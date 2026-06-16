Grand Park Kodhipparu enhances Summer Lagoon Living campaign with new inclusions

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives is building on the success of its Summer Lagoon Living campaign with the introduction of Summer Made Seamless. Rather than introducing a separate package, the promotion adds new benefits to the resort’s existing Bed & Breakfast, Half Board and Full Board rate plans, allowing guests to enjoy more value and flexibility throughout their stay.

Celebrating the simple pleasures of island life, Summer Lagoon Living encourages guests to slow down, reconnect and discover the joys of unhurried days spent by the lagoon. The newest addition to the seasonal campaign removes some of the practical barriers to travel while adding meaningful value throughout the guest journey.

Just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the award-winning island retreat is introducing a collection of enhanced inclusions that allow guests to focus less on planning and more on enjoying quality time with loved ones, embracing wellbeing and immersing themselves in the beauty of the Maldives.

The new enhancements apply across Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives’ standard direct booking offers and are designed to add value without requiring guests to select a separate promotional package. Available for new direct bookings throughout the summer season until 30th September 2026, the promotion rewards guests with enhanced inclusions based on their chosen meal plan:

Book Bed & Breakfast for three nights or more and enjoy complimentary return speedboat transfers.

Book Half Board and receive a complimentary upgrade to Full Board.

Book Full Board and receive a complimentary upgrade to All-Inclusive.

In addition, all guests can begin and end their days with complimentary sunrise and sunset group yoga sessions, embracing the restorative rhythm of life by the lagoon.

“Summer Lagoon Living is about rediscovering the luxury of time,” said Liz Smailes, Director of Marketing at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives. “With Summer Made Seamless, we’ve taken that concept a step further by simplifying the travel experience and adding thoughtful benefits that allow guests to focus on what matters most: spending time together, unwinding and creating lasting memories.”

The announcement follows the resort’s recent recognition in the 2026 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, placing Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives among the top 10% of hotels worldwide. The accolade reflects the guest experiences that sit at the heart of Summer Lagoon Living: meaningful connection, authentic hospitality and time well spent.

Whether snorkelling the vibrant house reef, enjoying leisurely breakfasts overlooking the Indian Ocean from Edge restaurant, unwinding at the award-winning spa or simply watching the colours of sunset dance across the lagoon from Breeze bar and restaurant, guests are invited to experience the resort’s philosophy of Connected Island Luxury—where luxury is measured not by excess, but by meaningful experiences and genuine connection.

From sunrise yoga overlooking turquoise waters to evenings spent sharing stories beneath starlit skies, every element of the Summer Lagoon Living campaign has been designed around one simple aspiration: helping guests leave feeling better than the day they arrived.

Summer Made Seamless:

Book Bed & Breakfast (minimum three nights) and receive complimentary return speedboat transfers.

Book Half Board and receive a complimentary upgrade to Full Board.

Book Full Board and receive a complimentary upgrade to All-Inclusive.∞ Complimentary sunrise and sunset group yoga sessions.

These enhancements can be combined with the resort’s existing direct booking benefits, providing guests with greater value while maintaining the flexibility to choose the board basis that best suits their style of holiday.