Canareef enters Tripadvisor’s global Best of the Best rankings for first time

In a historic milestone for the southernmost atoll of the Maldives, Canareef Resort Maldives has been awarded the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award “Best of the Best” for 2026–the highest honour the world’s largest travel guidance platform can offer.

Out of over 8 million listings on Tripadvisor, fewer than 1% achieve Travellers’ Choice status. But “Best of the Best” is even rarer–granted to only approximately 1,500 to 2,000 elite properties worldwide. Canareef has now entered that exclusive circle for the very first time.

A First-Ever ‘Best of the Best’: A Tribute to the Team’s Dedication

While Canareef previously earned the standard Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award in 2017 and then consecutively from 2023 until now, the 2026 “Best of the Best” title marks the resort’s first time receiving Tripadvisor’s ultimate recognition. This achievement is not built on distant history. It is built on recent, consistent, above-and-beyond service–the kind that comes only from a team that truly cares.

This award is a tribute to every single staff member who wakes up each day determined to create genuine, heartfelt experiences. From housekeeping to front office, from the dive centre to the kitchen–their passion and commitment have turned ordinary stays into unforgettable ones. The Tripadvisor community has spoken, and what they praised most is the hard work, warmth, and dedication of the people behind the Canareef name.

Guests Have Spoken: From Honeymooners to Families

From honeymooners enjoying quiet sunset walks to families discovering Addu’s lush, unhurried paradise, guests have shared their honest, heartfelt experiences. Their words–full of gratitude for the attentive service, cleanliness, and genuine care they received–helped propel Canareef into the global spotlight. One recent Tripadvisor review read:“We were surprised by the level of service. The team truly cares.” Another said: “From the warm welcome to the heartfelt farewell, every member of the team made our stay feel truly special and personal.” Reflecting the island’s unique charm, one guest also wrote: “The island feels wonderfully untouched and serene, yet there is always something to explore, from dolphins to cycling under the palms.”

A Win for the Canareef Team and Addu Atoll Tourism

The award is being celebrated across Addu Atoll, as Canareef continues to be a major gateway to the atoll’s unique attractions–from the historic British Loyalty shipwreck to the Addu Nature Park in Hithadhoo, and the world-famous manta cleaning station that draws divers from around the globe.

“Receiving Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Award for the first time is a proud milestone for Canareef,” said the General Manager of Canareef Resort Maldives.“What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it comes directly from our guests–and it reflects the recent hard work, dedication, and collective effort of our entire team. This award is a tribute to each and every staff member who pours their passion into this island every day. We share this honour with our team and with the wonderful community of Addu.”

What Makes Canareef Stand Out Today

Unlike many Maldivian resorts that focus solely on luxury over water, Canareef offers a rare blend of barefoot elegance, vast green spaces, and a connection to local life. Its four kilometres of shoreline, a natural lagoon, and a vibrant house reef make it a favourite for both relaxation and adventure. Yet it is the team’s genuine Maldivian spirit—the smiles, the stories, the spontaneous help —that guests mention again and again.

One recent reviewer wrote: “Canareef is not just a resort; it is a home. We came as guests and left as family.” Another noted: “After six visits to the Maldives, this is the first time I felt truly sad to check out.”

An Invitation from the Equator

With the 2026 Best of the Best award marking a major milestone, Canareef Resort Maldives invites travellers from around the world to discover the untouched charm of Addu Atoll. Reaching this southern paradise is now easier than ever, with convenient domestic flights from Velana International Airport or direct access via Gan International Airport, followed by seamless speedboat transfers to the resort.

As one Tripadvisor review put it: “Don’t let the distance fool you–paradise is worth every mile.”