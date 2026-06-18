News
Mandara Spa champions presence and balance in modern wellness journey
Over the past decade, wellness in the Maldives has evolved from an occasional travel indulgence into an essential part of the guest experience. Today’s travellers are seeking more than relaxation alone. They are looking for experiences that support physical wellbeing, emotional balance, mindfulness, and meaningful human connection.
The first half of 2026 has once again highlighted the strength and continued evolution of the wellness sector. New concepts, technologies, treatments, and wellbeing trends continue to reshape guest expectations, creating exciting opportunities for both guests and operators. Yet amid this progress, there is also a growing recognition that true wellbeing cannot be measured by novelty alone.
Increasingly, travellers are seeking experiences that feel authentic, intentional, and genuinely restorative. For Mandara Spa, this shift is both encouraging and deeply familiar. For 30 years, the brand has operated across some of the world’s most celebrated hospitality destinations, from the Maldives to leading hotels and resorts throughout Asia and beyond, witnessing wellness evolve from a niche hospitality offering into a global movement. Yet despite the industry’s transformation, the essence of wellness remains remarkably timeless: presence, balance, and meaningful human care.
Honouring Ritual in a Fast-Moving World
For three decades, Mandara Spa has drawn upon the enduring wisdom of Balinese wellness traditions, bringing their principles of presence, balance, and mindful care to guests around the world.
Long before wellness became a global conversation, Balinese culture recognised the importance of ritual, gratitude, balance, and living in harmony with oneself and the surrounding world. These values continue to guide every Mandara Spa experience today. From the welcoming foot cleansing ritual to thoughtfully curated treatment journeys inspired by generations of healing wisdom, each touchpoint is designed to encourage guests to slow down, become fully present, and reconnect with themselves.
“At the heart of Mandara Spa is a philosophy that wellness is not something to rush. It is something to be savoured, respected, and experienced with full awareness. Balinese heritage teaches us the importance of gratitude, of honouring each step in a ritual, and of finding peace in stillness,” said Tenille Keats, Country Manager of Mandara Spa.
As the industry continues to evolve, Mandara Spa remains committed to preserving these traditions while thoughtfully adapting to the needs of modern travellers. While wellness trends may change, the desire for genuine care, meaningful human connection, and authentic experiences remains constant.
This philosophy was also reflected during Global Wellness Day 2026, when Mandara Spa teams across multiple destinations joined guests, partners, and local communities in celebrating the universal importance of wellbeing. The occasion served as a powerful reminder that wellness often begins with a quiet moment, a mindful breath, a sense of gratitude, or simply the permission to pause.
Looking Ahead with Purpose
Rooted in Mandara Spa’s signature wellness philosophy, the brand remains committed to delivering authentic and restorative experiences inspired by Balinese wellness traditions. Through personalised treatments, attentive hospitality, and thoughtfully curated wellness offerings, Mandara Spa continues to create meaningful journeys that evolve alongside the changing needs and lifestyles of today’s guests.
As Mandara Spa looks toward the second half of 2026, it does so with a renewed sense of gratitude and purpose. This year also marks a significant milestone as the brand celebrates its 30th anniversary, honouring three decades of bringing Balinese-inspired wellness experiences to guests across the Maldives, Asia, and destinations around the world.
This milestone provides an opportunity to reflect on the people and partnerships that have shaped the journey over the past three decades. Mandara Spa extends its heartfelt appreciation to its therapists, spa teams, hotel partners, and loyal guests, whose trust and support continue to inspire the brand’s evolution.
As the wellness industry continues to evolve, Mandara Spa remains optimistic about the future. Guided by the timeless wisdom of Balinese traditions, the brand remains committed to creating spaces where guests can pause, reconnect, and restore. Because sometimes the most meaningful moments are found not in doing more, but in simply being present.
Awards
Canareef enters Tripadvisor’s global Best of the Best rankings for first time
In a historic milestone for the southernmost atoll of the Maldives, Canareef Resort Maldives has been awarded the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award “Best of the Best” for 2026–the highest honour the world’s largest travel guidance platform can offer.
Out of over 8 million listings on Tripadvisor, fewer than 1% achieve Travellers’ Choice status. But “Best of the Best” is even rarer–granted to only approximately 1,500 to 2,000 elite properties worldwide. Canareef has now entered that exclusive circle for the very first time.
A First-Ever ‘Best of the Best’: A Tribute to the Team’s Dedication
While Canareef previously earned the standard Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award in 2017 and then consecutively from 2023 until now, the 2026 “Best of the Best” title marks the resort’s first time receiving Tripadvisor’s ultimate recognition. This achievement is not built on distant history. It is built on recent, consistent, above-and-beyond service–the kind that comes only from a team that truly cares.
