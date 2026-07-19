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Michelin-starred Chef Rico Birndt to lead culinary residency at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
The essence of the Bavarian Alps meets the pristine shores of the Shaviyani Atoll as JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa partners with Michelin-starred and Green Michelin-starred Chef Rico Birndt for a spectacular culinary residency. On October 24,2026, guests are invited to “Savour the Moment” through an intimate dining experience that bring his acclaimed, eco-conscious artistry to the Maldives for the very first time.
Chef Birndt, the visionary behind Lake Chiemsee’s acclaimed Restaurant June, is renowned for creating contemporary, regionally rooted cuisine shaped by the natural rhythms of nature. As a recipient of both a Michelin Star for culinary excellence and a prestigious Green Michelin Star for his outstanding commitment to sustainability, his philosophy is anchored in a deep respect for seasonal cycles and zero-waste gastronomy.
Chef Birndt, the visionary behind Lake Chiemsee’s acclaimed Restaurant June, is renowned for creating contemporary, regionally rooted cuisine shaped by the natural rhythms of nature. As a recipient of both a Michelin Star for culinary excellence and a prestigious Green Michelin Star for his outstanding commitment to sustainability, his philosophy is anchored in a deep respect for seasonal cycles and zero-waste gastronomy. His kitchen relies on patience, fermentation, and meticulous craftsmanship. Herbs and vegetables grow directly on his restaurant’s terrace, developing depth and complexity through house-made miso, shoyu, and aging techniques. At JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, this mindset perfectly matches the resort’s own JW Garden, a signature brand sanctuary where fresh produce, edible flowers, and tropical herbs are harvested steps from the kitchen. Together, the two entities celebrate a shared dedication to conscious luxury, bridging alpine clarity with island purity.
Guests are invited to experience an exclusive, one-night-only dining event at Kaashi Restaurant on October 24, 2026. Set high above the island canopy, this breathtaking treetop venue will play host to a special six-course set menu. Chef Rico will personally orchestrate a symphony of flavours, beautifully marrying the vibrant bounty of the Indian Ocean with his precise, ingredient-led alpine cuisine. Throughout the evening, Chef Rico will engage in live culinary storytelling, personally guiding the guests through the inspiration behind each creation while highlighting his eco-conscious sustainability practices and the mindful sourcing of every ingredient.
As part of this collaboration, Marriott Bonvoy members will also have the chance to bid for an exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments: a Two-Night Culinary Experience with Chef Rico Birndt and a Four-Night Stay at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa from October 21 to 26, 2026, for the bid winner and their guest. The immersive journey begins with an interactive Garden to Table cooking class utilizing fresh, estate-grown ingredients, followed by an intimate lunch where Chef Rico will share the unique stories, inspirations, and philosophy behind his signature dishes. The highlight of the experience is an exclusive 10-course wine-pairing dinner on October 23, personally presented by Chef Rico at RIHA. RIHA—meaning “curry” in Dhivehi, is the resort’s intimate, open-air destination dining concept, blending heritage flavors with modern culinary artistry in a secluded beachfront setting.
This ultimate Maldivian getaway also includes two nights in a luxurious Overwater Pool Villa and two nights in a Beach Pool Villa, daily breakfast at Aailaa, a rejuvenating 50-minute Aromatherapy Ritual at the Spa by JW, and shared seaplane transfers from Velana International Airport—masterfully combining culinary discovery with indulgent relaxation.
“I am incredibly excited to bring the culinary philosophy of Restaurant June to the JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa,” says Chef Rico Birndt. “Modern luxury lies in authenticity and a true connection to the land. Bringing our approach to fermentation and garden sourcing to an environment as beautiful as the island allows us to create imaginative creations infused with local ingredients, crafted to surprise and delight our guests.”
“This collaboration with Chef Rico Birndt reflects our deep commitment to mindful luxury, holistic well-being, and culinary excellence,” says Mohit Dembla, General Manager. “We are thrilled to invite our guests to be wholly present for this journey, to connect with the story behind each ingredient, and to experience the thoughtful, sustainable hospitality that defines the JW Marriott brand.”
Tucked away in the tranquil Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is a multigenerational sanctuary where comfort, creativity, and exceptional service come together seamlessly. From curated experiences to thoughtful touches throughout, every stay is designed to inspire connection and lasting memories.
For more information, please visit the resort’s website.
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Japanese techniques meet Peruvian flavours in Tavaru’s new concept
Velaa Private Island has introduced a new dining concept at Tavaru, combining Nikkei cuisine with the restaurant’s teppanyaki experience.
The revised concept brings together Japanese cooking techniques and Peruvian flavours, with dishes prepared and presented in front of guests. Seasonal ingredients will form the basis of the menu, with an emphasis on freshness and live preparation.
Under the new format, guests will be able to curate their own menu according to their tastes and preferences. The resort said the approach is intended to provide a more personalised dining experience while retaining teppanyaki as the central element of the meal.
The concept reflects the foundations of Nikkei cuisine, which developed through the interaction of Japanese culinary traditions and Peruvian ingredients. At Tavaru, these influences will be incorporated into dishes prepared at the teppanyaki counter.
Tavaru is also one of Velaa Private Island’s landmarks. The structure rises 22 metres above the island, with 110 steps leading to its dining space. Guests may also reach the restaurant by glass lift.
