Awards
Canareef enters Tripadvisor’s global Best of the Best rankings for first time
In a historic milestone for the southernmost atoll of the Maldives, Canareef Resort Maldives has been awarded the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award “Best of the Best” for 2026–the highest honour the world’s largest travel guidance platform can offer.
Out of over 8 million listings on Tripadvisor, fewer than 1% achieve Travellers’ Choice status. But “Best of the Best” is even rarer–granted to only approximately 1,500 to 2,000 elite properties worldwide. Canareef has now entered that exclusive circle for the very first time.
A First-Ever ‘Best of the Best’: A Tribute to the Team’s Dedication
While Canareef previously earned the standard Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award in 2017 and then consecutively from 2023 until now, the 2026 “Best of the Best” title marks the resort’s first time receiving Tripadvisor’s ultimate recognition. This achievement is not built on distant history. It is built on recent, consistent, above-and-beyond service–the kind that comes only from a team that truly cares.
This award is a tribute to every single staff member who wakes up each day determined to create genuine, heartfelt experiences. From housekeeping to front office, from the dive centre to the kitchen–their passion and commitment have turned ordinary stays into unforgettable ones. The Tripadvisor community has spoken, and what they praised most is the hard work, warmth, and dedication of the people behind the Canareef name.
Guests Have Spoken: From Honeymooners to Families
From honeymooners enjoying quiet sunset walks to families discovering Addu’s lush, unhurried paradise, guests have shared their honest, heartfelt experiences. Their words–full of gratitude for the attentive service, cleanliness, and genuine care they received–helped propel Canareef into the global spotlight. One recent Tripadvisor review read:“We were surprised by the level of service. The team truly cares.” Another said: “From the warm welcome to the heartfelt farewell, every member of the team made our stay feel truly special and personal.” Reflecting the island’s unique charm, one guest also wrote: “The island feels wonderfully untouched and serene, yet there is always something to explore, from dolphins to cycling under the palms.”
A Win for the Canareef Team and Addu Atoll Tourism
The award is being celebrated across Addu Atoll, as Canareef continues to be a major gateway to the atoll’s unique attractions–from the historic British Loyalty shipwreck to the Addu Nature Park in Hithadhoo, and the world-famous manta cleaning station that draws divers from around the globe.
“Receiving Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Award for the first time is a proud milestone for Canareef,” said the General Manager of Canareef Resort Maldives.“What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it comes directly from our guests–and it reflects the recent hard work, dedication, and collective effort of our entire team. This award is a tribute to each and every staff member who pours their passion into this island every day. We share this honour with our team and with the wonderful community of Addu.”
What Makes Canareef Stand Out Today
Unlike many Maldivian resorts that focus solely on luxury over water, Canareef offers a rare blend of barefoot elegance, vast green spaces, and a connection to local life. Its four kilometres of shoreline, a natural lagoon, and a vibrant house reef make it a favourite for both relaxation and adventure. Yet it is the team’s genuine Maldivian spirit—the smiles, the stories, the spontaneous help —that guests mention again and again.
One recent reviewer wrote: “Canareef is not just a resort; it is a home. We came as guests and left as family.” Another noted: “After six visits to the Maldives, this is the first time I felt truly sad to check out.”
An Invitation from the Equator
With the 2026 Best of the Best award marking a major milestone, Canareef Resort Maldives invites travellers from around the world to discover the untouched charm of Addu Atoll. Reaching this southern paradise is now easier than ever, with convenient domestic flights from Velana International Airport or direct access via Gan International Airport, followed by seamless speedboat transfers to the resort.
As one Tripadvisor review put it: “Don’t let the distance fool you–paradise is worth every mile.”
Awards
Tripadvisor ranks Machchafushi Island Resort among world’s best hotels
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives by The Centara Collection, has announced its recognition in the Tripadvisor® Travellers’ Choice® Awards Best of the Best for 2026, placing the resort among the top 1% of listings worldwide.
This highest tier of Tripadvisor recognition celebrates properties that consistently captivate travellers through exceptional experiences, as reflected in authentic reviews shared by guests over the past 12 months. The award stands as a global benchmark of guest satisfaction and trust.
Set within one of the Maldives’ most naturally expressive islands in South Ari, Machchafushi is defined by its living reef, rich marine biodiversity, and the quiet presence of its 200-year-old Banyan Tree, Ummeedhu. The island offers an experience shaped by discovery, where overwater and beachfront living, a diverse culinary journey, and wellness come together with the underwater world, island heritage, and the natural rhythm of life in seamless harmony.
“We are deeply honoured to be recognised among the world’s most exceptional destinations, as chosen by the travellers who experience Machchafushi first-hand,” stated Francesco Pompilio, Cluster General Manager of Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives. “This island is not defined by its scenery alone, but by the emotions it evokes, the sense of wonder beneath the sea, the stillness beneath the Banyan Tree, and the memories created in between. This recognition belongs to our guests, whose journeys give meaning to our story, and to our team, whose passion brings the island’s spirit to life every day.”
“Congratulations to Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives on its Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award: Best of the Best win for 2026,” said Laurel Greatrix, Chief Communications Officer, Tripadvisor Group. “Earning a place among the top percentage of listings globally is no small feat. It reflects the lasting impression made on travelers who took the time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. Travelers look to Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best as a trusted guide to the world’s top destinations and experiences. We hope this recognition helps inspire even more visitors in 2026 and beyond!”
This achievement reaffirms Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives as a destination where nature, authenticity, and experience converge to create lasting impressions.
