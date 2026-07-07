Action
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru launch month-long marine conservation programme
This July, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru reaffirm their long-standing commitment to protecting the Maldives through a month of conservation initiatives that inspire guests to become active stewards of the ocean.
Plastic Free July: Protecting the Maldives’ Blue Heart
As per UNDP, each year, the Maldives generates more than 43,000 tonnes of plastic waste – equivalent to the weight of approximately 215 blue whales and nearly 120 tons per day. For a country whose future depends on healthy oceans, reducing plastic pollution is essential to protecting marine biodiversity, and preserving the natural beauty that defines the Maldives.
Throughout July, guests are invited to take part in weekly Sunset Island Beach Cleans and Reef Cleans with our Marine Lab, helping remove marine plastic trash while learning about the importance of protecting the fragile coastal and reef ecosystems. The programme also includes a collaboration with a local sustainable NGO, showcasing how discarded plastic can be transformed into artwork, jewellery, and other meaningful products through creativity and circular design.
Shark Awareness Day: Why Sharks Matter
On 14 July, the resorts will mark Shark Awareness Day in collaboration with Miyaru, the Maldives’ leading shark research and conservation NGO. While sharks are often portrayed as dangerous, they are in fact among the ocean’s most important guardians.
By naturally regulating fish populations, sharks help keep coral reef ecosystems healthy and balanced. Without them, the delicate food chain can be disrupted, affecting everything from reef fish and coral health to the countless marine species that depend on these habitats. Healthy shark populations are also a sign of a thriving ocean—one that supports local fisheries, protects biodiversity, and sustains the world-renowned diving and snorkelling experiences that make the Maldives so unique.
Through engaging talks with Miyaru’s marine experts, guests will discover fascinating facts about Maldivian sharks, understand the challenges they face, and learn how conservation efforts are helping protect these often misunderstood guardians of healthy oceans.
Mangrove Conservation Day: 26 July
As part of Plastic Free July, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru will also celebrate the International Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem on 26 July through a community mangrove planting and cleanup initiative with Huraa Council.
Mangroves are among the Maldives’ most valuable natural ecosystems, serving as nurseries for marine life, protecting coastlines from erosion, filtering pollutants, and strengthening resilience against climate change. Together with reef conservation and plastic reduction, the initiative reinforces the importance of protecting every part of the marine ecosystem—from the shoreline to the reef.
More than a month of activities, Plastic Free July reflects Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru’s enduring commitment to preserving the Maldives’ rich marine heritage – bringing together guests, local communities, and conservation partners to protect the ocean through collective action.
Action
InterContinental Maldives elevates active luxury with new padel court
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has unveiled its new padel court, adding a fresh dimension to island wellness and offering guests a dynamic new way to stay active in paradise.
Now with over 30 million players worldwide, padel is one of the fastest growing sports, offering a fun and inclusive activity for beginners and experts alike. The brand new court is framed by Maldivian palm trees and white sand, creating a striking backdrop for both leisurely matches and spirited competition.
Complimentary for all guests, the court includes the use of premium rackets and balls, allowing guests to discover a new skill in a tropical island setting. Families are invited to enjoy dedicated on-court sessions designed for all ages to create memorable, shared experiences. Benches line the court, creating a comfortable space for spectators to watch and support friends and family.
Located beside InterContinental Maldives’ fitness centre with its state-of-the-art gym, personal training programmes, and aerobic workout sessions, the new padel court aims to enhance the resort’s distinctive approach to luxury, wellbeing and curated guest experiences.
Overwater Pool Villa starting from $1,290++ per night with a variety of inclusions. The padel court is complimentary
for guests.
For more information, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com or email reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com.
Action
Nova Maldives celebrates Women’s Dive Day with Zoona Naseem
Every July, the diving world pauses to celebrate the women who have made the ocean their own. This year, Nova Maldives marks Women’s Dive Day with a three-day programme from 17 to 19 July 2026, brought to life by Zoona Naseem, the first Maldivian woman to qualify as a PADI Course Director, alongside Jenna Lehocki, the resort’s resident marine biologist.
Despite making up nearly 40% of divers worldwide, women still account for just 20% of PADI Pros, a gap that a 2025 peer-reviewed study attributes in part to the male-centric portrayal of the sport, with constraints that foster stigma and self-doubt that continue to create barriers for women at every level – a pattern that Nova is determined to help change.
A Weekend for Beginners & Avid Divers
True to Nova’s belief that the ocean belongs to everyone, the weekend will draw together resort guests and a group of participants from the neighbouring Dhangethi community for a shared journey into the water.
Guests and participants can embark on guided Discover Scuba dives and open water exploration led by Zoona, and an intimate fireside discussion joined by Jenna, where tales of the reef – memorable dives, marine encounters, and a shared wonder for the ocean, flow freely as the currents of the sea.
Guests and participants can embark on guided Discover Scuba dives or try dives led by Zoona, alongside open water exploration and enjoy an intimate fireside discussion hosted with both Jenna and Zoona — where tales of the reef flow freely: memorable dives, marine encounters, and a shared wonder for the ocean.
Zoona’s journey to becoming a PADI Course Director, and the first Maldivian woman to ever hold this title, is an inspiration for women seeking to carve out space in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Alongside her, Jenna brings a different but equally profound connection to the ocean: one built not in the pursuit of firsts, but in the patient, daily work of understanding and protecting the reef that Nova calls home.
“Growing up in the Maldives, the ocean was always there, but a seat at the table was not. I hope that every woman who enters the water this July leaves knowing that it was always hers to claim,” said Zoona.
