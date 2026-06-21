Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2026 honours Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives for family excellence

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, an underwater-themed family focussed resort, has announced its recognition as one of the Best Resorts for Families at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2026, reaffirming its position as a leading family-focused destination in the Maldives.

Located in North Malé Atoll, just a short speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, the resort is designed as a contemporary island escape centred around multi-generational travel and shared family experiences.

The resort features 145 contemporary beach-inspired villas and overwater villas, thoughtfully designed with families in mind. Accommodation options include connecting villas for larger families and groups, alongside signature Mirage category villas featuring bunk beds for younger guests, creating dedicated spaces that support both comfort and togetherness.

At the heart of the resort experience is its expansive outdoor water complex, featuring a swimming pool, dedicated children’s pool, meandering lazy river, and an interactive water playground. Designed as a central gathering point for families, it offers continuous engagement across generations within a single shared environment.

Dining across the resort reflects a family-oriented approach, with The Sailhouse offering all-day international dining with live cooking stations, Acqua presenting Italian classics in a relaxed setting, Suan Bua serving authentic Thai cuisine, and Rum Bar, Dolphin Bar, and Scoops providing a variety of relaxed, social spaces for refreshments and light bites throughout the day.

Wellness is thoughtfully designed for all ages. At SPA Cenvaree, guests can experience restorative therapies for adults, while younger guests are introduced to gentle, tailored treatments at Candy Spa, a dedicated space created to offer children their own introduction to wellbeing in a calm and considered environment.

Sharing his views, Cluster General Manager of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives and Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, Jorge Fernandez, stated: “We are deeply honoured to be recognised among the Best Resorts for Families. This recognition reflects our positioning as a multi-generational travel destination, thoughtfully designed to bring families together through immersive shared experiences. From engaging lagoon and water complex experiences to dedicated spaces and curated activities for young traveller, alongside restorative offerings for adults, every element is crafted to create meaningful time together while allowing each generation to experience the resort in their own way.”

Blending underwater-inspired design with contemporary island living, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives continues to define itself as a resort where family time is naturally at the centre of the journey.