Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Dhawa Ihuru honour women with curated experiences
This International Women’s Day, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru celebrate the important women in our lives through meaningful island experiences inspired by connection with self, nature and our loved ones.
The celebration begins beneath the surface of the sea with a Women’s Snorkelling Session, bringing guests from both resorts together for a guided exploration of the house reef. Guided by the resorts’ Marine Lab, explore vibrant coral gardens and observe marine life flourishing within one of the Maldives’ most carefully preserved reefs – a reflection of Banyan Group’s long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship since the island first welcomed guests more than three decades ago.
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru: A Day of Meaningful Connection to the Nature and Wellbeing
In the afternoon, Saffron presents a Women’s Day Cooking Class, where fragrant herbs and vibrant spices come together in a hands-on journey through authentic Thai flavours.
As the golden sunset colours the sky, a beachfront yoga session invites a moment of stillness. Guided by breath and gentle movement, the rhythm of the waves deepens your connection with nature and the beauty of being fully present.
In the evening, Sangu Garden, the resort’s beachfront restaurant, presents a Special Women’s Day Buffet Night, where live BBQ stations showcase freshly grilled seafood and international flavours beneath the evening sky. Ocean breezes, cosy ambience and the aroma of the grill create a warm tropical setting, while each female guest is welcomed with a special surprise gift during the evening.
Dhawa Ihuru: Vibrant Island Flavours
Across the lagoon, Dhawa Ihuru brings its lively island energy to the occasion with experiences designed for fun and connection.
Later in the day, after the snorkel safari to the house reef, savour a Women’s Day Special BBQ Lunch at Riveli Restaurant, where vibrant island flavours and international favourites come together in a lively beachfront setting.
In the afternoon, a Sri Lankan Cooking Class invites guests to discover bold spices and traditional techniques in a lively hands-on culinary experience.
Together, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru offer a meaningful way to celebrate the women who inspire us, through moments of exploring wellness, discovery and joyful connection surrounded by the natural beauty of the Maldives.
Fushifaru Maldives celebrates Women’s Day with art, community and ocean conservation focus
Fushifaru Maldives is marking International Women’s Day 2026 with a series of activities under the theme “Waves of Kindness – #GivetoGain,” celebrating empowerment, community and ocean conservation.
The programme reflects the resort’s message of being “Empowered by Kindness, Inspired by the Ocean,” bringing together guests and team members through art, appreciation and shared experiences.
As part of the celebrations, the resort will welcome artist Rachel Brooks, who will host a live art workshop on 7 March. During the session, Brooks will create a painting inspired by marine life, drawing attention to the colours and forms found beneath the ocean’s surface.
Her work highlights the connection between creativity and environmental awareness, emphasising the importance of protecting marine ecosystems. The workshop will also serve as an opportunity for guests and residents to engage with the artist and learn about the inspiration behind her work.
The celebrations will continue on 8 March with activities marking International Women’s Day alongside the resort’s residents and guests. The theme #GivetoGain focuses on mutual support, the creation of opportunities, and the empowerment of women through collaboration and shared encouragement.
In the evening, Fushifaru Maldives will host a Women’s Day Cocktail Party, where gentlemen will present roses to women on the island, including guests and team members. The gesture is intended as a sign of appreciation and respect.
The celebration will continue with a DJ evening, providing a setting for guests and staff to gather and mark the occasion together.
According to the resort, the event is also an opportunity to recognise the contribution of women within the Fushifaru community. Female guests, residents and team members from different backgrounds and cultures will be acknowledged as part of the celebrations.
The resort said the initiative reflects the diversity and individuality of the women who form part of the Fushifaru Maldives community, while reinforcing the broader message of kindness, empowerment and environmental awareness associated with this year’s International Women’s Day.
German winemaker Patrick Jacklin to host exclusive tasting at Constance Moofushi
Constance Moofushi Maldives is set to welcome Patrick Jacklin of Weingut Heitlinger, Germany, for an exclusive wine tasting experience on 9th March from 06:00pm to 07:30pm. Set on a sunset sandbank, this unique experience will feature a curated selection of biodynamic wines, paired with refined canapés in an unforgettable Indian Ocean setting. During his visit, Patrick Jacklin will also conduct a dedicated masterclass with the resort’s sommeliers, offering an opportunity to further expand their knowledge and understanding of biodynamic wines and viticulture.
At Constance Hotels & Resorts, wine is an integral part of the guest experience, shaped by passionate sommeliers and a long-standing culture of discovery. At Constance Moofushi, this dedication is reflected in Alizée Restaurant being recognized by The World of Fine Wine for its Best All-Inclusive Wine List, highlighting the resort’s carefully curated selection and pairing philosophy. This intimate tasting continues that spirit, celebrating terroir, craftsmanship, and meaningful encounters between guests and winemakers.
