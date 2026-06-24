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A culinary journey across the globe at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives
Set within the tranquil waters of North Malé Atoll, just a short luxury speedboat journey from Velana International Airport, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives presents a refined expression of contemporary Maldivian living. Elegant overwater and beachfront villas and residences are thoughtfully designed with modern amenities, offering privacy, comfort, and a seamless connection to the island’s breathtaking natural surroundings.
At the heart of the resort lies a curated culinary world defined by six distinctive restaurants and four chic bars, each elevating dining into an immersive journey of flavour, atmosphere, and discovery. From interactive live cooking stations and theatrical Teppanyaki and tandoor experiences at The Gallery, to the refined Mediterranean character of Bluefin, every venue offers a distinct interpretation of global and island-inspired cuisine. Suan Bua reimagines authentic Thai flavours through a contemporary lens, while Acqua brings the warmth of Italian coastal dining to the Maldives. The Sailhouse offers relaxed beachfront dining in an open-air setting, and The Club provides a refined space for breakfast, sundowners, and canapés, defined by curated culinary moments and elevated service.
Complementing these are four distinctive bars: Coco Drift, a swim-up bar with views of the horizon; Sunset Social, featuring catamaran-style seating where golden-hour views meet signature cocktails; Rum Bar, a relaxed tropical escape with infused spirits and island-inspired cocktails; and Dolphin Bar, a laid-back swim-up venue for light refreshments and all-day leisure.
Beyond dining, the resort offers a holistic lifestyle experience anchored by three distinctive wellness concepts: SPA Cenvaree Retreat and SPA Cenvaree, delivering restorative wellbeing journeys through signature Thai-inspired therapies rooted in traditional healing philosophies; and Candy Spa, a vibrant concept designed for younger guests. Multiple kids’ clubs and E-Zones create engaging environments for children and teens, while fully equipped fitness centres support active wellbeing throughout the stay. A curated selection of water sports and marine adventures further enriches the experience, inviting guests to explore the lagoon through movement, discovery, and connection with nature.
Together, these elements define a seamless and elevated island experience where refined living, culinary artistry, wellness, and recreation come together in harmony, positioning Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives as a distinctive expression of modern Maldivian hospitality.
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Chef Nicolas Isnard to lead exclusive culinary residency at Meyyafushi Maldives
Meyyafushi has announced an exclusive culinary residency with acclaimed French chef Nicolas Isnard from 20 to 26 July 2026, bringing Michelin-starred expertise and contemporary French gastronomy to the heart of the Indian Ocean.
Renowned for his innovative approach to French cuisine and his passion for celebrating exceptional ingredients, Chef Nicolas Isnard has built an international reputation through his Michelin-starred restaurants, culinary collaborations and appearances at prestigious gastronomic events around the world.
During his week-long residency, guests of Meyyafushi Maldives will have the rare opportunity to experience a series of bespoke culinary events curated by Chef Nicolas, including signature menus, dining experiences and chef-hosted evenings designed to showcase the artistry and elegance of modern French cuisine.
A highlight of the residency will be a specially curated 5-course dining experience at Bubble, Meyyafushi Maldives’ spectacular underwater restaurant, where guests will enjoy Michelin-inspired creations surrounded by the vibrant marine life of the Maldives. Additionally, another 5-course wine-pairing dinner will take place at the overwater Raa Wine Cellar, creating unforgettable moments for culinary enthusiasts and wine connoisseurs alike.
Chef Nicolas will also collaborate closely with the resort’s culinary team, sharing his expertise through professional training sessions and knowledge exchange initiatives aimed at further enhancing the guest dining experience across the island.
“We are honoured to welcome Chef Nicolas Isnard to Meyyafushi,” said Ahmed Siaar, Cluster General Manager of BeKind Hospitality Group. “His creativity, passion and commitment to culinary excellence align perfectly with our vision of delivering extraordinary experiences for our guests. This residency represents an exciting opportunity to further elevate our culinary offering and position Meyyafushi as a leading destination for gastronomic travel in the Maldives.”
Located in the pristine Lhaviyani Atoll, Meyyafushi Maldives is redefining luxury island escapes through a collection of distinctive experiences, including Bubble Underwater Restaurant, the world’s first fixed overwater padel tennis court, an overwater wine cellar, adults-only Sky Bar and Sunken Lounge, and a Premium All-Inclusive concept designed to offer guests unparalleled freedom and choice.
