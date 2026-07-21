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Coco Collection showcases Maldivian culture through authentic guest experiences
While the Maldives is best known for its crystal-clear waters and white sandy beaches, it is also home to a rich cultural heritage shaped by generations of island life. As a truly Maldivian-owned company, Coco Collection honours the traditions that continue to shape the islands, inviting guests to experience authentic customs, local craftsmanship and the genuine warmth of Maldivian hospitality.
From the moment guests arrive at Coco Bodu Hithi, located in North Malé Atoll and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, located in Baa Atoll, they are welcomed with a heartfelt “Maruhabaa”, the traditional greeting of the Maldives. At Coco Bodu Hithi, the sounding of the “Sangu” (conch shell), a customary welcome, the rhythmic beats of “Boduberu” (translates to ‘big drums’ in Dhivehi), and handcrafted palm-leaf necklaces create a memorable introduction to the essence of island life. At Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, a departure necklace crafted from the seeds of the native Funa tree grows with every return visit, symbolising each guest’s lasting connection with the island.
Across both resorts, every detail tells a story of the Maldives. Villa interiors draw inspiration from the surrounding natural beauty, dhoni-inspired housekeeping trolleys honour local craftsmanship, and Raazuvaa, a board game passed down through generations, offers guests a glimpse into the country’s culture.
At the heart of these experiences are Coco Collection’s homegrown Maldivian associates, whose stories, traditions and genuine warmth bring the culture of the islands to life. They create meaningful connections, allowing guests to experience the Maldives through the people who call these islands home.
On Fridays, Liyelaa Jehun (lacquerwork) is also displayed, celebrating and supporting the artistry of local craftsmen. In the evening, the captivating sound of Boduberu brings guests together in celebration. Performed by local associates, this centuries-old tradition offers an authentic glimpse into one of the Maldives’ most treasured cultural expressions. By preserving and sharing these customs with authenticity and care, Coco Collection offers guests a genuine connection to the living heritage of the Maldives. The evening is complemented by a display of Maldivian cuisine, where time-honoured recipes and local flavours celebrate the culinary heritage. From traditional delicacies to locally inspired dishes, each meal offers another way to discover the destination.
“We believe the true beauty of the Maldives extends beyond its natural surroundings to its people, traditions and way of life. It is a privilege to share our heritage with guests through authentic experiences that celebrate the stories, customs and genuine warmth of our islands,” said Siraj Ali Waseem, General Manager of Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, who has led the resort since 2017.
In celebration of Maldives’ 61st Independence Day on 26 July 2026, Coco Collection honours the nation’s enduring heritage and the traditions.
Since 2005, Coco Collection has remained committed to preserving Maldivian culture by sharing the islands’ heritage, traditions and way of life through authentic experiences that celebrate the heart of the Maldives.
Guests are invited to explore the Maldives beyond the blue with Coco Collection through the Early Bird Offer, featuring exclusive benefits when planning their island escape in advance at Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu.
Discover the programme here. Visit cococollection.com or contact reservations@cococollection.com for further enquiries.
News
Sirru Fen Fushi unveils safari-inspired luxury glamping escape
Sirru Fen Fushi–Private Lagoon Resort invites travellers to rediscover the Maldives through an extraordinary new luxury glamping experience, where safari- inspired living, immersive nature encounters and five-star indulgence come together on one of the Indian Ocean’s most secluded islands.
The Maldives has long been synonymous with overwater villas and endless turquoise horizons. Now, Sirru Fen Fushi is inviting guests to experience the destination from an entirely new perspective with The Ultimate Glamping Experience in the Maldives–an exclusive stay that combines the spirit of adventure with the comforts of refined luxury.
Set within the resort’s distinctive Safari Tented Beach Villas with Pool and Safari Tented Jungle Villas with Pool, this immersive escape redefines glamping for discerning travellers. Spanning an impressive 525 square metres, each villa blends handcrafted safari-inspired design with elegant interiors, a private pool, dedicated Personal Villa Host service and seamless indoor-outdoor living, creating a rare sense of adventure without compromising comfort.
Designed for those seeking deeper connections with nature, the experience celebrates the simple pleasures of island life through a thoughtfully curated collection of signature moments that inspire exploration, relaxation and meaningful connection.
Guests enjoy daily breakfast either in the privacy of their villa or overlooking the lagoon at Raha Market. During their stay, they will also embark on a guided turtle research snorkelling experience alongside the resort’s marine team, offering a unique opportunity to discover the Maldives’ vibrant underwater world while supporting marine conservation efforts.
