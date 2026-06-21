Awards
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives wins ‘Best House Reef’ at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2026
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives by The Centara Collection has announced its recognition as one of the Best House Reefs at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, reaffirming its position as one of the Maldives’ most celebrated marine destinations.
Set within the renowned waters of South Ari Atoll and in close proximity to the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), one of the Maldives’ most ecologically significant protected marine regions, the resort is home to an extraordinary house reef that spans more than five times the size of the island itself. Just steps from the shore, guests can immerse themselves in a vibrant underwater world of thriving coral formations, abundant marine life, and unforgettable encounters that have made Machchafushi a favourite among snorkellers and divers alike.
A defining feature of the reef is the iconic Kudhi Maa Shipwreck, a 52-metre sunken cargo vessel that has evolved into a flourishing marine habitat. Today, it stands as one of the resort’s most distinctive underwater attractions, where schools of tropical fish, batfish, lionfish, and groupers have made their home, creating a remarkable underwater experience for divers and snorkellers.
The award reflects not only the richness of the reef itself but also the exceptional marine adventures available at the resort. From snorkelling alongside whale sharks in the waters of South Ari Atoll to guided night snorkelling experiences, semi-submarine excursions, and explorations of the vibrant house reef, guests are invited to discover one of the Indian Ocean’s most extraordinary marine ecosystems. The surrounding waters are also home to manta rays, turtles, reef sharks, and an abundance of marine species that make every encounter beneath the surface unique.
“We are deeply honoured to once again be recognised as one of the Best House Reefs,” said Francesco Pompilio, Cluster General Manager of Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives. “Our house reef is at the heart of the guest experience and one of the defining features of Machchafushi. This recognition reflects not only the extraordinary marine environment that surrounds us but also our ongoing commitment to preserving and sharing it with guests from around the world.”
This latest accolade further strengthens Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives’ reputation as a leading destination for marine exploration in the Maldives, offering unparalleled access to the natural wonders of South Ari Atoll and unforgettable experiences beneath the surface.
Awards
Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2026 honours Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives for family excellence
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, an underwater-themed family focussed resort, has announced its recognition as one of the Best Resorts for Families at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2026, reaffirming its position as a leading family-focused destination in the Maldives.
Located in North Malé Atoll, just a short speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, the resort is designed as a contemporary island escape centred around multi-generational travel and shared family experiences.
The resort features 145 contemporary beach-inspired villas and overwater villas, thoughtfully designed with families in mind. Accommodation options include connecting villas for larger families and groups, alongside signature Mirage category villas featuring bunk beds for younger guests, creating dedicated spaces that support both comfort and togetherness.
At the heart of the resort experience is its expansive outdoor water complex, featuring a swimming pool, dedicated children’s pool, meandering lazy river, and an interactive water playground. Designed as a central gathering point for families, it offers continuous engagement across generations within a single shared environment.
Dining across the resort reflects a family-oriented approach, with The Sailhouse offering all-day international dining with live cooking stations, Acqua presenting Italian classics in a relaxed setting, Suan Bua serving authentic Thai cuisine, and Rum Bar, Dolphin Bar, and Scoops providing a variety of relaxed, social spaces for refreshments and light bites throughout the day.
Wellness is thoughtfully designed for all ages. At SPA Cenvaree, guests can experience restorative therapies for adults, while younger guests are introduced to gentle, tailored treatments at Candy Spa, a dedicated space created to offer children their own introduction to wellbeing in a calm and considered environment.
Sharing his views, Cluster General Manager of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives and Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, Jorge Fernandez, stated: “We are deeply honoured to be recognised among the Best Resorts for Families. This recognition reflects our positioning as a multi-generational travel destination, thoughtfully designed to bring families together through immersive shared experiences. From engaging lagoon and water complex experiences to dedicated spaces and curated activities for young traveller, alongside restorative offerings for adults, every element is crafted to create meaningful time together while allowing each generation to experience the resort in their own way.”