Raised in the Kraichgau region of Baden, Patrick Jacklin comes from a family deeply rooted in winemaking. Alongside his brother Philip, he represents the next generation of the Weingut Heitlinger bringing fresh energy and vision to the estate.
Passionate about biodynamic viticulture Patrick plays an active role in shaping the estate’s style and guiding its evolution in both cellar and vineyard.
Located in Östringen‑Tiefenbach, Weingut Heitlinger, is recognised among Germany’s leading organic and biodynamic estates. The winery is also part of the VDP (Verband Deutscher Prädikatsweingüter) Since 2012, Germany’s most respected association of top-quality wine estates — a distinction that reflects a shared commitment to origin, craft, and rigorous standards.
“This evening with Patrick Jacklin is a celebration of what we love most – exceptional wines, generous sharing, and the magic of a Maldivian sunset. We look forward to welcoming our guests for this intimate moment of discovery,” says Mevin Ramasamy, General Manager of Constance Moofushi.
Celebrating the women behind Coco Collection’s island experiences
In celebration of International Women’s Day, Coco Collection, a proudly Maldivian-owned hospitality group, continues its mission to empower the women shaping the future of hospitality in the Maldives. This year, Coco Collection celebrates the inspiring women across its island resorts, Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu. Leading with vision, purpose, and passion creating meaningful guest experiences while championing sustainability and community empowerment.
At Coco Bodu Hithi, women play a pivotal role in redefining luxury hospitality through innovation, artistry, and heartfelt service. From front-of-house professionals to wellness experts, female team members are instrumental in shaping the resort’s distinctive guest journey with warmth, precision, and flair.
The resort will celebrate women who are breaking barriers in traditionally male-dominated roles, leading departments with confidence and inspiring the next generation of hospitality professionals. Their contributions span guest relations, culinary arts, spa and wellness, resort operations and more. Each bringing a powerful blend of expertise, and creativity that elevates the island experience.
“Being part of this journey means creating experiences that nurture both body and mind. As women in leadership, we bring passion, intuition, and dedication to everything we do, inspiring our teams while ensuring every guest leaves feeling renewed and cared for,” says Dini Utami, Spa and Wellness Manager at Coco Bodu Hithi.
Through mentorship initiatives and professional development programmes, Coco Bodu Hithi fosters an environment where women can thrive, lead, and innovate. Their leadership not only enhances the guest experience but also strengthens the culture of collaboration and inclusivity that defines the resort.
In honour of International Women’s Day and this year’s theme, “Give to Gain,” the resort pays tribute to their courage, creativity, and leadership with a series of specially curated guest experiences. Highlights include an exclusive 25% saving on dive adventures, inviting guests to celebrate strength and spirit beneath the waves. Guests may also indulge in traditional Henna Art, a beautiful expression of culture and artistry, or savour an intimate Romantic Beach Dinner Under the Pergola, where refined flavours are complemented by the tranquillity of the ocean.
At Coco Spa, tranquillity and empowerment unite in the bespoke “Her Wellness Journey”, a restorative experience designed to nurture body, mind, and spirit. This indulgent offering includes a complimentary revitalising face mask, a soothing herbal tea refreshment, and an exclusive 20% saving on retail purchases, available from 1 to 15 March 2026. Thoughtfully selected, the experience invites every guest to pause, reflect, and embrace holistic wellbeing in a sanctuary of calm.
At Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, sustainability lies at the very heart of the island experience, championed by many dedicated women across the island. Nestled within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, the resort is deeply committed to environmental stewardship, with female team members leading and supporting impactful conservation initiatives that safeguard the natural beauty of the Maldives.
From marine conservation and coral regeneration projects to innovative waste reduction strategies and community outreach programmes, women at the resort are driving meaningful and measurable change. Their influence extends beyond daily operations, shaping long-term environmental strategies that protect the island’s fragile marine ecosystem for generations to come.
“Our work is about more than protecting coral reefs; it’s protecting an entire ecosystem that island communities depend on,” says Rosalie Bailie, Marine Educator at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu. “Through restoration, research, and education, we aim to inspire both guests and locals to become active stewards of the ocean.”
Central to these efforts is the resort’s ongoing work with the Olive Ridley Project (ORP), supporting turtle conservation, rehabilitation, and marine research. Through education, advocacy, and hands-on involvement, female sustainability associates along with the Marine Educator actively contribute to protecting endangered sea turtles and raising awareness among guests about responsible marine interaction, transforming guest holidays into a purposeful journey.
Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu marks the occasion with a vibrant programme of shared guest experiences. As part of the celebrations, female guests are invited to enjoy an exclusive 20% saving on experiences across the island, an opportunity to explore, connect, and celebrate in a setting where sustainability and empowerment go hand in hand.
To plan your dream Maldivian escape in advance, take advantage of an exclusive Early Bird offer. Enjoy a limited-time early booking offer up to 40% savings on villa rates when you reserve ahead of time, available at Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu. For further queries and reservations, contact reservations@cococollection.com or visit www.cococollection.com.
