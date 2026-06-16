Awards
Tripadvisor ranks Machchafushi Island Resort among world’s best hotels
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives by The Centara Collection, has announced its recognition in the Tripadvisor® Travellers’ Choice® Awards Best of the Best for 2026, placing the resort among the top 1% of listings worldwide.
This highest tier of Tripadvisor recognition celebrates properties that consistently captivate travellers through exceptional experiences, as reflected in authentic reviews shared by guests over the past 12 months. The award stands as a global benchmark of guest satisfaction and trust.
Set within one of the Maldives’ most naturally expressive islands in South Ari, Machchafushi is defined by its living reef, rich marine biodiversity, and the quiet presence of its 200-year-old Banyan Tree, Ummeedhu. The island offers an experience shaped by discovery, where overwater and beachfront living, a diverse culinary journey, and wellness come together with the underwater world, island heritage, and the natural rhythm of life in seamless harmony.
“We are deeply honoured to be recognised among the world’s most exceptional destinations, as chosen by the travellers who experience Machchafushi first-hand,” stated Francesco Pompilio, Cluster General Manager of Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives. “This island is not defined by its scenery alone, but by the emotions it evokes, the sense of wonder beneath the sea, the stillness beneath the Banyan Tree, and the memories created in between. This recognition belongs to our guests, whose journeys give meaning to our story, and to our team, whose passion brings the island’s spirit to life every day.”
“Congratulations to Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives on its Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award: Best of the Best win for 2026,” said Laurel Greatrix, Chief Communications Officer, Tripadvisor Group. “Earning a place among the top percentage of listings globally is no small feat. It reflects the lasting impression made on travelers who took the time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. Travelers look to Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best as a trusted guide to the world’s top destinations and experiences. We hope this recognition helps inspire even more visitors in 2026 and beyond!”
This achievement reaffirms Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives as a destination where nature, authenticity, and experience converge to create lasting impressions.
Awards
Tripadvisor names Centara Ras Fushi among travellers’ favourite destinations
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives has announced that it has been recognised with the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2026, placing the resort among travellers’ favourite destinations worldwide.
Awarded based on genuine reviews and ratings shared by guests over a 12-month period, the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award celebrates hospitality businesses that consistently deliver exceptional experiences. Winners are recognised among the top-rated properties on Tripadvisor, reflecting the trust and appreciation of travellers from around the globe.
Nestled in the heart of the Maldives and accessible via a short speedboat journey from Velana International Airport, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives is an adults-only island escape designed for couples, honeymooners, and travellers seeking a tranquil escape. Surrounded by crystal-clear waters, vibrant coral reefs, and breathtaking sunsets, the resort offers a blend of contemporary comfort, authentic Maldivian experiences, and warm Thai-inspired hospitality.
Guests can enjoy a diverse collection of dining experiences, rejuvenating treatments at SPA Cenvaree, unforgettable marine adventures, and idyllic overwater and beachfront accommodation, all set amidst the natural beauty of the Indian Ocean.
“To be recognised by those who have experienced our island is the greatest accolade we could receive,” said Francesco Pompilio, Cluster General Manager of Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives and Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection. “Every stay is shaped by meaningful moments, genuine connections, and the dedication of our team. This recognition reflects the memories created on our shores and the trust our guests place in us. We are deeply grateful to every guest who has been part of our journey and to the team members who bring our hospitality to life each day.”
“Congratulations to Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2026,” said Matt Dacey, Chief Marketing Officer, Tripadvisor. “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2026 and beyond.”
The award reflects Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives’ continued commitment to creating memorable island experiences and delivering genuine hospitality that inspires guests to return year after year.
Awards
OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru secures top global ranking in Tripadvisor awards
OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels has announced that OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort has been named a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice® Best of the Best Award Winner for 2026. Recognised among the top 1% of hotels worldwide, the resort was ranked No. 5 in Asia and No. 21 worldwide among Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best All-Inclusive Resorts.
Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Awards represent the highest level of excellence in travel and are based entirely on authentic guest reviews and ratings collected over the past 12 months. More than an industry accolade, the recognition reflects the experiences that travellers themselves value most and the destinations they cannot stop talking about.
Nestled within the turquoise waters of South Ari Atoll, OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort has become one of the Maldives’ most sought-after barefoot luxury destinations. Guests are drawn to its intimate island setting, elevated all-inclusive offering, world-class dining, transformative wellness experiences and unrivalled access to the marine wonders of the Indian Ocean.
Surrounded by powder-soft beaches and crystal-clear lagoons, the resort delivers the quintessential Maldivian escape while offering something increasingly rare in luxury travel: a meaningful connection to place. From swimming alongside whale sharks and exploring a vibrant house reef teeming with marine life to unwinding at Navasana Spa, every stay is designed to foster a deeper connection to both nature and self.
Located in one of the few places in the world where whale sharks can be encountered year-round, the resort offers guests extraordinary opportunities to swim alongside the ocean’s largest fish in their natural habitat. The surrounding waters of South Ari Atoll are also home to manta rays, sea turtles, vibrant coral ecosystems and an abundance of tropical marine life, creating unforgettable experiences both above and below the surface.
In celebration of World Ocean Month, the award also shines a spotlight on the resort’s commitment to marine stewardship and conservation. Led by an on-site marine biologist, Chloe Mclanachan, the resort’s dedicated marine team helps guests develop a deeper appreciation for the Maldives’ extraordinary underwater world through guided snorkeling experiences, educational programs and coral conservation initiatives. These efforts reflect OUTRIGGER’s broader commitment to protecting the ocean environments that make its destinations so special.
The recognition comes as the resort continues to expand its wellness offering, introducing immersive experiences designed to help guests reconnect with themselves and the rhythms of island life. From restorative spa rituals and holistic wellness treatments at Navasana Spa to mindful moments inspired by the healing power of the ocean, wellness has become an integral part of the Maafushivaru experience.
“We are incredibly honoured to be recognised by Tripadvisor’s global community as one of the world’s leading all-inclusive resorts,” said John Allanson, GM of OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort. “Being ranked No. 5 in Asia and No. 21 worldwide is a tremendous achievement and a direct reflection of our team’s passion and dedication to creating exceptional guest experiences for everyone who visits our beautiful island.”
The recognition of OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort is part of a broader achievement across the OUTRIGGER portfolio. In addition to Maafushivaru’s Best of the Best distinction, Tripadvisor’s 2026 Travellers’ Choice Awards also recognised OUTRIGGER properties across Hawai’i, Fiji, Thailand and Mauritius, including resorts in Waikīkī, Maui, Kauai, Kona, Fiji’s Coral Coast, Phuket, Khao Lak, Koh Samui, Phi Phi Island and Mauritius. Together, these honors reinforce OUTRIGGER’s growing reputation for delivering exceptional beachfront experiences in some of the world’s most iconic island destinations.
From the overwater villas of the Maldives to legendary surf breaks in Waikīkī, the pristine beaches of Fiji, the tropical shores of Thailand and the turquoise lagoons of Mauritius, OUTRIGGER continues to create authentic, place-based experiences that connect guests to the people, culture and natural beauty of each destination. The brand’s strong showing across Tripadvisor’s global rankings reflects a shared commitment to genuine hospitality, memorable guest experiences and a deep respect for the environments and communities that make each destination unique.
For more information and reservations, please visit the resort’s website.
Awards
Sun Siyam earns prestigious design accolades at International Property Awards
Sun Siyam, the Maldivian-owned hospitality group operating six resorts across the Maldives and Sri Lanka, has been recognised with two awards at the International Property Awards Asia Pacific, one of the world’s most respected benchmarks for excellence in architecture, design, and real estate. The awards were presented in Bangkok, Thailand, and celebrate outstanding design achievement across two of the group’s most distinguished properties: Sun Siyam Pasikudah in Sri Lanka and Sun Siyam Iru Fushi in the Maldives.