Blending underwater-inspired design with contemporary island living, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives continues to define itself as a resort where family time is naturally at the centre of the journey.
Awards
Dusit Thani Maldives ranked among Maldives’ top pools and spas in Travel + Leisure awards
Dusit Thani Maldives has announced its recognition in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, earning two distinctions in the Maldives category.
The resort was ranked #6 in Maldives Best Resort Pools, while Devarana Spa was ranked #7 in Maldives Best Resort Spas.
Set on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Dusit Thani Maldives offers a serene island escape where Thai-inspired gracious hospitality meets the natural beauty of the Maldives. The resort’s expansive pool, surrounded by tropical greenery and steps from the Indian Ocean, remains one of its most loved spaces for guests to relax, reconnect and enjoy the rhythm of island life.
The recognition for Devarana Wellness further highlights the resort’s focus on meaningful wellbeing experiences. Nestled among the island’s lush palms, the treetop treatment rooms offer a peaceful setting for restorative therapies, mindful rituals and wellness journeys inspired by nature.
“We are truly honoured to be recognised by Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager Maldives, Dusit International. “These awards mean a great deal to us because they reflect the experiences our guests continue to enjoy and appreciate. From relaxing poolside moments to deeply restorative wellness journeys, our team takes pride in creating memorable stays that feel both personal and connected to the beauty of our island.”
This latest recognition adds to Dusit Thani Maldives’ growing list of international accolades and reinforces the resort’s position as a leading luxury island retreat in the Maldives.
For more information, please visit the resort’s website.
Awards
Alila Kothaifaru recognised among top 10% of hotels worldwide
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, a Hyatt resort, has been recognised with the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2026, placing the resort among the top 10% of hotels worldwide based on reviews and ratings shared by travellers over the past year.
Unlike awards determined by industry panels, the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award reflects the experiences of guests themselves. From memorable marine encounters and thoughtfully curated dining experiences to the genuine hospitality of the resort’s team, the recognition highlights the moments that guests continue to remember long after their stay.
Situated in the pristine Raa Atoll and surrounded by a vibrant house reef, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has become a favourite among travellers seeking a balance of contemporary luxury and meaningful connection with nature. Guest reviews frequently describe the resort as a “slice of paradise,” praising its attentive service, tranquil atmosphere, beautiful villas, exceptional dining, and unforgettable snorkeling experiences.
Many guests have highlighted the warmth and sincerity of the resort’s team, noting how personalised gestures and intuitive service transformed their stay into something truly memorable. Others have shared glowing reviews of the island’s marine life, from encounters with sea turtles, eagle rays and black tip reef sharks just steps from their villa to excursions in search of manta rays and dolphins in the surrounding waters.
The recognition follows the resort’s TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award in 2025, reaffirming its reputation as one of the Maldives’ most highly regarded luxury island retreats.
“What stands out most when reading our TripAdvisor reviews is how closely the island and its people are connected in our guests’ memories. They speak about the turquoise lagoon, the vibrant house reef, and the sense of tranquility they find here, but they also remember the waiter who knew their morning coffee order, the chef who thoughtfully accommodated their dietary preferences, the dive instructor who guided their first underwater adventure, or the villa host who added a personal touch to a special celebration,” said Abdul Salam Ahmed, Guest Experience Manager.
“Luxury is often measured by beautiful villas, exceptional cuisine, or breathtaking scenery. While we are fortunate to offer all of these, true luxury is something far less tangible. It is the luxury of uninterrupted time, of complete peace of mind, and of feeling genuinely cared for by a team that anticipates every need. What resonates most deeply with our guests is not simply what they see, but how they feel when they are here,” said Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives.
Inspired by the stories and feedback shared by its guests, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives continues to shape experiences that celebrate the island’s natural beauty, rich marine environment, and genuine hospitality—creating memories that linger long after the journey home.
Rather than simply being a destination to visit, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives strives to be a place guests return to in their memories and increasingly, in person.
For more information, visit the resort’s website.
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