News
Niyama Private Islands unveils reimagined beach and overwater pavilions
Niyama Private Islands has announced the highly anticipated reveal of its final chapter in its year-long evolution, its reimagined beach and overwater pavilions – playgrounds beyond compare for multigenerational getaways and celebrations of the surreal.
Nature’s Playground emerges from its metamorphosis reborn and more tantalising than ever. Its refurbished pavilions – sprawling from 350 to 770 sqm, and with one, two or three bedrooms – are light, bright and breezy, the epitome of Maldives living, with every luxury imaginable.
Each pavilion boasts a living room, dining room, pantry, full-sized pool and jacuzzi. Life flows from indoors to out seamlessly in the overwater pavilions, beckoning guests to dive right into ocean adventures. Beach pavilions, meanwhile, are hideaways in a secluded cove of soft white sands, with Niyama’s best snorkelling just offshore.
Reigning above them all is The Crescent, a quintet of pavilions far out to sea reached by private boardwalk. Here, parties of up to 22 enjoy three living rooms, five pools, all with jacuzzi, and a team of thakurus and housekeepers to see to every wish. The days are surreal, spent floating on the horizon, while nights are simply magical. Exclusive experiences include an unforgettable underwater Champagne breakfast, and a private barbecue on a deserted stretch of beach followed by a movie under the stars, waves lapping nearby.
As well as a complete refurbishment of Niyama’s accommodations, dining takes on new life. Guests can ascend to the treetops at Nest, where avant-garde Asian cuisine lights up the night sky, or six metres below the ocean’s surface at Subsix, where the world’s first underwater Nikkei tasting menu intrigues and delights.
Surfers from around the world, meanwhile, gather at the new thatched-roof Surf Shack for rum, reggae and spectacular sunsets. Adjacent to the surf and new marine centre, and overlooking the resort’s famed break, Niyama officially offers the Maldives’ most stylish way to conquer the waves.
Yet despite the evolution, Niyama’s raw beauty remains untouched, with jungle still alive with birdsong, makana still silhouetted at water’s edge, and sea turtles still sunbathing in the turquoise lagoon. Guests can criss-cross the two islands in exploration, with always something new to discover – free to roam, free to simply be, at one with nature and the unrivalled beauty of the Maldives.
“Niyama is a magical place, and it always has been – this remains unchanged”, says General Manager of Niyama Private Islands Maldives, Hafidh Al Busaidy. “Our evolution is merely a celebration of everything our guests have always loved, elevated to new heights”.
With its evolution now complete, Niyama Private Islands Maldives invites free spirits to come and reconnect – with the islands, with themselves, with nature in all its beauty.
For more information or reservations, visit www.niyama.com, call +960 676 22 22 or email reservations@niyama.com.
Action
Villa Nautica turns reef into living classroom through coral restoration project
Villa Nautica and diveOceanus, in partnership with The Hub 10 – Finland International School, have launched the first phase of a long-term coral restoration and citizen science programme, transforming the reef surrounding the resort into a living classroom.
Following an introductory marine biology session at the school, students visited Villa Nautica to work alongside the diveOceanus team. They learned how to identify coral species, measure coral fragments, assess coral health and record baseline scientific data before preparing five dedicated coral restoration frames.
The initiative extends beyond a traditional coral planting activity. Each coral fragment has been individually recorded through a Coral Tracker system, allowing students to follow its progress over time. When they return approximately six months later, they will compare new measurements with the data collected during their first visit, documenting coral growth, survival and the marine life beginning to establish around the frames.
Over time, students will be able to observe how initially bare structures develop into functioning reef habitats that support fish and other marine organisms. As each class graduates, responsibility for the monitoring programme will pass to the next group, creating a continuous citizen science project in which each generation builds on the work of those before them.
The initiative forms part of Villa Nautica’s wider coral restoration programme, established in 2024 and managed by diveOceanus. The resort currently maintains approximately 65 coral restoration frames, contributing to more than 130 frames established across Villa Resorts.
Mohamed Seeneen, Director of Operations at diveOceanus, explained that the team has gained valuable knowledge through years of reef restoration during periods of elevated sea temperatures.
“Over the years, we have experienced several marine heatwaves that have affected reefs throughout the Maldives. While our restoration sites have also experienced losses, they have shown encouraging resilience. Rather than continually introducing new donor colonies, we focus on propagating coral fragments that have naturally survived previous bleaching events, allowing these more resilient corals to form the foundation of future restoration.”
