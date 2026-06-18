News
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa introduces immersive island escape across land and sea
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites discerning travellers to experience the ultimate island duality with its newly launched Overwater & Beach Villa Escape. Designed for those who refuse to choose between the lush tranquility of the shore and the iconic allure of the ocean, this curated package requires a minimum stay of four nights to offer an immersive, seamlessly woven journey through the very best of Maldivian luxury.
Rising from a stunning, untouched natural island in the azure waters of the Shaviyani Atoll, the resort stands apart for its vibrant, mature indigenous greenery and expansive sweeps of pristine shoreline. The Overwater & Beach Villa Escape has been meticulously structured to echo the core JW Marriott brand pillar of Mindful Living, allowing guests to pause, breathe, and feel entirely whole.
The Best of Both Worlds
The four-night journey begins with a sense of grounded tranquility during a two-night stay in a Duplex Beach Pool Villa. Hidden away by a lush canopy of native tropical flora, these private sanctuaries offer direct access to the powdery white sands and feature a private pool, allowing guests to immerse themselves entirely in the raw, natural beauty of the island.
Transitioning from the shore to the sea, the remaining two nights elevate the senses within a Duplex Overwater Pool Villa. Suspended over the crystal-clear lagoon, these iconic villas boast private infinity pools and steps leading directly into the rich marine life below, offering uninterrupted horizons of the Laccadive Sea and a seamless connection to the ocean.
Nourishing the Mind, Body, and Spirit
Beyond the architectural luxury, the package is anchored by the resort’s commitment to holistic wellbeing. Guests are invited to Nourish the Moment with farm-to-table dining across five distinct culinary venues, including hyper-local ingredients harvested daily from the on-site JW Garden.
From sun-kissed mornings spent practicing mindfulness on the overwater yoga pavilion to restorative treatments at the signature Spa by JW, far more than a standard holiday, the Overwater & Beach Villa Escape serves as a balanced journey that leaves travelers feeling revitalized, inspired, and profoundly connected to the surrounding environment.
For more information, visit the resort’s website.
News
Avani+ Fares Maldives introduces poolside reads under global book club programme
Avani Hotels & Resorts has launched Avani Book Club, a global initiative designed to help travellers connect with destinations through books, local stories and shared reading experiences.
The programme is being introduced at selected Avani hotels and resorts worldwide, including Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort in Baa Atoll. It combines curated reading lists with book corners, book swaps, author-led events, children’s storytelling and destination-inspired food and beverage experiences.
Avani said the initiative was developed for travellers seeking slower and more meaningful ways to spend their time while away. It also responds to the growth of online reading communities such as BookTok and Bookstagram, which have influenced how readers discover books and incorporate literature into their travel experiences.
At the centre of Avani Book Club is a global list of 30 titles selected for 15 properties across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Indian Ocean. Each title has been chosen to reflect the culture, character or atmosphere of its destination.
At Avani+ Fares Maldives, guests can read Folk Tales of the Maldives, a collection linked to the country’s storytelling traditions. A mobile book buggy will offer poolside reading material, while wellness-focused titles will be available at the resort’s spa.
Other destination-based selections include Pitchaya Sudbanthad’s Bangkok Wakes to Rain at Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel and Jessie Burton’s The Miniaturist at Avani Museum Quarter Amsterdam.
Avani Rio Novo Venice Hotel will feature Kacie Rose’s You Deserve Good Gelato, which explores food, travel and personal reinvention. Rose is also scheduled to participate in an Avani Book Club event and book signing in Venice during the European summer.
At Avani+ Barbarons Seychelles, the collection includes Katherine May’s Wintering, while Avani Victoria Falls Resort will feature Namwali Serpell’s The Old Drift, a novel tracing Zambia’s history across several generations. Australian titles in the programme include The Rosie Project and Big Little Lies.
Participating properties will complement the global reading list with locally developed activities and partnerships.
Avani Alonso Martínez Madrid Hotel regularly hosts local book clubs, while Avani Museum Quarter Amsterdam plans to hold a Book Swap and Reading Night during WorldPride in partnership with The Swap Club. The event will bring together guests and residents for readings, poetry and discussions centred on LGBTQ+ stories.
In Thailand, Avani Ratchada Bangkok Hotel will introduce “Sip the Story”, pairing books about the country with themed coffees, matchas and cocktails. Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi Resort will offer a story-inspired afternoon tea by the pool, with menus developed around selected titles.
Avani+ Koh Lanta Krabi Resort will focus on younger guests through stories about Gok and Gek, a pair of hornbills living at the property. Children can follow their story through the Hornbill Heroes activity booklet and When Gok Met Gek, a bedtime story illustrated by a Thai artist.
Avani Book Club is now available at participating Avani properties, with hotel-led events and activities scheduled to be introduced throughout the year.
Awards
Anantara Kihavah, Niyama recognised in Travel + Leisure reader awards
Minor Hotels’ properties in the Maldives have received seven accolades in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific, with Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas recognised in five categories and Niyama Private Islands Maldives securing two awards.
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas was ranked third among the Maldives’ Best Resorts and second in the Best House Reefs category. The resort also placed fourth in the Most Outrageous Villas, Best Resort Pools and Best Resort Spas categories.
Located in Baa Atoll, Anantara Kihavah is known for its private pool villas, surrounding reef and underwater restaurant. Anantara Spa at the resort was ranked fourth among the country’s resort spas.
Niyama Private Islands Maldives was recognised for The Crescent, its private island compound, which placed third in the Most Outrageous Villas category. Drift Spa at Niyama was ranked sixth among the Best Resort Spas in the Maldives.
