News
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef introduces new era of luxury with Ocean Signature Villas
In a milestone moment for the resort, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef has officially unveiled its new Ocean Signature Villas with Pool and Slide during an exclusive launch event attended by local media, partners and VIP guests.
The unveiling was led by Sun Siyam Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Ahmed Siyam Mohamed, who introduced the resort’s most ambitious villa transformation to date. Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, part of Sun Siyam’s Privé Collection, has added 50 new overwater villas collectively known as the Ocean Signature Villas with Pool and Slide, comprising 48 one bedroom and two two-bedroom retreats.
Marking the resort’s most significant transformation in years and its boldest design statement to date, this new chapter invites guests into a world where the playful and the peaceful coexist, elevated by warm Maldivian hospitality and experiences rooted in genuine island sophistication.
Designed for those who seek both connection and space, the Ocean Signature Villas with Pool and Slide are available in one and two-bedroom configurations and command the finest lagoon vistas and uninterrupted sunrise to sunset views. Whether travelling as a couple or a family, the setting feels equally suited to quiet seclusion and shared adventure. Inside, the interiors are as considered as the setting. A hidden privacy divider and expansive lounge with 65″ display sit alongside a discreet integrated pantry for effortless in-villa dining. Dramatic arch details run throughout, and the layout flows naturally from the bedroom through to the dressing area and into an open-plan bathroom complete with a freestanding tub and dual vanities. Each bedroom has its own private en-suite and 50″ TV for quieter moments.
Outside, the sun-drenched decks are a destination in their own right. A signature overwater hammock looks out across the lagoon, a secluded pool offers a more private place to unwind, and an exhilarating 11-metre water slide provides the kind of moment that tends to feature heavily in the holiday recap. It is a rare balance to strike, genuine luxury that also knows how to have fun.
“Sun Siyam Vilu Reef is where the Sun Siyam story began, so this moment is especially meaningful for us. As we enter a new chapter, our focus remains simple: creating exceptional experiences while staying true to the warmth and hospitality that define who we are,” said Ahmed Siyam Mohamed, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Sun Siyam.
Aiming to introduce a refined design language to the resort, Sun Siyam partnered with international interior design consultants Lee McNichol and Jose Rivero who are the Founders and Creative Directors of the London-based Studio Sixty7, to lead the transformation in bringing this distinctive concept to life. The interiors are defined by a rich aesthetic character, where natural textures and softly sculpted curves mirror the movement and serenity of the azure Maldivian waters.
“Studio Sixty7’s vision for this new luxury overwater villa in the Maldives balances calm minimalism with bold expression. White timber-paneled walls create a light, serene backdrop, contrasted by a deep blue ceiling that reflects the richness of the surrounding ocean. Arched ceiling details guide movement through the space, echoed in the soft, curved forms of the bespoke timber joinery. Recessed lighting is seamlessly integrated to enhance the architecture, casting a warm, subtle glow. Locally made artwork adds depth and authenticity, grounding the design in its Maldivian context. The result is a refined, immersive escape at that feels both tranquil and distinctive.” says Lee McNichol and Jose Rivero, Founders of Studio Sixty7.
“Our goal was to create something truly beyond exceptional. Working alongside award-winning creative minds, we are debuting a series of overwater signature villas that possess a completely renewed soul and appearance,” says Masdhooq Saeed, Cluster General Manager of Sun Siyam Vilu Reef and Sun Siyam Iru Veli. “These overwater villas are entirely unique to the Maldives, offering a diverse range of grand sizes and rare structural layouts. Each is meticulously designed to serve as an immersive, luxurious sanctuary where avant-garde design meets the timeless beauty of the surrounding ocean.”
Officially unveiled on 15 June by Sun Siyam Founder, Chairman and Managing Director Hon. Ahmed Siyam Mohamed during the resort’s exclusive “A New Rhythm of the Reef” launch event, the Ocean Signature Villas signal a bold new chapter for Sun Siyam Vilu Reef. Blending imaginative design, immersive experiences and heartfelt Maldivian hospitality, they introduce a fresh rhythm to island living while honouring the spirit that has defined the resort since its beginnings.
For more information or to explore exclusive offers, visit the Sun Siyam Vilu Reef website.
Action
Mason Ho confirmed for 2026 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy
There are surfers who follow a game plan. And then there’s Mason Ho. A blend of style icon, surfing heritage and technical standout, Ho has built a career doing things his own way, usually at full speed, often upside down and regularly pushing the limits of performance across challenging reef breaks and unconventional equipment.
This is exactly why the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy feels like a natural fit.
For Ho, part of the appeal lies in the opportunity to surf through different eras of the sport – an event where adaptability matters as much as performance, where board choice can shape a heat, and where surfers are recognised not only for power but for style, flow and reading the moment.
From unlikely barrels to impossible lines, few surfers in the modern era have built a career on instinct in quite the same way. Whether riding single fins, twins, thrusters or something less conventional, Ho approaches surfing less as a fixed discipline and more as an open-ended exploration, a quality that continues to define his style and his impact on the sport.
“I try to approach it like I’m living in another time,” says Ho. “If it’s single fin day, I think about guys like Michael Peterson, my dad and Uncle D. Then when it’s twin fin day, I start thinking about MR and all the stories my dad used to tell me. That’s what makes this event so unique. You get to step into different eras of surfing throughout the week.”
Hosted by Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, the invitation-only event brings together six of surfing’s most celebrated athletes to compete across three iconic board divisions: single fin, twin fin and thruster. Set against the clean, high-performance walls of Sultans, the format rewards adaptability as much as power, style as much as strategy, and timing as much as talent.
“Mason brings a completely unique energy to this event,” says Mark Winson, Event Director. “You genuinely never know what he’s going to do next – whether it’s on a wave, on a board, or in the channel between heats. But underneath all of that personality is one of the most naturally gifted surfers on the planet.”