This award is a tribute to every single staff member who wakes up each day determined to create genuine, heartfelt experiences. From housekeeping to front office, from the dive centre to the kitchen–their passion and commitment have turned ordinary stays into unforgettable ones. The Tripadvisor community has spoken, and what they praised most is the hard work, warmth, and dedication of the people behind the Canareef name.
Guests Have Spoken: From Honeymooners to Families
From honeymooners enjoying quiet sunset walks to families discovering Addu’s lush, unhurried paradise, guests have shared their honest, heartfelt experiences. Their words–full of gratitude for the attentive service, cleanliness, and genuine care they received–helped propel Canareef into the global spotlight. One recent Tripadvisor review read:“We were surprised by the level of service. The team truly cares.” Another said: “From the warm welcome to the heartfelt farewell, every member of the team made our stay feel truly special and personal.” Reflecting the island’s unique charm, one guest also wrote: “The island feels wonderfully untouched and serene, yet there is always something to explore, from dolphins to cycling under the palms.”
A Win for the Canareef Team and Addu Atoll Tourism
The award is being celebrated across Addu Atoll, as Canareef continues to be a major gateway to the atoll’s unique attractions–from the historic British Loyalty shipwreck to the Addu Nature Park in Hithadhoo, and the world-famous manta cleaning station that draws divers from around the globe.
“Receiving Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Award for the first time is a proud milestone for Canareef,” said the General Manager of Canareef Resort Maldives.“What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it comes directly from our guests–and it reflects the recent hard work, dedication, and collective effort of our entire team. This award is a tribute to each and every staff member who pours their passion into this island every day. We share this honour with our team and with the wonderful community of Addu.”
What Makes Canareef Stand Out Today
Unlike many Maldivian resorts that focus solely on luxury over water, Canareef offers a rare blend of barefoot elegance, vast green spaces, and a connection to local life. Its four kilometres of shoreline, a natural lagoon, and a vibrant house reef make it a favourite for both relaxation and adventure. Yet it is the team’s genuine Maldivian spirit—the smiles, the stories, the spontaneous help —that guests mention again and again.
One recent reviewer wrote: “Canareef is not just a resort; it is a home. We came as guests and left as family.” Another noted: “After six visits to the Maldives, this is the first time I felt truly sad to check out.”
An Invitation from the Equator
With the 2026 Best of the Best award marking a major milestone, Canareef Resort Maldives invites travellers from around the world to discover the untouched charm of Addu Atoll. Reaching this southern paradise is now easier than ever, with convenient domestic flights from Velana International Airport or direct access via Gan International Airport, followed by seamless speedboat transfers to the resort.
As one Tripadvisor review put it: “Don’t let the distance fool you–paradise is worth every mile.”
News
Versa Hospitality unveils Versa Keys rewards programme for guests
Maldivian-owned group Versa Hospitality on Wednesday announced the launch of Versa Keys: a tiered loyalty programme designed to reward guests for their curiosity, loyalty and time spent across the group’s growing collection of destinations worldwide.
Versa Keys introduces a membership structure based on nights stayed, with four tiers–Member, Silver, Gold and Platinum–each unlocking a progressively richer range of beneﬁts across all Versa Collection and Niva properties globally. The programme launches across all locations on 1 October 2026 and is central to Versa’s ambition to deepen guest relationships as the group continues to expand internationally. Each new destination will be fully integrated into the programme on opening, meaning members’ nights and beneﬁts travel with them wherever Versa goes next.
Visha Mahir, CEO, Versa Hospitality, says: “Versa Keys reflects everything we believe travel should be. It rewards the moments that matter–the time guests invest, the experiences they seek out and the memories they leave with.As we grow, the programme grows with them: every stay across every destination counts, and every tier unlocks something more meaningful.”
A programme that grows with guests
Unlocking a lifetime of rewards with Versa Keys is easy. Simply stay across the Versa Hospitality portfolio to accumulate nights and unlock benefits, redeemable at any of Versa properties.
The four tiers are structured as follows:
- Member | 1-6 nights: Membership begins automatically from the moment you check in for the ﬁrst time.
- Silver | 7+ nights: Receive enhanced arrival privileges, early check-in (subject to availability) and discounts on food and beverages, spa and excursions and laundry services.