The Crescent consists of a collection of villas located on a private section of the resort and is designed for families and groups travelling together. Drift Spa is situated within Niyama’s tropical surroundings and offers treatment rooms, relaxation spaces and wellness experiences.
The Maldives accolades contributed to a record 31 awards received by Minor Hotels across the Asia-Pacific region, compared with 26 in the previous year.
The group’s flagship luxury brand, Anantara Hotels & Resorts, was also named the region’s number-one Favourite Hotel Brand of the Year.
“The T+L readers have spoken and, with a record 31 awards, Minor Hotels stands among the region’s most celebrated hospitality groups,” said Nicholas Smith, Vice President Operations – Asia at Minor Hotels.
“I am particularly proud of Anantara being named the region’s favourite brand, and of our teams in Laos and Thailand for securing their number-one positions. These results reaffirm that our focus on innovation and on creating standout guest experiences continues to resonate with travellers.”
Elsewhere in the region, Avani+ Luang Prabang in Laos was named the Best Hotel, while its general manager, Max Chin, was ranked first in the Best General Managers category.
Anantara Chiang Mai Resort was voted Thailand’s Best Upcountry Hotel, while other Minor Hotels properties in Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia and Malaysia were recognised across resort, city hotel, spa and pool categories.
Minor Hotels’ travel experiences also featured in the awards, with Mekong Kingdoms and Loy Pela Voyages ranked second and fourth, respectively, among the region’s Best River Cruises.
GHA DISCOVERY, the loyalty programme of the Global Hotel Alliance, was named the number-one Hotel Loyalty Programme. Minor Hotels participates in the programme through Minor DISCOVERY.
The Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific are determined through a readers’ survey, with travellers voting across categories covering hotels, resorts, villas, spas, pools, cruises and loyalty programmes.
News
Mandara Spa champions presence and balance in modern wellness journey
Over the past decade, wellness in the Maldives has evolved from an occasional travel indulgence into an essential part of the guest experience. Today’s travellers are seeking more than relaxation alone. They are looking for experiences that support physical wellbeing, emotional balance, mindfulness, and meaningful human connection.
The first half of 2026 has once again highlighted the strength and continued evolution of the wellness sector. New concepts, technologies, treatments, and wellbeing trends continue to reshape guest expectations, creating exciting opportunities for both guests and operators. Yet amid this progress, there is also a growing recognition that true wellbeing cannot be measured by novelty alone.
Increasingly, travellers are seeking experiences that feel authentic, intentional, and genuinely restorative. For Mandara Spa, this shift is both encouraging and deeply familiar. For 30 years, the brand has operated across some of the world’s most celebrated hospitality destinations, from the Maldives to leading hotels and resorts throughout Asia and beyond, witnessing wellness evolve from a niche hospitality offering into a global movement. Yet despite the industry’s transformation, the essence of wellness remains remarkably timeless: presence, balance, and meaningful human care.
Honouring Ritual in a Fast-Moving World
For three decades, Mandara Spa has drawn upon the enduring wisdom of Balinese wellness traditions, bringing their principles of presence, balance, and mindful care to guests around the world.
Long before wellness became a global conversation, Balinese culture recognised the importance of ritual, gratitude, balance, and living in harmony with oneself and the surrounding world. These values continue to guide every Mandara Spa experience today. From the welcoming foot cleansing ritual to thoughtfully curated treatment journeys inspired by generations of healing wisdom, each touchpoint is designed to encourage guests to slow down, become fully present, and reconnect with themselves.
“At the heart of Mandara Spa is a philosophy that wellness is not something to rush. It is something to be savoured, respected, and experienced with full awareness. Balinese heritage teaches us the importance of gratitude, of honouring each step in a ritual, and of finding peace in stillness,” said Tenille Keats, Country Manager of Mandara Spa.
As the industry continues to evolve, Mandara Spa remains committed to preserving these traditions while thoughtfully adapting to the needs of modern travellers. While wellness trends may change, the desire for genuine care, meaningful human connection, and authentic experiences remains constant.
This philosophy was also reflected during Global Wellness Day 2026, when Mandara Spa teams across multiple destinations joined guests, partners, and local communities in celebrating the universal importance of wellbeing. The occasion served as a powerful reminder that wellness often begins with a quiet moment, a mindful breath, a sense of gratitude, or simply the permission to pause.
Looking Ahead with Purpose
Rooted in Mandara Spa’s signature wellness philosophy, the brand remains committed to delivering authentic and restorative experiences inspired by Balinese wellness traditions. Through personalised treatments, attentive hospitality, and thoughtfully curated wellness offerings, Mandara Spa continues to create meaningful journeys that evolve alongside the changing needs and lifestyles of today’s guests.
As Mandara Spa looks toward the second half of 2026, it does so with a renewed sense of gratitude and purpose. This year also marks a significant milestone as the brand celebrates its 30th anniversary, honouring three decades of bringing Balinese-inspired wellness experiences to guests across the Maldives, Asia, and destinations around the world.
This milestone provides an opportunity to reflect on the people and partnerships that have shaped the journey over the past three decades. Mandara Spa extends its heartfelt appreciation to its therapists, spa teams, hotel partners, and loyal guests, whose trust and support continue to inspire the brand’s evolution.
As the wellness industry continues to evolve, Mandara Spa remains optimistic about the future. Guided by the timeless wisdom of Balinese traditions, the brand remains committed to creating spaces where guests can pause, reconnect, and restore. Because sometimes the most meaningful moments are found not in doing more, but in simply being present.
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