Ho, who returns for his second Surfing Champions Trophy appearance, said the experience of competing in the event once before has only increased his anticipation for 2026.
“Last time I didn’t really know what to expect,” he says. “This year I’ve got a slight clue, which makes me even more excited to come back healthy. The waves have been super fun the last few years, the resort is amazing and there’s always a really cool crew around. I can’t wait to get back out there.”
Mason joins Kai Lenny as the first two athletes announced for this year’s event. The remaining 2026 competitor line-up will be revealed in the coming weeks, with updates shared across surfingchampionstrophy.com and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa channels.
Where Champs Come to Surf
First staged in 2011, the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy has become one of surfing’s most distinctive invitation-only events, bringing six celebrated athletes to Sultans to compete across single fin, twin fin and thruster divisions. Past names include Mark Occhilupo, Taj Burrow, Josh Kerr, Kelly Slater, Joel Parkinson, Michel Bourez, Carissa Moore, Maya Gabeira and more. After Bourez’s dramatic 2025 win, complete with a comeback from injury and the event’s only perfect 10, this edition has plenty to live up to. With Kai Lenny and Mason Ho now confirmed, it is already shaping up to be beautifully unpredictable.
The Garden-Island Base at Kuda Huraa
Just 25 minutes by speedboat from Malé, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa gives the event its warm, garden-island base, with easy access to North Malé Atoll’s best breaks and a longstanding collaboration with Tropicsurf. Between heats at Sultans, guests can expect post-surf stories, recovery rituals, sunset gatherings and the rare chance to swap board talk with world champions in boardshorts. Serious surfing, very unserious tan lines.
To reserve a stay during the 2026 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy and enquire about the Surf’s Up package, contact reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call +960 66 00 888.
Family
Four Seasons Maldives expands focus on prenatal wellness and couples’ retreats
Four Seasons Resorts Maldives has been highlighted as a key destination in Four Seasons’ latest collection of babymoon experiences across Asia, offering a range of wellness, relaxation and personalised treatments designed for expectant parents.
The initiative brings together experiences across the company’s resorts in Asia, with Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa and Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah featured prominently for their focus on prenatal wellbeing and holistic wellness.
At Landaa Giraavaru, the resort’s AyurMa wellness centre offers programmes rooted in Ayurvedic principles, yoga therapy and naturopathy. Treatments are designed to promote relaxation and wellbeing through personalised wellness plans tailored to individual needs.
Meanwhile, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa offers wellness journeys beginning with a naturopathic consultation at ŪRJĀ. Expectant parents can access customised experiences including sound healing, breathwork and mineral-based facial treatments.
For guests seeking a more private retreat, Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah offers exclusive-use accommodation and bespoke wellness experiences. Among the offerings is the Ocean of Consciousness Experience, which combines meditation, exfoliation, massage and breathwork in a treatment designed to encourage relaxation and mindfulness.
According to Four Seasons, the growing demand for babymoon travel reflects a desire among expectant parents to take time away from daily routines before welcoming a new child. The company said its resorts across Asia are focusing on wellness, mindfulness and meaningful experiences that allow couples to reconnect and prepare for parenthood.
Beyond spa and wellness programmes, the Maldives properties also provide opportunities for guests to enjoy private dining experiences, personalised services and uninterrupted time together in secluded island settings.
The Maldives resorts form part of a broader Four Seasons Asia collection that includes destinations in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Palau. The collection combines wellness treatments, culinary experiences and cultural activities designed to help couples slow down and create lasting memories before the arrival of their child.
“Together, Four Seasons Resorts of Asia redefine the babymoon as more than a getaway — it is a purposeful pause,” the company said in a statement. “In a world of constant connectivity, these experiences offer the rare luxury of being fully present, allowing expectant parents to reconnect, restore, and step into parenthood with intention.”
Awards
Tripadvisor ranks Machchafushi Island Resort among world’s best hotels
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives by The Centara Collection, has announced its recognition in the Tripadvisor® Travellers’ Choice® Awards Best of the Best for 2026, placing the resort among the top 1% of listings worldwide.
This highest tier of Tripadvisor recognition celebrates properties that consistently captivate travellers through exceptional experiences, as reflected in authentic reviews shared by guests over the past 12 months. The award stands as a global benchmark of guest satisfaction and trust.
Set within one of the Maldives’ most naturally expressive islands in South Ari, Machchafushi is defined by its living reef, rich marine biodiversity, and the quiet presence of its 200-year-old Banyan Tree, Ummeedhu. The island offers an experience shaped by discovery, where overwater and beachfront living, a diverse culinary journey, and wellness come together with the underwater world, island heritage, and the natural rhythm of life in seamless harmony.
“We are deeply honoured to be recognised among the world’s most exceptional destinations, as chosen by the travellers who experience Machchafushi first-hand,” stated Francesco Pompilio, Cluster General Manager of Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives. “This island is not defined by its scenery alone, but by the emotions it evokes, the sense of wonder beneath the sea, the stillness beneath the Banyan Tree, and the memories created in between. This recognition belongs to our guests, whose journeys give meaning to our story, and to our team, whose passion brings the island’s spirit to life every day.”
“Congratulations to Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives on its Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award: Best of the Best win for 2026,” said Laurel Greatrix, Chief Communications Officer, Tripadvisor Group. “Earning a place among the top percentage of listings globally is no small feat. It reflects the lasting impression made on travelers who took the time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. Travelers look to Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best as a trusted guide to the world’s top destinations and experiences. We hope this recognition helps inspire even more visitors in 2026 and beyond!”
This achievement reaffirms Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives as a destination where nature, authenticity, and experience converge to create lasting impressions.
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