A wine cellar located beneath Tavaru houses more than 1,000 labels, including vintages and bottles sourced from several wine-producing regions. The resort describes it as one of the largest collections of its kind in South Asia.
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Just Veg Festival returns to Atmosphere Kanifushi for sixth edition
Atmosphere Kanifushi celebrates the return of its signature Just Veg Festival, marking a milestone 6th anniversary edition from 04 to 09 October 2026. This landmark celebration reaffirms the resort’s position as a pioneer in vegetarian fine dining in the Maldives, bringing together global culinary storytelling, immersive island experiences, and conscious gastronomy.
This year’s festival is curated around the theme “Family Style”, led by acclaimed Chef Fabrizio. Rooted in conviviality, simplicity, and exceptional ingredients, the concept transforms dining into a shared-table journey where guests are invited to gather, connect, and indulge in thoughtfully crafted vegetarian dishes designed to be enjoyed together, reflecting the warmth and joy of communal dining.
Chef Fabrizio is known for his refined approach to vegetarian cuisine, combining Mediterranean roots with global influences. His ingredient-led philosophy focuses on simplicity, balance, and flavour, elevating vegetables through techniques such as fire cooking and fermentation.
“Fine dining is changing,” says Chef Fabrizio Marino. “Today’s guests are searching for something more meaningful than complexity. They want authenticity, generosity and experiences that bring people together. Family Style is my interpretation of contemporary luxury—a table where exceptional ingredients are shared with warmth, conversation and genuine hospitality. The Maldives, with its natural bounty and rich cultural influences, provides the perfect setting for that story.”
Ram Bhoyroo, General Manager at Atmosphere Kanifushi, adds, “As we celebrate the sixth anniversary of the Just Veg Festival, we are proud to continue shaping meaningful culinary experiences in the Maldives. This milestone edition not only reinforces our commitment to innovative, ingredient-led dining, but also positions Atmosphere Kanifushi as a destination where gastronomy, sustainability, and immersive guest journeys come together seamlessly.”
Blending Mediterranean sensibilities with vibrant Indian Ocean flavours, the menu showcases seasonal produce through techniques such as fire cooking, smoking, citrus infusions, and herb-forward preparations, with highlights including shared antipasti, fire and smoke creations, regional inspirations, and family-style desserts. As part of the ongoing commitment to enriching guest experiences under the Kanifushi Plan, the Just Veg Festival brings thoughtfully curated culinary moments to all in-house guests.
As a key highlight in the resort’s calendar and a prelude to the festive season, the Just Veg Festival reinforces Atmosphere Kanifushi’s commitment to innovative, sustainable, and immersive gastronomy—celebrating six years of culinary excellence, the 2026 edition promises to be the most immersive yet—bringing people together through the universal language of food, in one of the world’s most breathtaking island settings. Guests can now book their stay to be part of this exceptional island celebration.
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Constance unveils Escapade Gourmande 2026 in Maldives with Michelin-starred chef and winemaker
From 17 to 22 August 2026, Constance Hotels & Resorts invites you to the Maldives with Escapade Gourmande, a culinary journey unfolding between two islands that exist in dreamlike stillness: Constance Moofushi and Constance Halaveli.
Here, the ocean does not simply surround the experience; it becomes part of it. Salt air, warm sand, candlelight, and the quiet rhythm of waves set the stage for a celebration where gastronomy is not performed, but felt.
This year, Constance Hotels & Resorts has the pleasure of welcoming three remarkable artisans of taste: French three-Michelin-starred chef Jérôme Banctel, whose cuisine speaks in precision and emotion; South African winemaker Donovan Rall, whose wines carry the quiet intensity of landscapes and sun; and Italian pastry chef Cesare Murzilli, whose creations linger like soft memories at the end of a journey.
Together, they will compose moments rather than menus, an unfolding dialogue between fire, fruit, soil, and sea.
At Constance Moofushi, the atmosphere is unhurried, barefoot, almost whispered. On 17 August, guests drift into experiences shaped by light and ocean breeze with a sandbank tasting and aperitif cocktail around the wines from Donovan Rall, where the horizon dissolves into infinity.
The following evening, on 18 August, a wine dinner by Jérôme Banctel and Cesare Murzilli meets the expressive depth of Donovan Rall’s South African wines.
Then the journey deepens at Constance Halaveli, a setting where refinement takes centre stage on 21 August with a special breakfast imagined by Cesare Murzilli.
On 22 August, guests are invited to the exceptional wine pairing dinner, an elegant encounter between Banctel’s culinary precision, Murzilli’s delicate artistry, and Rall’s expressive wines.
Framed by Constance Halaveli’s extraordinary wine cellar, home to more than 22,500 bottles and over 1,600 references, the evening promises a celebration where gastronomy, wine, and island beauty meet in perfect harmony.
More than a programme, Escapade Gourmande becomes a fleeting island language, one spoken through textures, aromas, silence, and shared wonder. It is also a passing of knowledge, as Donovan Rall guides Constance sommeliers through masterclasses that refine not only technique, but sensibility.
In the end, it is not simply a celebration of food and wine. It is a moment where the Maldives feels less like a destination, and more like a state of taste, memory, and light.
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