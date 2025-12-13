News
Bandos Maldives marks 53 years of hospitality with guest celebration
Bandos Maldives marked its 53rd anniversary on 10 December 2025 with a heartfelt celebration alongside in-house guests. The celebration honoured more than five decades of service since the resort first opened on 10 December 1972, becoming one of the earliest pioneers of Maldivian tourism.
Speaking at the event, the General Manager Ismail Rasheed thanked everyone who has been part of Bandos’ journey, including long-time guests, partners, and the dedicated team that has carried the resort forward. He noted that reaching 53 years is a remarkable achievement built on consistency, care, and the spirit of hospitality that Bandos is known for. He also shared that the resort is preparing for an exciting phase of improvements in the years ahead.
Bandos has continued to grow its reputation recently, earning multiple international awards over the past years for its exceptional service, family experiences and diving. The resort is also proud to be a Green Globe certified property, reflecting its commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable tourism
Bandos has plans for upgrades with focus on fresh designs, improved comfort, and modern amenities to elevate the overall guest experience while maintaining the classic charm that many loyal visitors love.
With its long heritage, strong values, and continued focus on innovation, Bandos Maldives remains committed to offering memorable island experiences for travellers from around the world.
Entertainment
Hulhule Island Hotel names 2ofus as New Year’s Eve 2026 headline act
Hulhule Island Hotel (HIH) has announced 2ofus as the main entertainment for its New Year’s Eve 2026 festive events. The highly sought-after musical band has partnered with HIH to bring an unforgettable night of performance, energy, and celebration to guests.
Known for their exceptional talent and stage presence, 2ofus has reached remarkable heights in the music scene, participating in and performing at international competitions and concerts. Their collaboration with HIH marks an exciting addition to the hotel’s festive lineup.
Renowned as the most popular festive destination in the Greater Malé Area, HIH continues its tradition of delivering vibrant, world-class celebrations. This year, the hotel once again promises a festive season filled with elegance, entertainment, and the signature warmth HIH is known for.
Commenting on the partnership, Group General Manager, Ali Shakir said: “Signing with 2ofus for New Year’s Eve is truly special for us. They are one of the most in-demand acts during the festive season, and we are delighted to have them onboard. Their energy and talent are unmatched, and we are confident that HIH will once again be the place to be this New Year’s Eve. Our team is committed to creating a celebration that brings our guests joy, excitement, and unforgettable memories.”
For 2026, HIH unveils exclusive celebrations, granting guests access to multi-venue experiences, curated staycation packages, diverse multi-cuisine dining, and a range of thoughtfully designed festive highlights.
With limited slots available, guests are encouraged to secure their bookings early for the best experience.
For more information or reservations, please contact +960 762 2667 or email events@hih.com.mv
News
The Standard, Maldives achieves Green Globe Certification after rigorous audit
The Standard, Maldives has announced that it has successfully achieved the prestigious Green Globe Certification, recognizing the resort’s comprehensive and continuous dedication to sustainable operations and management. This monumental achievement underscores the property’s commitment to protecting the pristine Maldivian environment, supporting local communities, and maintaining the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility across all aspects of its unique island experience.
The certification follows a rigorous auditing process that evaluated The Standard, Maldives’ performance in energy and water conservation, waste management, social responsibility, and sustainable procurement. A key highlight of the resort’s innovative sustainability initiatives is the introduction of the Zero Capsule Machine System for Coffee. By replacing traditional single-use capsules with eco-friendly coffee balls, the resort has achieved an estimated reduction of over 25,000 pieces of non-biodegradable coffee capsules annually, substantially minimizing plastic and aluminium waste and setting a new, greener standard for in-room and dining beverage service.
Furthermore, as part of our commitment to local support and Green Globe sustainability standards, The Standard, Maldives has actively strengthened its local supply chain. For the past three months, the resort has been consistently sourcing fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, and lettuce from a local farm, Maldivian Mermaid, on a nearby island. This initiative not only strengthens our relationship with the local community but also:
- Reduces carbon footprint by minimizing long-distance transportation.
- Supports regional agriculture and local island economies.
- Optimizes logistical efficiency by easing storage demands on regular supply boat from Malé, ensuring imported items are kept at the correct temperature. The redefining agriculture farm delivers directly to the resort using their own boat, streamlining the process.
“Achieving Green Globe Certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who embody our commitment to sustainability every day,” says Justin Swart, General Manager The Standard, Maldives. “Our goal is to demonstrate that lifestyle, luxury and responsible travel can, and must, go hand in hand. Initiatives like the Zero Capsule Machine System and our growing partnership with local farmers like Maldivian Mermaid, show our proactive approach to finding practical, impactful solutions that preserve the incredible natural beauty surrounding us for generations to come.”
Moving forward, The Standard, Maldives will continue to implement and expand its sustainability programs, focusing on marine conservation, further reducing its carbon footprint, and enhancing local community engagement, all while ensuring guests enjoy the playful, yet mindful, hospitality the brand is known for. The resort looks forward to contributing to a more sustainable future for the Maldives and the broader travel industry.
News
Cinnamon Maldives updates book direct offer to let guests choose tailored experiences
Travellers continue to return to the Maldives in search of clear lagoons, warm hospitality and meaningful experiences that reflect both the destination and their personal interests. As visitor expectations evolve, research shows a growing preference for stays that feel tailored rather than standardised. A recent Mews survey reports that 68% of travellers prefer personalised experiences instead of generic rewards, with even stronger interest among Gen Z and affluent travellers.
Recognising these preferences, Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts Maldives has refined its Book Direct value offering. The updated structure allows guests who book directly to select two curated experiences from each resort’s personalised list while also receiving resort credits for stays of three nights or more. This credit can be used across dining, wellness and recreational activities, giving guests the freedom to shape their time on the island according to their interests and pace.
Members of Cinnamon Discovery, the brand’s loyalty programme, can access an expanded set of Book Direct benefits based on their membership tier. Silver members may select two experiences, Gold members may select three experiences and Platinum members receive all experiences listed at the resort they book.
- Four course dinner by the beach
- Island hopping adventure
- Dolphin safari
- 45 minute spa treatment
Resort credit available: USD 150 per room per stay for bookings of three nights or more
- Four course dinner by the beach
- Balinese massage
- Island hopping adventure
- Guided swim and snorkel session
Resort credit available: USD 100 per room per stay for bookings of three nights or more
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives
- Sunset fishing
- Island hopping adventure
- Sparkling bottle of beverage
- 1 hour double kayak experience
Resort credit available: USD 100 per room per stay for bookings of three nights or more
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon
- Four course dinner by the beach
- Balinese massage
- Sunset fishing
- Dolphin safari
Resort credit available: USD 100 per room per stay for bookings of three nights or more
For more information on Book Direct benefits, detailed terms and eligibility, guests are encouraged to visit Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts.
Trending
-
Awards7 days ago
Maldives again named World’s Leading Destination
-
Action1 week ago
Siyam World achieves snorkelling world record with 307 participants
-
Awards7 days ago
Trans Maldivian Airways named World’s Leading Seaplane Operator 2025
-
Featured6 days ago
Noku Maldives unveils long-term Sea Turtle Conservation Programme
-
Cooking3 days ago
Maakeyolhu: RAH GILI MALDIVES launches signature dining experience honouring Maldivian fishing culture
-
Featured6 days ago
From spa rituals to sunrise yoga: Angsana Velavaru champions mindful living
-
Featured6 days ago
Blue Mind Theory brought to life at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau
-
Awards5 days ago
Hulhule Island Hotel extends global leadership with 14th consecutive World Travel Award