The Michelin-starred Chef Nicolas Isnard collaboration forms part of Meyyafushi’s ongoing commitment to bringing world-class talent and exceptional experiences to the destination, creating memorable moments that inspire connection, discovery and celebration.
Reservations for the exclusive dining experiences will be available on a limited basis and are expected to be in high demand. For bookings, please contact reservations@meyyafushi.com or visit www.meyyafushi.com.
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St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort to host Asia’s culinary talents for ‘Across the Table’ dining experience
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has unveiled its culinary programming as part of 2026 Marriott International’s Luxury Dining Series, presented under the theme Across the Table. This year’s edition brings together seven culinary talents, headlined by two-Michelin-starred Chef Emmanuel Stroobant from Saint Pierre in Singapore, alongside distinguished chefs from four St. Regis hotels across Asia—The St. Regis Bangkok, The St. Regis Mumbai, The St. Regis Singapore, and The St. Regis Osaka—who collaborate with the culinary artisans of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, together presenting a refined expression of culinary artistry, defined by craftsmanship and modern refinement across Asia.
At The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, guests are invited to experience Across the Table beyond the dining room through the Dine & Unwind Package, where signature culinary moments are paired with thoughtfully 4-night curated stays at the Maldives’ finest address, complemented by the legendary St. Regis Butler Service. Designed to inspire guests to slow the pace, deepen connections and the experience immerses guests in discover the destination’s distinct sense of place, elevating every moment shared at the table.
The following culinary program is presented through a thoughtfully curated series of immersive dining experiences, each designed to celebrate exceptional craftsmanship, cultural storytelling, and the art of gathering across every moment of the journey.
The Art of gathering: August 27
The experience begins along the shoreline in the late afternoon with a curated wine tasting experience, where guests are guided through a selection of wines, exploring the harmony between flavor, structure, and pairing. The experience is enriched by the presence of Thomas Ling, whose deep expertise in beverage culture brings a refined perspective to the art of pairing and craftsmanship.
As dusk sets in, the atmosphere shifts to The Whale Bar, where Brian Gonzalez from The St. Regis Bangkok presents a signature bar takeover, brings his globally refined approach to mixology, shaped by experience across leading European venues and recognized for creating award-winning cocktail programs. Brian reinterprets the legacy of refined cocktail culture, presenting a contemporary and expressive approach to the art of the drink.
The evening culminates at Orientale with an elegant four-course dining experience, where Executive Chinese Chef Chan Chung Shing of Yan Ting at The St. Regis Singapore, with over two decades of experience rooted in the Cantonese culinary tradition and Chef Abdelahad Ahmed present an elevated Japanese cuisine and contemporary interpretation of Pan Asian gastronomy. Each course reflects the distinctive perspectives of the two chefs, brought together through exceptional ingredients, precision, and thoughtful technique. The experience is further elevated through a curated sake pairing journey guided by Thomas Ling, bringing balance and depth to each course.
A mindful contemporary culinary journey: August 28
This chapter unfolds through a thoughtful balance of wellbeing and culinary expression. The experience begins with a guided breathing yoga session led by two Michelin-Starred Chef Emmanuel Stroobant, whose long-standing practice as a certified yoga instructor deeply immerses his culinary journey. Blending breathwork and culinary philosophy, the session explores the connection between mindfulness, nourishment, and intentional living through a calming and immersive practice designed to restore both body and mind. Set within an atmosphere of quiet sophistication at The Library, the experience unfolds as a reflective ritual where stillness, breath, and sensory awareness come together in balance.
This sense of harmony continues at ALBA, where guests are invited into an interactive four hands cooking class. Here, Chef Emmanuel is joined by Chef Ahmet Özuçucu, Executive Sous Chef at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, in a dynamic exchange of perspectives—blending Chef Ahmet’s Mediterranean roots and refined culinary approach with Chef Emmanuel’s globally inspired techniques. Limited to just 10 guests, the experience presents a rare insight into the philosophies and precision behind contemporary culinary craftsmanship.
As evening falls, the experience transitions into a richly layered Maldivian and Indian dining journey as Cargo welcomes Master Chef Taj Mohammed Sha of Sahib Room at The St. Regis Mumbai presenting family-style set menu. Known for his deep respect for regional Indian traditions and mastery of heritage recipes, Chef Taj crafts a menu that celebrates depth of flavor, authenticity, and storytelling. The evening is complemented by cocktail pairings curated by Brian Gonzalez.