Awards
Tripadvisor names Centara Ras Fushi among travellers’ favourite destinations
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives has announced that it has been recognised with the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2026, placing the resort among travellers’ favourite destinations worldwide.
Awarded based on genuine reviews and ratings shared by guests over a 12-month period, the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award celebrates hospitality businesses that consistently deliver exceptional experiences. Winners are recognised among the top-rated properties on Tripadvisor, reflecting the trust and appreciation of travellers from around the globe.
Nestled in the heart of the Maldives and accessible via a short speedboat journey from Velana International Airport, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives is an adults-only island escape designed for couples, honeymooners, and travellers seeking a tranquil escape. Surrounded by crystal-clear waters, vibrant coral reefs, and breathtaking sunsets, the resort offers a blend of contemporary comfort, authentic Maldivian experiences, and warm Thai-inspired hospitality.
Guests can enjoy a diverse collection of dining experiences, rejuvenating treatments at SPA Cenvaree, unforgettable marine adventures, and idyllic overwater and beachfront accommodation, all set amidst the natural beauty of the Indian Ocean.
“To be recognised by those who have experienced our island is the greatest accolade we could receive,” said Francesco Pompilio, Cluster General Manager of Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives and Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection. “Every stay is shaped by meaningful moments, genuine connections, and the dedication of our team. This recognition reflects the memories created on our shores and the trust our guests place in us. We are deeply grateful to every guest who has been part of our journey and to the team members who bring our hospitality to life each day.”
“Congratulations to Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2026,” said Matt Dacey, Chief Marketing Officer, Tripadvisor. “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2026 and beyond.”
The award reflects Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives’ continued commitment to creating memorable island experiences and delivering genuine hospitality that inspires guests to return year after year.
Awards
OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru secures top global ranking in Tripadvisor awards
OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels has announced that OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort has been named a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice® Best of the Best Award Winner for 2026. Recognised among the top 1% of hotels worldwide, the resort was ranked No. 5 in Asia and No. 21 worldwide among Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best All-Inclusive Resorts.
Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Awards represent the highest level of excellence in travel and are based entirely on authentic guest reviews and ratings collected over the past 12 months. More than an industry accolade, the recognition reflects the experiences that travellers themselves value most and the destinations they cannot stop talking about.
Nestled within the turquoise waters of South Ari Atoll, OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort has become one of the Maldives’ most sought-after barefoot luxury destinations. Guests are drawn to its intimate island setting, elevated all-inclusive offering, world-class dining, transformative wellness experiences and unrivalled access to the marine wonders of the Indian Ocean.
Surrounded by powder-soft beaches and crystal-clear lagoons, the resort delivers the quintessential Maldivian escape while offering something increasingly rare in luxury travel: a meaningful connection to place. From swimming alongside whale sharks and exploring a vibrant house reef teeming with marine life to unwinding at Navasana Spa, every stay is designed to foster a deeper connection to both nature and self.
Located in one of the few places in the world where whale sharks can be encountered year-round, the resort offers guests extraordinary opportunities to swim alongside the ocean’s largest fish in their natural habitat. The surrounding waters of South Ari Atoll are also home to manta rays, sea turtles, vibrant coral ecosystems and an abundance of tropical marine life, creating unforgettable experiences both above and below the surface.
In celebration of World Ocean Month, the award also shines a spotlight on the resort’s commitment to marine stewardship and conservation. Led by an on-site marine biologist, Chloe Mclanachan, the resort’s dedicated marine team helps guests develop a deeper appreciation for the Maldives’ extraordinary underwater world through guided snorkeling experiences, educational programs and coral conservation initiatives. These efforts reflect OUTRIGGER’s broader commitment to protecting the ocean environments that make its destinations so special.
The recognition comes as the resort continues to expand its wellness offering, introducing immersive experiences designed to help guests reconnect with themselves and the rhythms of island life. From restorative spa rituals and holistic wellness treatments at Navasana Spa to mindful moments inspired by the healing power of the ocean, wellness has become an integral part of the Maafushivaru experience.
“We are incredibly honoured to be recognised by Tripadvisor’s global community as one of the world’s leading all-inclusive resorts,” said John Allanson, GM of OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort. “Being ranked No. 5 in Asia and No. 21 worldwide is a tremendous achievement and a direct reflection of our team’s passion and dedication to creating exceptional guest experiences for everyone who visits our beautiful island.”
The recognition of OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort is part of a broader achievement across the OUTRIGGER portfolio. In addition to Maafushivaru’s Best of the Best distinction, Tripadvisor’s 2026 Travellers’ Choice Awards also recognised OUTRIGGER properties across Hawai’i, Fiji, Thailand and Mauritius, including resorts in Waikīkī, Maui, Kauai, Kona, Fiji’s Coral Coast, Phuket, Khao Lak, Koh Samui, Phi Phi Island and Mauritius. Together, these honors reinforce OUTRIGGER’s growing reputation for delivering exceptional beachfront experiences in some of the world’s most iconic island destinations.
From the overwater villas of the Maldives to legendary surf breaks in Waikīkī, the pristine beaches of Fiji, the tropical shores of Thailand and the turquoise lagoons of Mauritius, OUTRIGGER continues to create authentic, place-based experiences that connect guests to the people, culture and natural beauty of each destination. The brand’s strong showing across Tripadvisor’s global rankings reflects a shared commitment to genuine hospitality, memorable guest experiences and a deep respect for the environments and communities that make each destination unique.
For more information and reservations, please visit the resort’s website.
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