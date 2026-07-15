Emirates NBD cardholders receive exclusive savings at Centara Maldives Resorts

Centara Hotels & Resorts has announced a new offer for cardholders of Emirates NBD, one of the leading banking groups in the MENAT region, giving customers across the GCC exclusive savings and lifestyle privileges across all four of its Maldives properties. Valid for bookings and stays until 30 September 2026, this is a bundled offer that goes beyond a standard rate discount, with complimentary return transfers, curated dining experiences, spa benefits and a range of signature island experiences included as standard across the portfolio.

The offer gives Emirates NBD cardholders access to four distinct island experiences, each designed to suit a different traveller profile.

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives is tailored to discerning travellers and multi-generational guests, offering a sense of privacy and award-winning hospitality. The resort features a curated selection of overwater and beachfront villas alongside spacious two and three-bedroom residences. Guests can explore world-class dining across six restaurants and four bars, unwind across three distinctive wellness concepts at SPA Cenvaree Retreat, and keep younger guests entertained at multiple kids’ clubs and E-Zones, all set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean.

The neighbouring Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is a family-centric, underwater world-themed resort offering endless activities for all ages, from a lazy river and water playground to a Kids’ Club, E-Zone and the candy-themed Candy Spa.

Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, is an authentic Maldivian retreat surrounded by an award-winning house reef, a 52-metre sunken cargo ship and some of the region’s most renowned dive sites, where guests can encounter whale sharks, manta rays and sea turtles year-round.

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives is a vibrant adults-only playground for indulgence, connection and rejuvenation in the North Male Atoll, with overwater villas, pristine white beaches, PADI-certified diving and the award-winning SPA Cenvaree.

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives

Booking and Stay dates: Until 30 September 2026

Offer: 25% savings on stay

Inclusions: Accommodation, Half Board Plus, round-trip speedboat transfers, one-time spa massage at SPA Cenvaree Retreat, one-time floating breakfast for pool villas and residences, and one excursion (dolphin cruise or handline fishing) for Grand Two-Bedroom guests

For bookings and more information, please click here.

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives

Booking and Stay dates: Until 30 September 2026

Offer: 30% savings on stay

Inclusions: Accommodation, Half Board Plus, round-trip speedboat transfers, one-time spa massage at SPA Cenvaree, one-time floating breakfast for pool villas

For bookings and more information, please click here.

Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection

Booking and Stay dates: Until 30 September 2026

Offer: 30% savings on stay

Inclusions: Accommodation, Half Board Plus, round seaplane transfers, USD 50 spa credit per person per stay, welcome amenities including sparkling wine, Club Lounge access for Club Pool Villa guests, one-time floating breakfast for Club Pool Villa guests, one-time whale shark snorkelling for Club guests, and kids stay and eat free

For bookings and more information, please click here.

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives