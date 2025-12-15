Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa unveils ultra-private The Residence for elevated group stays

Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa introduces its most exclusive accommodation to date, The Residence, a sprawling six-bedroom sanctuary designed for multigenerational families, large travel groups, and discerning travellers seeking unrivalled seclusion, connection, and elevated living.

Located 20 minutes from Velana International Airport by speedboat, The Residence offers a true “resort within a resort” experience. Set apart in its own private cove and accessible via a dedicated arrival pier, The Residence spans over 4,000 square meters and offers a rare blend of refined architecture, immersive island living, and bespoke service. From three swimming pools and a spa suite to a glass-floored overwater lounge and in-villa cinema, this expansive retreat is thoughtfully conceived to meet the needs of multigenerational travellers, private groups, and milestone celebrations alike.

“The unveiling of The Residence marks an exciting new chapter for Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa” said Andreas Justkowiak, general manager of Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa. “It’s a heartfelt extension of our resort’s promise, where every space is thoughtfully crafted to bring people closer, through spaces crafted around connection, personalisation, and the natural beauty of the Maldives, a place where every moment invites you to Make It Yours.”

A design-forward celebration of space and serenity

A testament to thoughtful design, The Residence combines architectural grace with a sense of place. Vaulted ceilings and soft, curved walls mirror the ocean’s ebb and flow, while details of reclaimed wood, stone, and hand-finished shellwork reflect Maldivian heritage and craftsmanship.

With six well-appointed bedrooms, including two master suites with private pools and direct beach access, The Residence offers expansive living across three pavilions. Each room opens onto a sun-drenched deck overlooking the turquoise lagoon, complete with ensuite bathrooms, open-air rain showers, and soaking tubs sculpted from a single block of marble.

Exclusive spaces for wellness, leisure, and connection

Beyond the bedrooms, The Residence is replete with exclusive-use facilities designed for connection and self-care:

A light-filled ocean-view lounge with floor-to-ceiling glass that brings the horizon into view, ideal for gatherings or quiet reflection.

Three swimming pools, including two private pools and one expansive main pool for shared enjoyment.

A full spa suite, complete with a double treatment room, steam room, and sauna, offering tranquil therapies just steps from the ocean.

Fitness and wellness amenities, including a private gym and an outdoor yoga pavilion with views of the sea.

A music lounge, equipped for DJ nights and karaoke sessions, perfect for family fun or group celebrations.

A cinema, perfect for cozy movie nights

A vibrant indoor playroom designed for younger guests, with ball pits, games, and hands-on activities that inspire imagination and joy.

Personalised hospitality and dedicated support

Every stay at The Residence is guided by Hilton’s signature Guest Experience Makers. From fully personalised itineraries to in-residence dining and curated island adventures, the experience is tailored down to the finest detail.

A separate wing of The Residence is reserved for supporting staff such as security, caretakers, and household assistants, ensuring seamless service while preserving guest privacy.

“With The Residence, we’re redefining the concept of multi-bedroom villas, creating a stay that feels like a private island within the island” said Daniel Welk, Asset Manager, of Amingiri Holdings Pvt. Ltd. “It offers complete seclusion for our guests, yet it keeps them within easy reach of everything that makes Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa magical.”

The Residence accommodates up to twelve guests and is available now for bookings. Pricing is available on request. For more information, please visit Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa or call +960 664 63 64.