Niyama Private Islands unveils reimagined beach and overwater pavilions

Niyama Private Islands has announced the highly anticipated reveal of its final chapter in its year-long evolution, its reimagined beach and overwater pavilions – playgrounds beyond compare for multigenerational getaways and celebrations of the surreal.

Nature’s Playground emerges from its metamorphosis reborn and more tantalising than ever. Its refurbished pavilions – sprawling from 350 to 770 sqm, and with one, two or three bedrooms – are light, bright and breezy, the epitome of Maldives living, with every luxury imaginable.

Each pavilion boasts a living room, dining room, pantry, full-sized pool and jacuzzi. Life flows from indoors to out seamlessly in the overwater pavilions, beckoning guests to dive right into ocean adventures. Beach pavilions, meanwhile, are hideaways in a secluded cove of soft white sands, with Niyama’s best snorkelling just offshore.

Reigning above them all is The Crescent, a quintet of pavilions far out to sea reached by private boardwalk. Here, parties of up to 22 enjoy three living rooms, five pools, all with jacuzzi, and a team of thakurus and housekeepers to see to every wish. The days are surreal, spent floating on the horizon, while nights are simply magical. Exclusive experiences include an unforgettable underwater Champagne breakfast, and a private barbecue on a deserted stretch of beach followed by a movie under the stars, waves lapping nearby.

As well as a complete refurbishment of Niyama’s accommodations, dining takes on new life. Guests can ascend to the treetops at Nest, where avant-garde Asian cuisine lights up the night sky, or six metres below the ocean’s surface at Subsix, where the world’s first underwater Nikkei tasting menu intrigues and delights.

Surfers from around the world, meanwhile, gather at the new thatched-roof Surf Shack for rum, reggae and spectacular sunsets. Adjacent to the surf and new marine centre, and overlooking the resort’s famed break, Niyama officially offers the Maldives’ most stylish way to conquer the waves.

Yet despite the evolution, Niyama’s raw beauty remains untouched, with jungle still alive with birdsong, makana still silhouetted at water’s edge, and sea turtles still sunbathing in the turquoise lagoon. Guests can criss-cross the two islands in exploration, with always something new to discover – free to roam, free to simply be, at one with nature and the unrivalled beauty of the Maldives.

“Niyama is a magical place, and it always has been – this remains unchanged”, says General Manager of Niyama Private Islands Maldives, Hafidh Al Busaidy. “Our evolution is merely a celebration of everything our guests have always loved, elevated to new heights”.

With its evolution now complete, Niyama Private Islands Maldives invites free spirits to come and reconnect – with the islands, with themselves, with nature in all its beauty.

For more information or reservations, visit www.niyama.com, call +960 676 22 22 or email reservations@niyama.com.