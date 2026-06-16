News
Grand Park Kodhipparu enhances Summer Lagoon Living campaign with new inclusions
Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives is building on the success of its Summer Lagoon Living campaign with the introduction of Summer Made Seamless. Rather than introducing a separate package, the promotion adds new benefits to the resort’s existing Bed & Breakfast, Half Board and Full Board rate plans, allowing guests to enjoy more value and flexibility throughout their stay.
Celebrating the simple pleasures of island life, Summer Lagoon Living encourages guests to slow down, reconnect and discover the joys of unhurried days spent by the lagoon. The newest addition to the seasonal campaign removes some of the practical barriers to travel while adding meaningful value throughout the guest journey.
Just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the award-winning island retreat is introducing a collection of enhanced inclusions that allow guests to focus less on planning and more on enjoying quality time with loved ones, embracing wellbeing and immersing themselves in the beauty of the Maldives.
The new enhancements apply across Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives’ standard direct booking offers and are designed to add value without requiring guests to select a separate promotional package. Available for new direct bookings throughout the summer season until 30th September 2026, the promotion rewards guests with enhanced inclusions based on their chosen meal plan:
- Book Bed & Breakfast for three nights or more and enjoy complimentary return speedboat transfers.
- Book Half Board and receive a complimentary upgrade to Full Board.
- Book Full Board and receive a complimentary upgrade to All-Inclusive.
In addition, all guests can begin and end their days with complimentary sunrise and sunset group yoga sessions, embracing the restorative rhythm of life by the lagoon.
“Summer Lagoon Living is about rediscovering the luxury of time,” said Liz Smailes, Director of Marketing at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives. “With Summer Made Seamless, we’ve taken that concept a step further by simplifying the travel experience and adding thoughtful benefits that allow guests to focus on what matters most: spending time together, unwinding and creating lasting memories.”
The announcement follows the resort’s recent recognition in the 2026 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, placing Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives among the top 10% of hotels worldwide. The accolade reflects the guest experiences that sit at the heart of Summer Lagoon Living: meaningful connection, authentic hospitality and time well spent.
Whether snorkelling the vibrant house reef, enjoying leisurely breakfasts overlooking the Indian Ocean from Edge restaurant, unwinding at the award-winning spa or simply watching the colours of sunset dance across the lagoon from Breeze bar and restaurant, guests are invited to experience the resort’s philosophy of Connected Island Luxury—where luxury is measured not by excess, but by meaningful experiences and genuine connection.
From sunrise yoga overlooking turquoise waters to evenings spent sharing stories beneath starlit skies, every element of the Summer Lagoon Living campaign has been designed around one simple aspiration: helping guests leave feeling better than the day they arrived.
Summer Made Seamless:
- Book Bed & Breakfast (minimum three nights) and receive complimentary return speedboat transfers.
- Book Half Board and receive a complimentary upgrade to Full Board.
- Book Full Board and receive a complimentary upgrade to All-Inclusive.∞ Complimentary sunrise and sunset group yoga sessions.
These enhancements can be combined with the resort’s existing direct booking benefits, providing guests with greater value while maintaining the flexibility to choose the board basis that best suits their style of holiday.
Awards
Tripadvisor ranks Machchafushi Island Resort among world’s best hotels
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives by The Centara Collection, has announced its recognition in the Tripadvisor® Travellers’ Choice® Awards Best of the Best for 2026, placing the resort among the top 1% of listings worldwide.
This highest tier of Tripadvisor recognition celebrates properties that consistently captivate travellers through exceptional experiences, as reflected in authentic reviews shared by guests over the past 12 months. The award stands as a global benchmark of guest satisfaction and trust.
Set within one of the Maldives’ most naturally expressive islands in South Ari, Machchafushi is defined by its living reef, rich marine biodiversity, and the quiet presence of its 200-year-old Banyan Tree, Ummeedhu. The island offers an experience shaped by discovery, where overwater and beachfront living, a diverse culinary journey, and wellness come together with the underwater world, island heritage, and the natural rhythm of life in seamless harmony.
“We are deeply honoured to be recognised among the world’s most exceptional destinations, as chosen by the travellers who experience Machchafushi first-hand,” stated Francesco Pompilio, Cluster General Manager of Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives. “This island is not defined by its scenery alone, but by the emotions it evokes, the sense of wonder beneath the sea, the stillness beneath the Banyan Tree, and the memories created in between. This recognition belongs to our guests, whose journeys give meaning to our story, and to our team, whose passion brings the island’s spirit to life every day.”