Among the in-villa signature experiences included during the stay are a private outdoor cinema experience and a private barefoot barbecue beneath the stars, offering two unforgettable ways to enjoy the magic of Maldivian evenings. Guests can also indulge in a signature 60-minute in-villa spa treatment, completing an experience that balances adventure with effortless relaxation.
Throughout their stay, a dedicated Personal Villa Host ensures every detail is seamlessly arranged, allowing guests to embrace the island’s slower rhythm while reconnecting with nature and with each other.
More than a holiday, The Ultimate Glamping Experience in the Maldives reflects the growing demand for experiential luxury, where authentic moments, wellness, sustainability and personal connection take centre stage. As travellers increasingly seek journeys that inspire rather than simply impress, Sirru Fen Fushi offers an experience unlike any other in the Maldives.
Hidden within one of the country’s largest natural lagoons in Shaviyani Atoll, Sirru Fen Fushi is renowned for its untouched natural beauty, iconic 200-metre infinity pool, vibrant nine-kilometre house reef and the Coralarium–the world’s first semi-submerged gallery installation that also serves as a coral regeneration project.
With the launch of this new experience, Sirru Fen Fushi continues to redefine luxury hospitality by inviting guests to swap the expected for the extraordinary, where jungle meets ocean, adventure meets serenity, and every moment is designed to awaken the spirit of exploration.
The Ultimate Glamping Experience includes:
- Accommodation in a Safari Tented Beach Villa with Pool or Safari Tented Jungle Villa with Pool
- Daily breakfast served in the villa or at Raha Market
- One private outdoor cinema experience in the villa
- One private barefoot barbecue beneath the stars in the villa
- One guided turtle research snorkelling experience
- One signature 60-minute in-villa spa treatment
- Dedicated Personal Villa Host throughout the stay
For further information and reservations, please visit the resort’s website or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.
Cooking
The Standard, Maldives celebrates Wellness Month with spa and culinary experiences
The Standard, Maldives, by Hyatt invites guests to embrace the art of mindful living with a month- long celebration dedicated to wellness, vitality, and self-care. Surrounded by the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean and the resort’s signature laid-back island energy, Wellness Month blends nourishing cuisine, mindful movement, and restorative spa experiences into a thoughtfully curated programme designed to help guests reconnect, recharge, and rediscover balance. Throughout August, a month globally recognised for promoting healthy living and holistic wellbeing, the vibrant island retreat presents a collection of wellness-focused experiences centred around two of the resort’s most beloved venues: Joos Café and The Standard Spa, the resort’s overwater wellness sanctuary, dedicated to relaxation and renewal.
At the heart of the celebration is a four-week culinary journey available exclusively at Joos Café for USD 49 net per person. Designed to nourish the body, refresh the mind, and elevate overall wellbeing, each week introduces a new wellness theme through carefully crafted dishes, functional beverages, and guilt-free desserts.
Commenting on the initiative, Nandakumar Dharuman, Director of Culinary at The Standard, Maldives, shared: “Our goal was to create a wellness journey that feels inspiring rather than restrictive. By combining nutrient-rich ingredients, functional beverages, and thoughtfully crafted dishes, we invite guests to discover that healthy eating can be both nourishing and deeply enjoyable. Wellness, after all, should be a celebration of flavour and balance.”
The culinary journey begins with a refreshing focus on renewal and hydration, inviting guests to rebalance and recharge through a selection of light, nourishing creations designed to support natural vitality. Highlights include the Hydration Garden Bowl, paired with the revitalising Green Zen Elixir, while the naturally sweet Tropical Fruit Symphony provides a refreshing finish. Crafted with nutrient-rich ingredients and vibrant tropical produce, these dishes offer the perfect reset amid the idyllic surroundings of the Maldives.
As the wellness celebration progresses, the spotlight turns to the abundance and versatility of plant-based cuisine. Colourful seasonal vegetables, wholesome grains, and naturally nourishing ingredients come together in dishes that celebrate the power of plants while demonstrating that wellness can be both satisfying and exceptionally flavourful. Within the second week, guests can discover the Kale & Quinoa Bowl, complemented by the nutrient-packed Iron Boost Green Juice, before indulging in the wholesome yet decadent Guilt-Free Avocado Chocolate Cake.
