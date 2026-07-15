Maldives named one of the world’s happiest places to visit in new travel study

The Maldives has been ranked among the world’s happiest destinations for travellers in a new global study analysing more than one million online reviews from holidaymakers.

The research, conducted by Irish travel insurance specialist JustCover, placed the Maldives 11th out of 155 destinations worldwide, awarding the island nation a ‘Happy Place’ score of 71.4 out of 100. The Maldives narrowly missed the global top 10, finishing level on score with Toronto, Canada, although rankings were determined using more precise underlying values.

The study examined reviews of tourist attractions, restaurants, resorts, scenic locations and other visitor experiences to identify how frequently travellers used language expressing happiness and joy. Each destination was then assigned a score based on the proportion of reviews reflecting positive emotional experiences.

Tulum in Mexico topped the global rankings with a perfect score of 100, followed by Soufrière in Saint Lucia with 95.2 and Oaxaca, Mexico, with 88. Las Vegas also scored 88, while Maui, New York City, Cappadocia, Rio de Janeiro, Chicago and Toronto completed the top 10. Bora Bora in French Polynesia and Positano in Italy followed the Maldives in 14th and 15th place respectively.

According to the study, North America dominated the rankings, with the United States claiming six of the top 15 destinations, including Las Vegas, Maui, New York City, Chicago, Austin and New Orleans. Researchers noted that the results reflected a mix of beach destinations and urban centres, suggesting that travellers find happiness in a variety of holiday experiences.

Peter Clark, Director at JustCover, said the findings demonstrated that happiness while travelling comes in many forms.

“Holidays are a time to get away from the busyness of everyday life. Most people have a place where everyday stress melts away and they feel a sense of peace. The findings show how wide the range of happy places really is and that happiness in travel comes in many different forms.”

He added that while some travellers are drawn to destinations offering beaches and nature, others find enjoyment in vibrant cities, emphasising the importance of being prepared with appropriate travel insurance before travelling.

JustCover said the research analysed more than one million reviews across 155 destinations worldwide. Reviews were assessed for expressions of happiness and joy, with destinations scored relative to the highest-ranking location. All data used in the study was current as of June 2026.