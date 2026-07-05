Awards
Crown & Champa Resorts earns multiple Tripadvisor awards
Crown & Champa Resorts (CCR) has announced that numerous properties within its portfolio have been recognised in the Tripadvisor® Travellers’ Choice Awards 2026, reinforcing the resort collection’s reputation for delivering exceptional holiday experiences in the Maldives.
Based on genuine guest reviews and ratings collected over a 12-month period, Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards recognise hospitality businesses that consistently receive outstanding feedback from travellers worldwide. The awards recognise the resorts among the highest-rated accommodations.
Jawakara Islands Maldives Earns ‘Best of the Best’ Recognition
Among CCR’s award-winning resorts, Jawakara Islands Maldives received Tripadvisor’s prestigious ‘Best of the Best’ distinction for 2026, placing it among the top 1% of hotels worldwide. The resort was also ranked #21 among Asia’s top hotels.
Featuring two islands connected by a bridge across a turquoise lagoon, Jawakara Islands Maldives combines contemporary luxury with authentic Maldivian charm, offering guests a unique island experience.
The ‘Best of the Best’ accolade is Tripadvisor’s highest recognition, awarded to a select group of properties that consistently receive exceptional guest feedback and maintain outstanding traveller satisfaction throughout the year.
Travellers’ Choice Awards 2026 – Top 10% Worldwide
The following CCR resorts were recognised among the top 10% of hotels globally in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2026:
- Kudadoo Maldives Private Island – An exclusive fully solar-powered private island featuring 15 overwater residences and its signature fully inclusive “Anything. Anywhere. Anytime.” luxury concept.
- Hurawalhi Island Resort – Home to the iconic all-glass 5.8 Undersea Restaurant and offering an adults-only retreat with exceptional dining and ocean experiences.
- Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa – A wellness-focused resort featuring all-pool villas, holistic spa experiences, and a vibrant house reef.
- Veligandu Maldives Resort Island – Renowned for its iconic sandbank, natural beauty, diverse culinary offerings, and memorable marine adventures.
- Komandoo Island Resort & Spa – Truly adults-only (aged +18) island retreat known for its romantic atmosphere, vibrant house reef, and exceptional diving experiences.
- Meeru Maldives Resort Island – One of the Maldives’ most popular resorts, offering a blend of family-friendly and adults-focused experiences, extensive dining options, and expansive beaches.
- Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa – A top diving and snorkelling destination located within a whale shark hotspot and offering both adults-only and family-friendly accommodation options.
“These recognitions reflect the dedication and passion of our champions across the resorts. Every day, they work tirelessly to create memorable experiences for our guests, and these awards are a testament to their commitment to genuine Maldivian hospitality. We are grateful to our guests for their trust and valuable feedback, which continues to inspire us to deliver exceptional holiday experiences,” said Mohamed Solah, CEO, Crown & Champa Resorts.
Awards
Fashion Travel Awards name Madifushi Maldives’ best elegant private island
Madifushi Private Island has been internationally recognised as the Best Elegant Private Island in the Maldives at the prestigious Fashion Travel Awards 2026, organised by Fashion TV Russia, one of the world’s leading media platforms dedicated to fashion, luxury, and lifestyle.
The second edition of the Fashion Travel Awards took place on May 2026 in Moscow, aboard the luxurious Radisson Royal Flotilla. The exclusive gala welcomed over 150 distinguished guests, including tourism leaders, celebrities, influencers, media representatives, and renowned international travellers. The event celebrated excellence across the global travel and hospitality industry, recognising outstanding hotels, resorts, destinations, and tourism professionals.
As an official partner of the event, Madifushi Private Island was proudly presented on stage to an international audience before being announced as the recipient of the Best Elegant Private Island in the Maldives award. The recognition reflects the resort’s commitment to delivering refined luxury, personalised service, and unforgettable guest experiences in one of the world’s most sought-after island destinations.
Speaking on the achievement, Mohamed Hilmy, General Manager of Madifushi Private Island, said: “Receiving this recognition from the Fashion Travel Awards is particularly meaningful as it celebrates not only hospitality, but also elegance, sophistication, and the overall guest experience. Being named the Best Elegant Private Island in the Maldives is a wonderful reflection of the refined character we have carefully built at Madifushi Private Island. It inspires us to continue pushing boundaries, creating distinctive experiences, and introducing even more unique concepts that surprise and delight our guests.”
During the event, representatives of Madifushi Private Island also participated in an exclusive interview with Fashion TV, providing an opportunity to showcase the resort and the Maldives to a global audience. The interview will be broadcast throughout the year across the Fashion TV network and displayed at its partner venues, including luxury restaurants, fitness clubs, yacht clubs, and concert halls. The event will also receive continued coverage through international magazines and online media platforms.
This latest accolade further strengthens Madifushi Private Island’s growing international reputation as a destination that seamlessly combines elegance, privacy, authentic Maldivian hospitality, and bespoke luxury experiences.
Awards
Wine Spectator recognises Ralu and Baani at Heritance Aarah
Ralu Overwater Restaurant and Baani at Heritance Aarah have both earned Wine Spectator’s 2026 Award of Excellence, recognising the strength, quality and depth of their wine programmes.
The Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards, launched in 1981, celebrate excellence in restaurant wine service across three categories: Award of Excellence, Best of Award of Excellence and Grand Award. In 2026, a total of 4,012 restaurants around the world were recognised, with 2,083 receiving the Award of Excellence.
Ralu Overwater Restaurant and Baani received the Award of Excellence, which recognises restaurants whose wine lists offer at least 75 selections, with a well-chosen assortment of quality producers and a thoughtful match to the menu in both price and style.
“Congratulations to the restaurants that earned a Restaurant Award and continue to elevate the wine experience for guests around the world,” said Marvin R. Shanken, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Wine Spectator.
“We are delighted to see Ralu Overwater Restaurant and Baani recognised by Wine Spectator, a global authority in wine,” said Upul Gedarakumbura, General Manager of Heritance Aarah. “These awards reflect the care, knowledge and passion behind our wine programmes, as well as our commitment to creating dining experiences where cuisine, wine and setting come together beautifully. At Ralu, every bottle is selected with purpose, complementing our Mediterranean-inspired menus and the relaxed elegance of our overwater island setting, while at Baani, the wine programme enhances an intimate fine dining experience shaped by modern global gastronomy, personalised service and refined lagoon views.”
Set above the Indian Ocean at Heritance Aarah, Ralu Overwater Restaurant draws inspiration from the relaxed elegance of French and Italian Mediterranean brasseries along the Riviera coast. The restaurant offers an inviting yet refined dining experience, where Mediterranean cuisine, considered wine pairings and panoramic lagoon views come together in an overwater setting.
Baani, located within the resort’s overwater enclave, represents one of the most intimate and refined dining experiences at Heritance Aarah. Designed for guests seeking thoughtful gastronomy and attentive personalised service, Baani presents modern global cuisine through a five-course dinner menu that evolves daily, with each evening offering a singular menu concept shaped by contemporary techniques, clarity of flavour and harmony at the table.
Ralu’s and Baani’s wine programmes feature 175 premium wine labels sourced from 12 leading wine-producing countries, with vintages ranging from 1990 to 2025. The selections have been curated to complement each restaurant’s culinary identity, from Ralu’s Mediterranean classics and contemporary interpretations to Baani’s modern fine dining approach, while offering versatility across styles, regions and guest preferences. The wines are stored in Vinocave and Tecno temperature-controlled cellars and served in Spiegelau crystal, supporting careful preservation, presentation and service.
Highlights at Ralu include Armand de Brignac ‘Ace of Spades’ Gold among its Champagnes, Chavy-Chouet Meursault 1er Cru Les Charmes from Burgundy among its whites, and Tenuta San Guido, ‘Sassicaia’, DOC, Super Tuscan, Tuscany Italy among its reds.
At Baani, the cellar includes Louis Roederer Cristal Millésime Brut among its Champagnes, Chavy-Chouet Puligny-Montrachet Les Enseignières among its whites, and Château Mouton Rothschild Grand Cru Classé among its reds.
Wine Spectator’s special Restaurant Awards issue will be available on newsstands on July 21. This year’s winners will also be featured through Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Search and Restaurant Awards app, where restaurants can be explored by name, location, award level, cuisine, wine specialties and pricing.
Awards
Tripadvisor places The Standard, Maldives among global top 10% hotels
The Standard, Maldives, by Hyatt has earned the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2026, placing it among the top 10% of hotels globally, based on authentic guest reviews and ratings collected over the past 12 months. Unlike industry-judged accolades, this recognition is shaped entirely by guest feedback, reflecting genuine experiences, meaningful interactions, and the moments that leave a lasting impression long after the journey ends.
Located in the untouched beauty of Raa Atoll, surrounded by turquoise waters and a rich marine ecosystem, The Standard, Maldives offers a distinctive blend of contemporary lifestyle luxury and immersive island experiences. As part of Hyatt’s Lifestyle portfolio, the brand brings a vibrant, social energy to the destination, where memorable stays are defined not only by place, but by people.
Guest reviews frequently highlight that while the island’s natural setting is undeniably stunning, what resonates most deeply is the heartfelt service delivered by the team. Personal interactions, intuitive gestures, and a genuine sense of care consistently stand out, reinforcing that true luxury lies in how guests feel throughout their stay.
Culinary experiences have also played a key role in guest satisfaction, particularly with the recent debut of Onda, the resort’s Mediterranean restaurant. Since its launch earlier this year, Onda has received strong praise for its fresh flavours, lively atmosphere, and distinctive dining concept, adding a new dimension to the resort’s culinary offering.
At the same time, the island’s vibrant house reef continues to captivate guests, with many noting the ease of access directly from the overwater villas. Snorkelling experiences just steps from their accommodation reveal encounters with tropical fish, reef sharks, sea turtles, and other marine life, creating moments that are both effortless and unforgettable. This recognition follows the resort’s Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award last year, further strengthening its position as one of the Maldives’most dynamic lifestyle destinations.
“We welcome new guests every day, while also cherishing those who return to us time and time again. Many of our loyal guests have come to know the resort and our team by heart, choosing to make The Standard, Maldives part of their ongoing journeys. Our Guest Experience Makers, or GEMs, truly embody their name. They are the individuals who bring personality, warmth, and authenticity to every stay, rare qualities that our guests deeply value. We take great pride in our team, as they are the true essence of what defines us as The Standard. It is these meaningful, personal interactions that ultimately shape and elevate the guest experience,” said Naseef Abdulla, Front Office Manager.
“At The Standard, Maldives, we believe that memorable stays are not only about beautiful villas or idyllic locations, but about creating moments that feel personal and effortless. As part of Hyatt’s Lifestyle portfolio, we aim to deliver an experience that is both elevated and approachable, where guests can connect, unwind, and express themselves freely, while maintaining a level of excellence and consistency that our guests can always rely on,” said Justin Swart, General Manager of The Standard, Maldives.
Drawing inspiration from guest feedback, The Standard, Maldives continues to evolve, enhancing its offerings while staying true to its vibrant personality, strong service culture, and connection to its natural surroundings. More than just a place to visit, the resort aspires to create explorative yet playful experiences that guests carry with them, and often inspiring them to return.
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