- Gold | 48+ nights: Gold members unlock a curated experience for two once per stay, a guaranteed late check-out until 4pm and an additional 5% discount on top of Silver beneﬁts across food, beverages, spa and excursions.
- Platinum | 84+ nights: The programme’s highest tier builds on everything Gold offers. Platinum members enjoy increased discounts on food, beverages, spa and excursions–an additional 5-10% on top of Gold–plus discounts on in-villa dining and minibar and a guaranteed late check-out extended to 6pm.
Simple to join, effortless to use
Guests are automatically enrolled from their ﬁrst stay and nights accumulate naturally across all group properties. Resort teams are on hand throughout each stay to highlight earning opportunities, guide guests through their beneﬁts and ensure the programme adds value at every touchpoint.
Versa Hospitality is the evolution of Universal Resorts–the pioneering force behind over 50 years of Maldivian hospitality. Today, Versa carries that legacy forward, shaping extraordinary destinations across the Indian Ocean and beyond.
The Versa portfolio is deﬁned by two distinct yet complementary divisions: the lifestyle-led brand Niva, uniting six properties in the Maldives and Seychelles, and a curated collection of acclaimed resorts including Huvafen Fushi, Milaidhoo and Baros.
Action
Mason Ho confirmed for 2026 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy
There are surfers who follow a game plan. And then there’s Mason Ho. A blend of style icon, surfing heritage and technical standout, Ho has built a career doing things his own way, usually at full speed, often upside down and regularly pushing the limits of performance across challenging reef breaks and unconventional equipment.
This is exactly why the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy feels like a natural fit.
For Ho, part of the appeal lies in the opportunity to surf through different eras of the sport – an event where adaptability matters as much as performance, where board choice can shape a heat, and where surfers are recognised not only for power but for style, flow and reading the moment.
From unlikely barrels to impossible lines, few surfers in the modern era have built a career on instinct in quite the same way. Whether riding single fins, twins, thrusters or something less conventional, Ho approaches surfing less as a fixed discipline and more as an open-ended exploration, a quality that continues to define his style and his impact on the sport.
“I try to approach it like I’m living in another time,” says Ho. “If it’s single fin day, I think about guys like Michael Peterson, my dad and Uncle D. Then when it’s twin fin day, I start thinking about MR and all the stories my dad used to tell me. That’s what makes this event so unique. You get to step into different eras of surfing throughout the week.”
Hosted by Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, the invitation-only event brings together six of surfing’s most celebrated athletes to compete across three iconic board divisions: single fin, twin fin and thruster. Set against the clean, high-performance walls of Sultans, the format rewards adaptability as much as power, style as much as strategy, and timing as much as talent.
“Mason brings a completely unique energy to this event,” says Mark Winson, Event Director. “You genuinely never know what he’s going to do next – whether it’s on a wave, on a board, or in the channel between heats. But underneath all of that personality is one of the most naturally gifted surfers on the planet.”
Ho, who returns for his second Surfing Champions Trophy appearance, said the experience of competing in the event once before has only increased his anticipation for 2026.
“Last time I didn’t really know what to expect,” he says. “This year I’ve got a slight clue, which makes me even more excited to come back healthy. The waves have been super fun the last few years, the resort is amazing and there’s always a really cool crew around. I can’t wait to get back out there.”
Mason joins Kai Lenny as the first two athletes announced for this year’s event. The remaining 2026 competitor line-up will be revealed in the coming weeks, with updates shared across surfingchampionstrophy.com and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa channels.
Where Champs Come to Surf
First staged in 2011, the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy has become one of surfing’s most distinctive invitation-only events, bringing six celebrated athletes to Sultans to compete across single fin, twin fin and thruster divisions. Past names include Mark Occhilupo, Taj Burrow, Josh Kerr, Kelly Slater, Joel Parkinson, Michel Bourez, Carissa Moore, Maya Gabeira and more. After Bourez’s dramatic 2025 win, complete with a comeback from injury and the event’s only perfect 10, this edition has plenty to live up to. With Kai Lenny and Mason Ho now confirmed, it is already shaping up to be beautifully unpredictable.
The Garden-Island Base at Kuda Huraa
Just 25 minutes by speedboat from Malé, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa gives the event its warm, garden-island base, with easy access to North Malé Atoll’s best breaks and a longstanding collaboration with Tropicsurf. Between heats at Sultans, guests can expect post-surf stories, recovery rituals, sunset gatherings and the rare chance to swap board talk with world champions in boardshorts. Serious surfing, very unserious tan lines.
To reserve a stay during the 2026 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy and enquire about the Surf’s Up package, contact reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call +960 66 00 888.
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