The experience then evolves into a celebration of mindful indulgence, embracing the philosophy that self-care and culinary pleasure can exist in perfect harmony. Inspired by the simple joy of enjoying life’s luxuries without compromise, guests are invited in the third week to savour the fresh flavours of Mediterranean Caprese Bliss, paired with the vibrant Morning Glow Smoothie, before concluding with the velvety Coconut Wellness Brûlée. Thoughtfully prepared and beautifully presented, each creation proves that indulgence can be every bit as nourishing as it is satisfying.
Bringing the journey to a close is a menu inspired by restoration, radiance, and inner vitality. Featuring ingredients selected for their rejuvenating benefits, guests can enjoy the fresh and flavourful Glow Tuna Niçoise, accompanied by the nutrient-rich Island Beet Beauty Smoothie. The experience concludes with the colourful and refreshing Radiance Fruit Platter, leaving guests feeling revitalised, energised, and glowing as Wellness Month draws to a close.
Complementing the resort’s wellness-focused gastronomy, The Standard Spa invites guests on a holistic journey of movement, mindfulness, and rejuvenation. Suspended above crystal-clear waters and surrounded by panoramic ocean views, the overwater wellness sanctuary has curated a schedule of experiences designed to nurture both body and mind throughout the month.
Guests can greet the morning with a series of complimentary wellness practices, including Heart Opening Yoga every Tuesday and Friday, Pranayama breathing sessions every Wednesday and Saturday, and Therapeutic Yoga every Thursday and Sunday. Practiced against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean, these sessions encourage mindfulness, flexibility, and inner balance while embracing the healing power of nature. As the day transitions into evening, guests are invited to continue their wellness journey with restorative experiences including Sound Healing Meditation on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays, as well as Chakra Balancing sessions every Tuesday. These immersive practices are designed to promote deep relaxation, emotional wellbeing, and energetic alignment.
Exclusively highlighted during Wellness Month, guests can further elevate their self-care journey with the spa’s signature Deep Relaxation Massage. Designed to release tension, improve circulation, and restore inner harmony, the treatment combines therapeutic massage techniques with carefully selected essential oils applied both topically and through inhalation to create a profound sense of tranquillity. Available at USD 150 for 60 minutes and USD 185 for 90 minutes, the experience offers a restorative escape inspired by the tranquil rhythms of island life. To extend the benefits beyond the treatment room, guests booking a minimum 60-minute session will receive a complimentary home-care product, allowing them to continue their wellbeing journey long after leaving the Maldives. Combining expert touch with the calming energy of the Indian Ocean, the treatment embodies The Standard Spa’s holistic approach to wellness and self-care.
From vibrant wellness cuisine and nourishing tropical flavours to deeply restorative spa experiences, this August, The Standard, Maldives offers a celebration of wellbeing that is as indulgent as it is inspiring. Guests are invited to slow down, reconnect with themselves, and discover a more mindful way of living while surrounded by the unparalleled beauty of the Maldives.
News
‘Prism’ brings a season of light and festive celebration to Sun Siyam Iru Veli
Sun Siyam Iru Veli, part the Privé Collection at Sun Siyam, invites guests to step into Prism this festive season. From 21 December 2026 to 7 January 2027, the resort welcomes all to an island-wide season of light, colour and wonder, with activities designed to curate meaningful connection and a festive holiday celebration. Inspired by shimmering reflections and the magic of celebration beneath the lights.
Throughout the season, Prism unfolds with a collection of signature experiences, blending festive celebrations with the island’s most-loved moments. From elegant gala dinners and immersive culinary experiences to wellness rituals, authentic Maldivian traditions, and ocean adventures, each day offers something new to discover while celebrating the spirit of the season.
True to Iru Veli’s intimate island spirit, this festive season places connection at the heart of every celebration. Whether seeking barefoot evenings by the shoreline, or meaningful moments shared with family and friends, guests are invited to slow down, reconnect, and write a new chapter of their story in an island hideaway aglow with festive lights.
“Festive at Iru Veli has always been about creating moments people remember long after they leave. Prism is our celebration of togetherness, where every dinner, every sunrise, every shared laugh and every unexpected moment becomes part of the story guests take home,” noted Masdhooq Saeed, Cluster General Manager of Sun Siyam Iru Veli.
Guests can discover the full festive programme online and book their stay between 21 December 2026 and 7 January 2027 through the Summer Offer.
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