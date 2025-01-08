Turn dream Maldivian escape into bonanza with The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has introduced the Earn Eat Enjoy Bonanza, an exclusive limited-time offer that promises to transform your 2025 getaway into an extraordinary experience. Available for stays from January 4 to 20, 2025, this special package invites guests to indulge in a series of unparalleled perks and luxuries that redefine the meaning of a dream vacation. With a Full Board meal plan, guests can savour daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner at the resort’s distinctive dining venues, Island Kitchen and Hawker. Adding to the delight, children under 12 dine for free, making it an irresistible choice for families.

To elevate your stay, the package includes a USD 50 resort credit per stay, perfect for indulging in additional experiences, along with a complimentary handcrafted cocktail each day at the picturesque Sunset Bar. Guests can also immerse themselves in a variety of complimentary recharging activities such as yoga sessions, runWESTIN, and water volleyball, or explore the crystal-clear waters with complimentary snorkelling equipment and an hour of ocean kayaking included. Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy 24/7 access to the WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, while sports lovers can make use of the resort’s multipurpose court. As a cherry on top, Marriott Bonvoy members can enjoy additional benefits and rewards, setting the stage for future adventures.

Nestled in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is a haven of wellness and luxury. Surrounded by the turquoise expanse of the Indian Ocean and pristine white sands, the resort embodies sustainable luxury and well-being. Guests can embrace a rejuvenating experience through the resort’s core wellness pillars: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, and Play Well. From snorkeling alongside manta rays to unwinding with a sunset cocktail, every moment at The Westin Maldives is thoughtfully designed to inspire and rejuvenate.

The Earn Eat Enjoy Bonanza is an opportunity to make your Maldivian escape truly unforgettable. With bookings open for a limited time only, there’s no better moment to turn your dream holiday into a reality. For reservations, visit westin-maldives.com or contact us at mlewi.reservation@westinhotels.com.