Bohemian Reverie brings a new festive experience to Sun Siyam Iru Fushi

This festive season, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, the flagship resort within Sun Siyam’s Luxury Collection portfolio in the Maldives, has unveiled its 2026/27 festive programme, introducing a season inspired by ‘Bohemian Reverie’ that combines exceptional dining, immersive wellness experiences, family celebrations and curated island moments across one of the Maldives’ most established luxury resorts.

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Curated Culinary Journeys

While the atmosphere embraces a subtle, bohemian decorations, the palate is awakened by a sublime array of culinary experiences. Highlights include lobster and seafood nights, a four-course Chef’s Kaiseki dinner, a Grand Wine Soirée, La Festa in Cucina, the Islander’s Brunch, artisanal barbecue lunches, and a Royal Roast buffet. Guests are invited to enjoy guided wine tasting sessions with a resident sommelier or select from a curated list of 66 wine labels included in the 24-Hour Premium All-Inclusive Dine Around.

Each Moment, A Celebration

Breakfast becomes a creative ritual, whether enjoyed in the lagoon with plant-based menus and detox elixirs, or served as a generous Maldivian breakfast tray by the pool. As the sun sets, the golden hours’ rituals become truly magical with boho-inspired pool parties, curated floating aperitifs with caviar and champagne, or intimate, romantic cocktails in the sunken seating of the Sunset Horizon Water Villas with Pool – all complemented by the multilingual butler service, available in every villa to personalise each experience.

The festive calendar includes traditional Christmas carols on 24 December, a visit from Santa with gift distributions for little travellers on 25 December, and, for New Year’s Eve, sophisticated gala menus at each of the resort’s restaurants, followed by a luminous countdown party featuring a DJ, dance floor, and fireworks.

Wellness and Restoration

At the spa, the team honours the healing power of nature through treatments using organic, regionally sourced ingredients, from coconut and herbal spice scrubs to Himalayan salt therapies. Ayurvedic offerings are enhanced by traditional herbal leaf poultice massages and the transcendent practice of Shirodhara, a meditative technique using a continuous flow of warm, herb-infused oil.

Magic Beneath the Surface

Snorkelling in the Maldives is an essential experience. The “Blue Light Snorkelling” allows guests to explore the underwater world under the cover of darkness, revealing a peaceful, colourful perspective of the reef. Families may also enjoy vibrant experiences such as the family scooter snorkelling or the “Golden Hour Jet Car,” with the option to have this moment captured by drone.

For the Little Travellers

Children will engage in a programme inspired by craft, nature, and culture, featuring activities such as bohemian crown making, island perfume blending, coconut painting, jungle treasure hunts, family pool parties, henna tattoos, Bodu Beru music, and traditional Maldivian storytelling.

“For this year’s festive season, we are looking beyond the spectacle to honour the soul of the celebration. The traveller’s profile has evolved; our guests no longer seek performative excess, but rather the restorative power of space, stillness, and genuine human connection. It is a heartfelt homage to our island’s landscape and the sincerity of our people, a sanctuary where every detail is curated to ensure our guests are not merely observing the season, but deeply, purposefully experiencing it,” said Pasan Wijewardana, Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing.

Discover Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s festive brochure here.