as satisfying, creative and indulgent as more conventional dishes.
Rodrigo Buanafina, General Manager of Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, comments “Chef Hari has shaped the culinary identity of Gili Lankanfushi for two decades, inspiring guests through his creativity, passion for sustainability and extraordinary ability to transform simple ingredients into unforgettable dining experiences. The new Plant to Plate cookbook is a fitting celebration of his remarkable journey with the island and a wonderful way for guests to take a taste of the Gili experience home with them.”
Katie Nicholl, international broadcaster and author of the cookbook, comments “When I first visited Gili Lankanfushi, I was captivated not only by the beauty of the island but by Chef Hari’s extraordinary food. As a family of meat eaters, we were amazed by the creativity, flavour and colour of his vegan cuisine. Plant to Plate is not just a book for vegans; it is for anyone who loves good food, enjoys healthy eating and is curious about discovering exciting new flavours. Hari has an incredible gift for transforming humble ingredients into something truly special, and his recipes prove that plant-based cooking can be creative, accessible and, above all, delicious.”
Featuring stunning photography by acclaimed photographer Mel Yates, Plant to Plate combines evocative imagery of island life with easy-to-follow recipes designed for delicious and healthy everyday living. The result is a visually striking keepsake that transports readers to the shores of Gili Lankanfushi with every turn of the page.
Sample recipes are available on request. Plant to Plate Vegan Recipes from Gili Lankanfushi Maldives will be available for $100 USD with 25% of the profits going towards Cancer Society of Maldives (CSM).
Vegan Recipes from Gili Lankanfushi Maldives will be available from October 2026 via the resort’s website and on the island. Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi start from £1,129 ($1,440) based on two adults sharing a Villa Suite with breakfast included. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com.
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