Drawing on her lived experience from working with stakeholders from within the marine research sector and in hospitality, Jenna added – “Living and working on this island, you come to understand the reef not just as a place to dive, but as something that breathes and changes with the seasons. Sharing that with people, whether they are first-time snorkellers or seasoned divers, is the part of this work that never gets old.”
“There is something about the ocean that has always belonged to women. Its depth, its quiet power, its ability to hold everything at once. Women’s Dive Day is a celebration of every woman who has ever felt called to the water, and our commitment to making sure every woman who wants to experience that, whether for the first time or the hundredth, has every opportunity to do so.” said Abdulla Aboobakur, General Manager of Nova Maldives.
A Setting Unlike Any Other
Nestled on a natural island within the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), the largest marine biodiversity reserve in the region, diving is one of the things that consistently draws travellers from around the world to the island. With 35 dive sites on its doorstep, and whale sharks and manta rays a quiet, year-round presence in the waters beyond its shore. Guests here do not simply visit the ocean, they can observe and truly live alongside it.
An active coral nursery sits at the heart of Nova’s marine offering, where seafarers are warmly invited to take part in coral planting to contribute to the reef’s ongoing restoration. The resort also holds a long-term partnership with the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme (MWSRP), to run educational and conservation-focused experiences for researchers, local school pupils, and the wider community throughout the year.
For those seeking a more introspective connection with the sea, Nova also offers a unique Wellness Diving experiences, one that introduces mindfulness with marine exploration through floating meditation, buoyancy workshops, underwater yoga, and breathwork. Research has found that recreational diving can be more effective at reducing stress and boosting mental wellbeing than other sports, with the slow, controlled breathing required underwater naturally stimulating the parasympathetic nervous system, evoking a sense of deep calm that so many divers describe as unlike anything they have found on land.
The water is waiting. Join Nova Maldives for Women’s Dive Day from £301/night in a villa on Full Board Plus basis. Visit nova-maldives.com to find out more.
Action
Hideaway Beach Resort to host Maldives Hideaway Resort Run 2026
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has officially launched the second annual Maldives Hideaway Resort Run 2026, with the main race set to take place on 18 September 2026 as part of a wider World Wellness Weekend programme from 17 to 20 September 2026 on the natural island of Dhonakulhi in Haa Alifu Atoll. The event brings together destination running, wellness, fitness, and island-inspired lifestyle experiences in one of the Maldives’ most scenic luxury resort settings.
The official partnership signing and launch ceremony, held at Muraka Maalam, Maagiri Hotel in Malé, brought together key event partners to formalise their commitment to the Maldives Hideaway Resort Run 2026. The event featured the official unveiling of the branding theme, event logo, launch video, and running jersey, all inspired by Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa’s lush tropical vegetation, natural island landscape, and Flora & Fauna. Guests were also introduced to the scenic race routes, designed to highlight the resort’s pristine beaches, island pathways, and tranquil surroundings. The race route spans three distinct terrains: North point beach, island trails, and the Deluxe Water Villa jetty.
The initiative is endorsed by Visit Maldives and delivered in partnership with TFG as race partner, with race consultation, registration, timing, and bib services powered by TFG Races. Maldivian joins as transport partner, Coral Glass as content partner, and Sporting Vacanze as agent partner. This partnership reflects continued collaboration between tourism, aviation, media, sports, and lifestyle stakeholders in supporting wellness tourism in the Maldives.
The Maldives Hideaway Resort Run 2026 will feature a 10K Challenge and a 5K Fun Run, welcoming both experienced runners and recreational participants. The 5K route will cover one lap of the resort’s scenic course, while the 10K will complete two laps. Participants will receive a race timing bib powered by TFG Races, a partner goodie bag, and the official Flora & Fauna Greenery Run T-shirt. Trophies will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers in both the 5K and 10K categories.
Beyond the race itself, the World Wellness Weekend programme will offer a curated series of activities including shakeout runs, stretching sessions, fitness clinics, group workouts, sunrise and sunset yoga, aqua yoga, sound bath experiences by Naga Healing, wellness experiences, and evening entertainment. The programme has been designed to balance movement, recovery, connection, and celebration throughout the event period.
“Following the success of the historic inaugural edition in 2025, we are delighted to launch the Maldives Hideaway Resort Run in 2026,” said Mohamed Muzaffar Ahmed, Business Development Manager of Lily Hotels. “With the continued endorsement of Visit Maldives and the support of our partners, this event reflects the growing opportunity to position the Maldives as a destination for luxury wellness, sports, and active travel. Our ambition is to develop the Maldives Hideaway Resort Run into one of the country’s leading luxury destination running events, offering participants an experience that is truly unique to the Maldives.”
Speaking at the launch ceremony, Managing Director and CEO of Visit Maldives, Ibrahim Shiuree, highlighted the significance of events such as the Maldives Hideaway Resort Run in inspiring greater participation in sports tourism and diversifying demand for visiting Maldives as well. He emphasised that initiatives of this nature play an important role in positioning the Maldives not only as one of the world’s leading luxury holiday destinations, but also as an emerging destination for sports, wellness, and active travel. He commended the work behind the event and highlighted the value of continuing such experiences to strengthen the Maldives’ competitiveness in the global travel market.
The event is open to international guests and Maldivian residents, with dedicated participation packages available for participants booking directly with the resort. Packages include a stay at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, meal plan benefits, transfer arrangements, and access to selected resort experiences during the event period.
Registration is free. The official TFG Races registration page will be available soon, while participants may reserve their slots in advance by contacting Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa reservations.
For packages, registration, and event details, please click here for the official brochure.
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