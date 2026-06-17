Sun Siyam Vilu Reef introduces new era of luxury with Ocean Signature Villas

In a milestone moment for the resort, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef has officially unveiled its new Ocean Signature Villas with Pool and Slide during an exclusive launch event attended by local media, partners and VIP guests.

The unveiling was led by Sun Siyam Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Ahmed Siyam Mohamed, who introduced the resort’s most ambitious villa transformation to date. Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, part of Sun Siyam’s Privé Collection, has added 50 new overwater villas collectively known as the Ocean Signature Villas with Pool and Slide, comprising 48 one bedroom and two two-bedroom retreats.

Marking the resort’s most significant transformation in years and its boldest design statement to date, this new chapter invites guests into a world where the playful and the peaceful coexist, elevated by warm Maldivian hospitality and experiences rooted in genuine island sophistication.

Designed for those who seek both connection and space, the Ocean Signature Villas with Pool and Slide are available in one and two-bedroom configurations and command the finest lagoon vistas and uninterrupted sunrise to sunset views. Whether travelling as a couple or a family, the setting feels equally suited to quiet seclusion and shared adventure. Inside, the interiors are as considered as the setting. A hidden privacy divider and expansive lounge with 65″ display sit alongside a discreet integrated pantry for effortless in-villa dining. Dramatic arch details run throughout, and the layout flows naturally from the bedroom through to the dressing area and into an open-plan bathroom complete with a freestanding tub and dual vanities. Each bedroom has its own private en-suite and 50″ TV for quieter moments.

Outside, the sun-drenched decks are a destination in their own right. A signature overwater hammock looks out across the lagoon, a secluded pool offers a more private place to unwind, and an exhilarating 11-metre water slide provides the kind of moment that tends to feature heavily in the holiday recap. It is a rare balance to strike, genuine luxury that also knows how to have fun.

“Sun Siyam Vilu Reef is where the Sun Siyam story began, so this moment is especially meaningful for us. As we enter a new chapter, our focus remains simple: creating exceptional experiences while staying true to the warmth and hospitality that define who we are,” said Ahmed Siyam Mohamed, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Sun Siyam.

Aiming to introduce a refined design language to the resort, Sun Siyam partnered with international interior design consultants Lee McNichol and Jose Rivero who are the Founders and Creative Directors of the London-based Studio Sixty7, to lead the transformation in bringing this distinctive concept to life. The interiors are defined by a rich aesthetic character, where natural textures and softly sculpted curves mirror the movement and serenity of the azure Maldivian waters.

“Studio Sixty7’s vision for this new luxury overwater villa in the Maldives balances calm minimalism with bold expression. White timber-paneled walls create a light, serene backdrop, contrasted by a deep blue ceiling that reflects the richness of the surrounding ocean. Arched ceiling details guide movement through the space, echoed in the soft, curved forms of the bespoke timber joinery. Recessed lighting is seamlessly integrated to enhance the architecture, casting a warm, subtle glow. Locally made artwork adds depth and authenticity, grounding the design in its Maldivian context. The result is a refined, immersive escape at that feels both tranquil and distinctive.” says Lee McNichol and Jose Rivero, Founders of Studio Sixty7.

“Our goal was to create something truly beyond exceptional. Working alongside award-winning creative minds, we are debuting a series of overwater signature villas that possess a completely renewed soul and appearance,” says Masdhooq Saeed, Cluster General Manager of Sun Siyam Vilu Reef and Sun Siyam Iru Veli. “These overwater villas are entirely unique to the Maldives, offering a diverse range of grand sizes and rare structural layouts. Each is meticulously designed to serve as an immersive, luxurious sanctuary where avant-garde design meets the timeless beauty of the surrounding ocean.”

Officially unveiled on 15 June by Sun Siyam Founder, Chairman and Managing Director Hon. Ahmed Siyam Mohamed during the resort’s exclusive “A New Rhythm of the Reef” launch event, the Ocean Signature Villas signal a bold new chapter for Sun Siyam Vilu Reef. Blending imaginative design, immersive experiences and heartfelt Maldivian hospitality, they introduce a fresh rhythm to island living while honouring the spirit that has defined the resort since its beginnings.

For more information or to explore exclusive offers, visit the Sun Siyam Vilu Reef website.