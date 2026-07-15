News
Bohemian Reverie brings a new festive experience to Sun Siyam Iru Fushi
This festive season, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, the flagship resort within Sun Siyam’s Luxury Collection portfolio in the Maldives, has unveiled its 2026/27 festive programme, introducing a season inspired by ‘Bohemian Reverie’ that combines exceptional dining, immersive wellness experiences, family celebrations and curated island moments across one of the Maldives’ most established luxury resorts.
Curated Culinary Journeys
While the atmosphere embraces a subtle, bohemian decorations, the palate is awakened by a sublime array of culinary experiences. Highlights include lobster and seafood nights, a four-course Chef’s Kaiseki dinner, a Grand Wine Soirée, La Festa in Cucina, the Islander’s Brunch, artisanal barbecue lunches, and a Royal Roast buffet. Guests are invited to enjoy guided wine tasting sessions with a resident sommelier or select from a curated list of 66 wine labels included in the 24-Hour Premium All-Inclusive Dine Around.
Each Moment, A Celebration
Breakfast becomes a creative ritual, whether enjoyed in the lagoon with plant-based menus and detox elixirs, or served as a generous Maldivian breakfast tray by the pool. As the sun sets, the golden hours’ rituals become truly magical with boho-inspired pool parties, curated floating aperitifs with caviar and champagne, or intimate, romantic cocktails in the sunken seating of the Sunset Horizon Water Villas with Pool – all complemented by the multilingual butler service, available in every villa to personalise each experience.
The festive calendar includes traditional Christmas carols on 24 December, a visit from Santa with gift distributions for little travellers on 25 December, and, for New Year’s Eve, sophisticated gala menus at each of the resort’s restaurants, followed by a luminous countdown party featuring a DJ, dance floor, and fireworks.
Wellness and Restoration
At the spa, the team honours the healing power of nature through treatments using organic, regionally sourced ingredients, from coconut and herbal spice scrubs to Himalayan salt therapies. Ayurvedic offerings are enhanced by traditional herbal leaf poultice massages and the transcendent practice of Shirodhara, a meditative technique using a continuous flow of warm, herb-infused oil.
Magic Beneath the Surface
Snorkelling in the Maldives is an essential experience. The “Blue Light Snorkelling” allows guests to explore the underwater world under the cover of darkness, revealing a peaceful, colourful perspective of the reef. Families may also enjoy vibrant experiences such as the family scooter snorkelling or the “Golden Hour Jet Car,” with the option to have this moment captured by drone.
For the Little Travellers
Children will engage in a programme inspired by craft, nature, and culture, featuring activities such as bohemian crown making, island perfume blending, coconut painting, jungle treasure hunts, family pool parties, henna tattoos, Bodu Beru music, and traditional Maldivian storytelling.
“For this year’s festive season, we are looking beyond the spectacle to honour the soul of the celebration. The traveller’s profile has evolved; our guests no longer seek performative excess, but rather the restorative power of space, stillness, and genuine human connection. It is a heartfelt homage to our island’s landscape and the sincerity of our people, a sanctuary where every detail is curated to ensure our guests are not merely observing the season, but deeply, purposefully experiencing it,” said Pasan Wijewardana, Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing.
Discover Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s festive brochure here.
Culture
Where Maldivian culture lives on: Inside Athireege at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
How Sun Siyam Vilu Reef Is Keeping Maldivian Culture Alive: The smell reaches you before anything else: warm coconut oil, faintly sweet, drifting from a low-roofed beach house. Inside, a woman works patiently with her hands, pressing, turning and drawing the oil slowly from the flesh, just as it has been done for generations on these islands. Standing on a tiny coral island in the South Nilandhe Atoll, time seems to lose its importance.