The team has already observed coral colonies beginning to develop into more natural reef formations. Species such as the Harlequin Filefish have also been seen returning regularly to the restoration sites, providing an encouraging indication that the developing habitats are supporting marine biodiversity.
Awards
Reethi Faru Resort named among Tripadvisor’s top 10% worldwide
Reethi Faru Resort has announced that it has been recognised as a winner of the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2026, placing the resort among the top 10% of hospitality businesses worldwide on Tripadvisor.
As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority among travellers. The Travellers’ Choice Awards are based entirely on genuine reviews and ratings submitted by guests over a 12-month period, recognising businesses that consistently deliver exceptional experiences.
Reethi Faru Resort is grateful to its guests for their continued support and for sharing their experiences on Tripadvisor. This recognition would not have been possible without their trust and valuable feedback. The resort also extends its heartfelt appreciation to its dedicated team, whose passion, professionalism, and commitment ensure that every guest enjoys a truly memorable stay.
Receiving this award once again is a proud milestone for Reethi Faru Resort and reflects the authentic Maldivian hospitality and exceptional service that define the resort. As one of the travel industry’s most respected accolades, the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award inspires the team to continue delivering excellence in every aspect of the guest experience.
“Congratulations to Reethi Faru Resort on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2026,” said Matt Dacey, Chief Marketing Officer, Tripadvisor. “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2026 and beyond.”
Drink
Eri Maldives helps couples fall in love all over again
Nobody needs a reason to fall in love with their partner all over again, but it’s romantic to keep finding one, season after season. UK wedding platform Bridebook found that a fifth of couples now wait until their first anniversary to take their honeymoon – giving finances time to settle after the wedding itself. Anniversary trips and vow renewals form a huge part of romantic travel as a result, with couples opting for longer stays than their wedding day ever allowed, now that joint finances can stretch further.
At Eri Maldives, it’s a moment that finally gets the spotlight it deserves – with a second telling to fit however couples want to approach it: planned in secret as an add-on, or built into a special occasion celebration.
Here’s our take to the occasions worth considering, and which of Eri’s three ceremonies suits each.
The Five-Year Reckoning
For couples who married between 2020 and 2022, this is an easy one. Many of those ceremonies were scaled back, livestreamed, or held with a guest list of two witnesses and a registrar on a screen. Five years on, that cohort is now reaching a natural milestone, Eri’s Waves of Love (from £1,235++) comes in as an overdue wedding they didn’t quite get: a proper beachfront ceremony led by the resort’s own Ceremony Master, Bodu Beru drummers announcing the moment, a ring exchange sealed with a symbolic certificate, and a champagne toast, closing with a romantic dinner set up right on the sand.
The New Chapter & the Quiet Comeback
Not every renewal is tied to a date on the calendar. Some follow a health scare, a stretch of distance, a difficult financial year. Others follow a quieter kind of shift altogether, whether it be an empty nest, a retirement, or relocation. For couples a little further along, Eternal Love (from £1,457++) builds on the same considered ceremony as Waves of Love, layer in touches this stage calls for: a candlelight dinner on the beach in place of the standard set-up, a rose petal shower, a bottle of Prosecco already waiting in the room, and a 45-minute healing aromatherapy treatment for the couple, with traditional Maldivian sarongs presented as a keepsake for having come through it together.
The Anniversary That Deserves an Upgrade
The 10th, the 25th, the one that ends in a zero – and milestones that carry real weight, for couples who’ve spent decades putting everyone else first. Ocean Kiss (from £1,755++) is Eri’s most extensive package, turning planned activities into day-to-night itineraries, with a five-course destination dining beachfront feast with lobster and wine, a floating or lagoon breakfast the morning after, and a full hour of Balinese massage for two.
Beyond the Ceremony
However the occasion is marked, each package can be tailored with additional romantic excursions and entertainments, including private sunset cruise with champagne and canapés, a duo band or DJ for the evening, a drone-filmed highlight reel of the day, and – for those chasing a truly out-of-this-world backdrop – a three-minute fireworks display.
Whether it’s booked quietly or planned together from the very start, the island simply asks one thing of its guests: turn up, and let the rest take care of itself. Visit erimaldives.com/renew-your-vows-in-paradise to start planning.
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