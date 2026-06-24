Villa Nautica named among Maldives’ best resort pools by Travel + Leisure

Villa Nautica has once again been recognised by the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific, with its signature infinity pool named among the best resort pools in the Maldives. The recognition marks four consecutive years of Travel + Leisure honours for the resort’s pool experience, following its top spot win as Best Resort Pool in the Maldives in 2025.

Set along the edge of the island in North Malé Atoll, Villa Nautica’s 1,350-square-metre infinity pool has become one of the resort’s defining spaces. Designed not simply as a place to swim, but as a social and restorative heart of the island, the pool brings together open ocean views, relaxed lounging, shaded corners and a seamless connection to the sea beyond.

The space was curated with a sense of easy island living in mind. Mornings begin with slow swims and coffee from nearby Press & Pot, afternoons unfold between sun loungers and poolside refreshments, and by sunset, the water mirrors the changing sky. It is a setting made for both quiet pause and shared holiday moments.

What makes the pool stand out is its balance of scale and atmosphere. Expansive without feeling overwhelming, elegant without feeling formal, it captures Villa Nautica’s approach to contemporary Maldivian hospitality: stylish, effortless and deeply connected to its surroundings.

Located just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Villa Nautica continues to appeal to travellers looking for a resort experience that feels both accessible and elevated. The latest recognition from Travel + Leisure further cements the resort’s infinity pool as one of the Maldives’ most memorable places to swim, gather and linger by the water.