This is Athireege, the cultural heart of Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, part of the Privé Collection within Sun Siyam. It is not a museum, nor a demonstration staged for the camera. It is a living sanctuary where the crafts, rituals and flavours of traditional Maldivian life are practised by hand, by voice and by fire. Here, an immersive cultural journey invites guests to discover the traditions, flavours and stories that continue to shape island life, offering a deeper connection to the Maldives beyond its postcard-perfect beaches.
Once a week, guests are invited to experience Maldivian Roots Day, a journey that reveals the customs, skills and traditions that have shaped island life for generations. Visitors leave with more than memories of turquoise waters they leave with a deeper understanding of the place they have called home, even if only for a few days.
The experience begins with a hands-on coconut oil making class, uncovering traditional crafting techniques first-hand at Athireege. Authenticity is the soul of this space, where traditional island living is brought to life using real, handcrafted tools. Guests can run their fingers over the very techniques that Maldivians have used to sustain island life for centuries whether witnessing the intricate art of palm weaving known as Fangi Vinun, trying their hand at coir rope making, known in Dhivehi as Roanu Veshun or playing traditional mancala style games like Ohvalhu Gondi Kulhun.
As the afternoon softens into evening, pandan-infused tea is served alongside sweet and savoury local delicacies. As daylight fades, stories take their place. History of Maldives, real experiences with island tales and memories of life before tourism are shared aloud, reviving a tradition that once passed history from one generation to the next.
The centre of this cultural journey is the Malaafaih, a magnificent, traditional Maldivian banquet. Translating roughly to “abundance,” the Malaafaih was historically prepared for grand celebrations, weddings, and community gatherings. This carefully curated feast invites guests to gather, share, and experience authentic local flavours in a deeply communal setting, honouring the true spirit of island hospitality.
At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, the Malaafaih is celebrated both at sunrise, as a traditional breakfast, and beneath the stars as an evening feast. The menu changes with the season and the day’s catch, but its spirit remains the same, dishes are shared, conversations unfold naturally, and strangers often leave the table feeling like friends. Whether beginning the day with a traditional breakfast or gathering beneath the stars for an evening feast, guests can completely immerse themselves in this rare culinary ritual, tailored exclusively to their stay.
At a time when travellers increasingly seek meaningful connections with the places they visit, Athireege offers something becoming increasingly rare: traditions that are still lived rather than performed. Long after the final stories have been told and the feast has ended, it is often these moments not simply the beaches or the villas that guests remember most. At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, space has always been made for the culture that made these islands worth travelling to in the first place.
To explore or to book your stay, visit Sun Siyam Vilu Reef. For exclusive offers, join Siyam Rewards and book direct at sunsiyam.com.
News
Emirates NBD cardholders receive exclusive savings at Centara Maldives Resorts
Centara Hotels & Resorts has announced a new offer for cardholders of Emirates NBD, one of the leading banking groups in the MENAT region, giving customers across the GCC exclusive savings and lifestyle privileges across all four of its Maldives properties. Valid for bookings and stays until 30 September 2026, this is a bundled offer that goes beyond a standard rate discount, with complimentary return transfers, curated dining experiences, spa benefits and a range of signature island experiences included as standard across the portfolio.
The offer gives Emirates NBD cardholders access to four distinct island experiences, each designed to suit a different traveller profile.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives is tailored to discerning travellers and multi-generational guests, offering a sense of privacy and award-winning hospitality. The resort features a curated selection of overwater and beachfront villas alongside spacious two and three-bedroom residences. Guests can explore world-class dining across six restaurants and four bars, unwind across three distinctive wellness concepts at SPA Cenvaree Retreat, and keep younger guests entertained at multiple kids’ clubs and E-Zones, all set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
The neighbouring Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is a family-centric, underwater world-themed resort offering endless activities for all ages, from a lazy river and water playground to a Kids’ Club, E-Zone and the candy-themed Candy Spa.