Expressions of Seasonality and Culinary Artistry: August 29
The day begins at T•Pan with a curated Omakase lunch led by Chef Takato Kitano, from The St. Regis Osaka whose presence brings a new dimension to the Luxury Dining Series. Having begun his culinary journey as a teppanyaki chef in Osaka, Chef Kitano has developed a distinctive style shaped by both Japanese discipline and European culinary influences. His continued refinement under the guidance of Michelin-recognized talent reflects a growing reputation for precision, curiosity, and a deep respect for ingredient-driven cuisine.
At ALBA, two Michelin starred Chef Emmanuel Stroobant presents a refined four course set menu shaped by over two decades of culinary excellence and innovation. A pioneer of modern French cuisine in Asia, his work bridges classical European technique with Asian influences, creating dishes defined by balance, depth, and emotional resonance. This exclusive dining experience offers guests a rare opportunity to engage with one of the region’s most influential culinary voices—bringing the day to an elegant and memorable close.
A farewell with flavour: August 30
The final morning offers a calm and elegant close to the culinary journey. Guests gather for a Mediterranean-inspired breakfast in Alba, where simplicity, freshness, and quality take centre stage. Set in a relaxed atmosphere, the experience provides a moment of reflection—bringing together the flavour, conversations, and connections created over the course of the series.
Marriott Bonvoy Moments: August 26-30
Elevating the Luxury Dining Series, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort presents a one-of-a-kind stay-and-dine journey woven into the program, offering Marriott Bonvoy members privileged access to bid for immersive culinary encounters, behind-the-scenes experiences, and the most sought-after moments of the series.
The experience includes a five-night stay in an Overwater Villa with Pool, complemented by daily breakfast at ALBA and shared return seaplane transfers. At its core is a series of signature culinary moments, including a private six-course dinner with wine pairing curated by two Michelin-Starred Chef Emmanuel Stroobant, alongside a thoughtfully curated dine-around experience across The Whale Bar, Decanter, T•Pan, and Orientale, where each dining destination reveals a new expression of craftsmanship, and collaboration. Guided by storytelling and sensory discovery, the Dine Around Experience celebrates community, flavour, and shared moments across the island. Guests may place bids for exclusive experiences at Marriott Bonvoy Moments page until 17 July, 2026.
“Across the Table reflects our vision of creating meaningful luxury experiences that bring people together through exceptional cuisine, cultural connection, and immersive storytelling,” said Özgür Cengiz, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “Through this year’s Luxury Dining Series, we are honoured to welcome internationally acclaimed chefs and culinary talents to the Maldives, offering our guests a truly unforgettable journey shaped by Michelin-starred dining, wellness, and the art of gathering.”
Reservations for the Dine & Unwind Package and Luxury Dining Series experiences are now available. Discover more about The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort here.
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Michelin-Starred Chef Grégoire Berger to host dining experience at Lily Beach Resort & Spa
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announced a culinary collaboration with Chef Grégoire Berger, chef and co-owner of the Dubai restaurant Kraken.
Known for progressive French cuisine influenced by the ocean, Berger has received a Michelin star in the Michelin Guide Dubai from 2022 to 2024. His restaurant has also been included among the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, while his work has received recognition through several international culinary awards.
Berger’s approach draws on the sea as a source of ingredients, ideas and presentation. His menus combine French culinary techniques with marine influences, with each dish developed around a narrative connected to the ocean.
As part of his visit to Lily Beach in August 2026, Berger will host a fine-dining dinner for a limited number of guests. He will also introduce a signature dish at AQVA Bar & Restaurant during the collaboration.
The programme forms part of Lily Beach’s efforts to expand its culinary offering and introduce visiting chefs and dining concepts to guests in the Maldives.
Located in South Ari Atoll, the resort will provide guests with an opportunity to experience Berger’s cuisine within its all-inclusive hospitality concept. The collaboration will combine his Michelin-recognised approach with the resort’s existing food and beverage programme.
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has established its hospitality offering around its premium all-inclusive model, supported by a range of dining venues. Its restaurants offer overwater dining, international buffet selections, seafood and Asian-inspired dishes.
The resort’s culinary programme is supported by the Platinum Plan, an all-inclusive package that includes dining experiences, a selection of wines and spirits, excursions and personalised services.
Through the collaboration with Berger, Lily Beach aims to add another dining experience to its guest programme while continuing to develop its position within the Maldives’ luxury hospitality market.
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