Michelin-Starred Chef Grégoire Berger to host dining experience at Lily Beach Resort & Spa

Developed in response to the growing global appetite for health-conscious, ethically sourced and culturally meaningful food experiences, Nova Maldives is set to introduce Maldivian Flavours, a contemporary island dining series available year-round, that brings together the rich culinary traditions of the Maldives with the finesse of modern gastronomy.

As new additions to the resort’s hearty buffet spreads, a rotation of Maldivian starters, main courses and desserts will be featured daily in Nova’s flagship restaurant, Soul Kitchen. Curated by Nova’s culinary team, each dish draws from the Maldives’ rich larder of native and locally grown produce: breadfruit, green mango, plantain, cassava, bitter gourd, coconut, wax gourd and banana blossom are just some among many nutrient and fibre-rich ingredients that guests will have a chance to sample across this new line-up.

“Growing up in the Maldives, food was always deeply connected to home, memory, and the islands around us,” said Chef Sobah, Nova’s Executive Chef and the creative force behind the concept. “Every dish on this menu begins with something I recognise from home, whether it is a relish, a root, a fruit from a neighbour’s garden, or a flavour shaped by memory. While Maldivian cuisine is not traditionally plant-based, this concept reimagines its familiar ingredients and soulful flavours through a fresh, creative lens. For guests discovering these tastes for the first time, I hope it feels like a genuine revelation, playful, nourishing, and deeply connected to the islands.”

Diners can expect refreshing starters served in small, elegant portions, bringing lesser-known Maldivian flavours into an accessible buffet setting. The Green Mango & Wild Roquette is a refined reinterpretation of the beloved Maldivian relish Ambu Majaa, that balances sour, bitter and sweet through shaved green mango, toasted coconut and tamarind dressing. Alongside it, a Spiced Eggplant Terrine with Confit Cherry Tomato and Copi Leaf Emulsion draws from the smoky depth of island eggplant curries, reimagined into a contemporary layered composition.

Main courses continue this dialogue between heritage and local insight. The Breadfruit Wellington, made with roasted breadfruit and pumpkin duxelles wrapped in collard greens and served with a roasted root velouté, elevates one of the Maldives’ most historically significant staple ingredients into a familiar favourite dish. Equally inventive, the Plantain Gnocchi with Moringa Emulsion applies classical European technique to a beloved backyard island ingredient, showcasing Nova’s philosophy of blending global culinary craft with local identity.

Dessert selections bring the journey to a close with a touch of artistry. The Huni-Hakuru Tart with Sea Almond & Screw Pine Gel pays tribute to the nostalgic Maldivian coconut sweet of the same name, translated into an elegant dark chocolate and palm sugar tart. While the Papaya & Screw Pine Mille-Feuille, constructed from crispy banana layers, papaya-coconut cream and passionfruit coulis, reflects the vibrant colour and spirit of the islands in architectural form.

The menu is entirely plant-based, with several naturally gluten-free options thoughtfully woven throughout. Wherever possible, Nova sources ingredients locally, celebrating the richness of island produce while supporting the local island community close by, and reducing the resort’s environmental footprint. It is a natural expression of Nova’s belief in more mindful hospitality, where soulful dining, local connection, and care for the natural world go hand in hand.

The launch of Nova’s new Maldivian dining programme comes at a time where plant-based and wellness-led dining continues to reshape how the world travels and eats. Nova hopes to offer something that lingers beyond the meal, inviting those with a passion for eating consciously and curiously to discover the quiet soul of an island that has always known how to feed its people well.