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, is an authentic Maldivian retreat surrounded by an award-winning house reef, a 52-metre sunken cargo ship and some of the region’s most renowned dive sites, where guests can encounter whale sharks, manta rays and sea turtles year-round.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives is a vibrant adults-only playground for indulgence, connection and rejuvenation in the North Male Atoll, with overwater villas, pristine white beaches, PADI-certified diving and the award-winning SPA Cenvaree.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives
- Booking and Stay dates: Until 30 September 2026
- Offer: 25% savings on stay
- Inclusions: Accommodation, Half Board Plus, round-trip speedboat transfers, one-time spa massage at SPA Cenvaree Retreat, one-time floating breakfast for pool villas and residences, and one excursion (dolphin cruise or handline fishing) for Grand Two-Bedroom guests
- For bookings and more information, please click here.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives
- Booking and Stay dates: Until 30 September 2026
- Offer: 30% savings on stay
- Inclusions: Accommodation, Half Board Plus, round-trip speedboat transfers, one-time spa massage at SPA Cenvaree, one-time floating breakfast for pool villas
- For bookings and more information, please click here.
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection
- Booking and Stay dates: Until 30 September 2026
- Offer: 30% savings on stay
- Inclusions: Accommodation, Half Board Plus, round seaplane transfers, USD 50 spa credit per person per stay, welcome amenities including sparkling wine, Club Lounge access for Club Pool Villa guests, one-time floating breakfast for Club Pool Villa guests, one-time whale shark snorkelling for Club guests, and kids stay and eat free
- For bookings and more information, please click here.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives
- Booking and Stay dates: Until 30 September 2026
- Offer: 30% savings on stay
- Inclusions: Accommodation, Half Board Plus, round-trip speedboat transfers, USD 50 spa credit per person per stay, welcome amenities including sparkling wine, one-time poolside romantic dinner for 2 adults
- For bookings and more information, please click here.
News
Maldives named one of the world’s happiest places to visit in new travel study
The Maldives has been ranked among the world’s happiest destinations for travellers in a new global study analysing more than one million online reviews from holidaymakers.
The research, conducted by Irish travel insurance specialist JustCover, placed the Maldives 11th out of 155 destinations worldwide, awarding the island nation a ‘Happy Place’ score of 71.4 out of 100. The Maldives narrowly missed the global top 10, finishing level on score with Toronto, Canada, although rankings were determined using more precise underlying values.
The study examined reviews of tourist attractions, restaurants, resorts, scenic locations and other visitor experiences to identify how frequently travellers used language expressing happiness and joy. Each destination was then assigned a score based on the proportion of reviews reflecting positive emotional experiences.
Tulum in Mexico topped the global rankings with a perfect score of 100, followed by Soufrière in Saint Lucia with 95.2 and Oaxaca, Mexico, with 88. Las Vegas also scored 88, while Maui, New York City, Cappadocia, Rio de Janeiro, Chicago and Toronto completed the top 10. Bora Bora in French Polynesia and Positano in Italy followed the Maldives in 14th and 15th place respectively.
According to the study, North America dominated the rankings, with the United States claiming six of the top 15 destinations, including Las Vegas, Maui, New York City, Chicago, Austin and New Orleans. Researchers noted that the results reflected a mix of beach destinations and urban centres, suggesting that travellers find happiness in a variety of holiday experiences.
Peter Clark, Director at JustCover, said the findings demonstrated that happiness while travelling comes in many forms.
“Holidays are a time to get away from the busyness of everyday life. Most people have a place where everyday stress melts away and they feel a sense of peace. The findings show how wide the range of happy places really is and that happiness in travel comes in many different forms.”
He added that while some travellers are drawn to destinations offering beaches and nature, others find enjoyment in vibrant cities, emphasising the importance of being prepared with appropriate travel insurance before travelling.
JustCover said the research analysed more than one million reviews across 155 destinations worldwide. Reviews were assessed for expressions of happiness and joy, with destinations scored relative to the highest-ranking location. All data used in the study was current as of June 2026.
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