“Congratulations to Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives on its Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award: Best of the Best win for 2026,” said Laurel Greatrix, Chief Communications Officer, Tripadvisor Group. “Earning a place among the top percentage of listings globally is no small feat. It reflects the lasting impression made on travelers who took the time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. Travelers look to Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best as a trusted guide to the world’s top destinations and experiences. We hope this recognition helps inspire even more visitors in 2026 and beyond!”
This achievement reaffirms Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives as a destination where nature, authenticity, and experience converge to create lasting impressions.
Awards
Tripadvisor names Centara Ras Fushi among travellers’ favourite destinations
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives has announced that it has been recognised with the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2026, placing the resort among travellers’ favourite destinations worldwide.
Awarded based on genuine reviews and ratings shared by guests over a 12-month period, the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award celebrates hospitality businesses that consistently deliver exceptional experiences. Winners are recognised among the top-rated properties on Tripadvisor, reflecting the trust and appreciation of travellers from around the globe.
Nestled in the heart of the Maldives and accessible via a short speedboat journey from Velana International Airport, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives is an adults-only island escape designed for couples, honeymooners, and travellers seeking a tranquil escape. Surrounded by crystal-clear waters, vibrant coral reefs, and breathtaking sunsets, the resort offers a blend of contemporary comfort, authentic Maldivian experiences, and warm Thai-inspired hospitality.
Guests can enjoy a diverse collection of dining experiences, rejuvenating treatments at SPA Cenvaree, unforgettable marine adventures, and idyllic overwater and beachfront accommodation, all set amidst the natural beauty of the Indian Ocean.
“To be recognised by those who have experienced our island is the greatest accolade we could receive,” said Francesco Pompilio, Cluster General Manager of Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives and Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection. “Every stay is shaped by meaningful moments, genuine connections, and the dedication of our team. This recognition reflects the memories created on our shores and the trust our guests place in us. We are deeply grateful to every guest who has been part of our journey and to the team members who bring our hospitality to life each day.”
“Congratulations to Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2026,” said Matt Dacey, Chief Marketing Officer, Tripadvisor. “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2026 and beyond.”
The award reflects Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives’ continued commitment to creating memorable island experiences and delivering genuine hospitality that inspires guests to return year after year.
News
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO earn Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice honours
Tripadvisor has named OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO among the top 10% percent of hotels worldwide in its annual Travellers’ Choice Awards. Unlike honours determined by industry panels or internal juries, this recognition originates from a more direct source: the aggregated feedback of guests who have stayed, dined, and lingered on these island shores.
Over thousands of individual reviews, travellers from across the globe have shaped the reputation of both properties. Their collective voice, measured through rating consistency and recency of feedback, has placed THE OZEN COLLECTION alongside an elite cohort of international hospitality leaders.
Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards are unique in that no submission or nomination is required. Rankings are derived algorithmically from the volume, quality, and recency of guest reviews. For OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, this translates to sustained excellence as measured not by a single visit, but by thousands of stays over time.
Where many ultra-luxury resorts operate on a model of à la carte pricing with added fees, THE OZEN COLLECTION pioneered an alternative approach. Both properties operate on all-encompassing holiday plans designed to eliminate unexpected charges and streamline the guest journey.
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO operates under the INDULGENCE™ Plan, which includes unlimited dining across multiple restaurants, premium wines and spirits, a signature spa treatment per guest, and curated excursions – all bundled into a single upfront rate. Guests have access to the underwater M6m restaurant, house reef snorkelling, and other activities without additional charges.
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI offers the RESERVE™ Plan, which adds a dedicated Hiyani butler operating 24 hours daily, private catamaran airport transfers, unlimited access to the CUVEÉ wine library, and bespoke dining experiences. All villas include private pools, with select overwater units featuring slides providing direct lagoon access.
As THE OZEN COLLECTION looks ahead, this recognition serves not as a final destination but as a quiet reaffirmation of purpose. To every guest who has taken the time to share their experience – whether a sentence or a story – we remain deeply grateful. Your words guide us. Your trust sustains us. And your return is the only accolade we continue to seek. We look forward to welcoming you back to our shores, again and again, for many years to come.
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