The International Property Awards are judged by an independent panel of more than 80 industry experts and are widely regarded as a gold standard for design and architectural achievement across the Asia Pacific region. Sun Siyam received the Award for Hotel Interiors — Sri Lanka for Sun Siyam Pasikudah, and the Award for Hotel Suite Interiors — Maldives for the Deluxe Water Villa at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. Both projects were led by London-based Studio Sixty7, founded by Jose Rivero and Lee McNichol.
Both award-winning projects were realised through a long-standing creative partnership between Sun Siyam and Studio Sixty7, a London-based interior design practice whose work is distinguished by its sensitivity to context, materiality, and the spirit of a place. Both Jose and Lee guided the design transformation of two very different island environments, the Sri Lankan coastline and the Maldivian lagoon, while maintaining a coherent philosophy: that luxury should feel earned by the land it sits in, not imposed upon it.
“We are so proud to have received two awards at the International Property Awards Asia Pacific, for Sun Siyam Pasikudah in Sri Lanka and Sun Siyam Iru Fushi in the Maldives. These projects mean a great deal to us. The work we have done with Sun Siyam has pushed us to design spaces that are truly rooted in their environment — not just aesthetically, but in the way they feel and the way guests experience them. To have that recognised is something we are really proud of as a studio. We could not have done it without the Sun Siyam team. They have trusted us with their vision, given us the space to do our best work, and shared our belief that luxury and a deep respect for place are not competing ideas. We are deeply grateful for that partnership, and proud to be part of what they are building, “ said Jose Rivero and Lee McNichol, Co-founders, Studio Sixty7.
Set on a private island in Noonu Atoll where Maldivian magic meets its most elevated expression, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is the flagship of Sun Siyam’s Luxury Collection, a five-star sanctuary where considered design, curated calm, and experiences crafted entirely to your taste come together effortlessly. Generous enough for families, intimate enough for romance, and restorative enough for those who need it most, the resort offers 15 dining and bar venues, an award-winning spa with over 165 treatments, and the largest diving centre in the region. The International Property Award for Hotel Suite Interiors recognises the resort’s newly reimagined Deluxe Water Villa, the first chapter of a resort wide design transformation under the creative direction of Studio Sixty7, and a fitting reflection of a place where every detail is an invitation to stay a little longer.
The new aesthetic introduces muted tones, natural textures, and softly sculpted forms — gently imperfect plastered walls, tactile finishes, and breathable linen creating an atmosphere that is relaxed yet unmistakably elevated. Each villa is conceived as a frame for the ocean: open-plan, serene, with a bathroom offering direct lagoon views. Private decks with suspended hammocks and soft green accents invite stillness, while Horizon Water Villas add a 22 sqm private pool and sunken seating spaces made for sunrise rituals and slow Maldivian afternoons.
“Every element has been chosen to feel grounded and sensorial, inviting guests into a deep sense of calm,” said Lee McNichol and Jose Rivero.
Nestled along a pristine stretch of coastline on Sri Lanka’s northeast shore, Sun Siyam Pasikudah is a boutique retreat of 34 contemporary pavilions and part of the Privé Collection under The House of Siyam. The resort underwent an extensive transformation and reopened in November 2023, reimagined from the ground up with new colour concepts, fittings, furnishings, and offerings, while preserving the original structure that gives the property its architectural character.
The International Property Award for Hotel Interiors — Sri Lanka reflects the depth and integrity of that renovation. Central to the design was a commitment to local craftsmanship: the transformation was realised in close collaboration with Sri Lankan artisans and community woodworkers, with bespoke furniture, handmade chandeliers, and joinery items created locally and woven throughout the interiors. The result is a property that feels genuinely rooted in its surroundings , not imported but grown from the island itself. Nearly 90 percent of the resort’s staff come from surrounding communities, a figure that speaks to a philosophy that extends well beyond interior design and into the daily life of the property.
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