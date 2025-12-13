Bandos Maldives marks 53 years of hospitality with guest celebration

Bandos Maldives marked its 53rd anniversary on 10 December 2025 with a heartfelt celebration alongside in-house guests. The celebration honoured more than five decades of service since the resort first opened on 10 December 1972, becoming one of the earliest pioneers of Maldivian tourism.

Speaking at the event, the General Manager Ismail Rasheed thanked everyone who has been part of Bandos’ journey, including long-time guests, partners, and the dedicated team that has carried the resort forward. He noted that reaching 53 years is a remarkable achievement built on consistency, care, and the spirit of hospitality that Bandos is known for. He also shared that the resort is preparing for an exciting phase of improvements in the years ahead.

Bandos has continued to grow its reputation recently, earning multiple international awards over the past years for its exceptional service, family experiences and diving. The resort is also proud to be a Green Globe certified property, reflecting its commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable tourism

Bandos has plans for upgrades with focus on fresh designs, improved comfort, and modern amenities to elevate the overall guest experience while maintaining the classic charm that many loyal visitors love.

With its long heritage, strong values, and continued focus on innovation, Bandos Maldives remains committed to offering memorable island experiences for travellers from around the world.