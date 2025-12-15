News
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa unveils ultra-private The Residence for elevated group stays
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa introduces its most exclusive accommodation to date, The Residence, a sprawling six-bedroom sanctuary designed for multigenerational families, large travel groups, and discerning travellers seeking unrivalled seclusion, connection, and elevated living.
Located 20 minutes from Velana International Airport by speedboat, The Residence offers a true “resort within a resort” experience. Set apart in its own private cove and accessible via a dedicated arrival pier, The Residence spans over 4,000 square meters and offers a rare blend of refined architecture, immersive island living, and bespoke service. From three swimming pools and a spa suite to a glass-floored overwater lounge and in-villa cinema, this expansive retreat is thoughtfully conceived to meet the needs of multigenerational travellers, private groups, and milestone celebrations alike.
“The unveiling of The Residence marks an exciting new chapter for Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa” said Andreas Justkowiak, general manager of Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa. “It’s a heartfelt extension of our resort’s promise, where every space is thoughtfully crafted to bring people closer, through spaces crafted around connection, personalisation, and the natural beauty of the Maldives, a place where every moment invites you to Make It Yours.”
A design-forward celebration of space and serenity
A testament to thoughtful design, The Residence combines architectural grace with a sense of place. Vaulted ceilings and soft, curved walls mirror the ocean’s ebb and flow, while details of reclaimed wood, stone, and hand-finished shellwork reflect Maldivian heritage and craftsmanship.
With six well-appointed bedrooms, including two master suites with private pools and direct beach access, The Residence offers expansive living across three pavilions. Each room opens onto a sun-drenched deck overlooking the turquoise lagoon, complete with ensuite bathrooms, open-air rain showers, and soaking tubs sculpted from a single block of marble.
Exclusive spaces for wellness, leisure, and connection
Beyond the bedrooms, The Residence is replete with exclusive-use facilities designed for connection and self-care:
- A light-filled ocean-view lounge with floor-to-ceiling glass that brings the horizon into view, ideal for gatherings or quiet reflection.
- Three swimming pools, including two private pools and one expansive main pool for shared enjoyment.
- A full spa suite, complete with a double treatment room, steam room, and sauna, offering tranquil therapies just steps from the ocean.
- Fitness and wellness amenities, including a private gym and an outdoor yoga pavilion with views of the sea.
- A music lounge, equipped for DJ nights and karaoke sessions, perfect for family fun or group celebrations.
- A cinema, perfect for cozy movie nights
- A vibrant indoor playroom designed for younger guests, with ball pits, games, and hands-on activities that inspire imagination and joy.
Personalised hospitality and dedicated support
Every stay at The Residence is guided by Hilton’s signature Guest Experience Makers. From fully personalised itineraries to in-residence dining and curated island adventures, the experience is tailored down to the finest detail.
A separate wing of The Residence is reserved for supporting staff such as security, caretakers, and household assistants, ensuring seamless service while preserving guest privacy.
“With The Residence, we’re redefining the concept of multi-bedroom villas, creating a stay that feels like a private island within the island” said Daniel Welk, Asset Manager, of Amingiri Holdings Pvt. Ltd. “It offers complete seclusion for our guests, yet it keeps them within easy reach of everything that makes Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa magical.”
The Residence accommodates up to twelve guests and is available now for bookings. Pricing is available on request. For more information, please visit Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa or call +960 664 63 64.
Cooking
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort welcomes Chef Renzi Gianluca for Tastemaker series collaboration
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues its celebrated Tastemaker Series with an exclusive culinary collaboration featuring acclaimed Italian Chef Renzi Gianluca. Taking place across three days, the immersive experience invites guests to discover Chef Gianluca’s contemporary interpretation of Italian gastronomy through thoughtfully curated dining moments and an interactive masterclass.
The collaboration will be highlighted by two intimate guest dinners on 21 January 2026 and 23 January 2026, where Chef Gianluca will present a bespoke menu inspired by his culinary heritage, seasonal ingredients, and refined technique. On 22 January 2026, guests are invited to deepen their appreciation of Italian cuisine during an exclusive masterclass led by the chef, offering insight into his creative philosophy and signature approach.
Set on a private island in the Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is renowned for its striking architecture, secluded villas, and exceptional dining experiences. The resort is home to a diverse culinary portfolio, including Alba, its signature Italian restaurant; Orientale, celebrating Asian flavours; the overwater Whale Bar; and Cargo, a destination for Indian Ocean-inspired cuisine under the stars. Each venue reflects the brand’s commitment to refined craftsmanship, immersive storytelling, and memorable moments at the table.
Chef Renzi Gianluca’s residency builds upon the resort’s ongoing Tastemaker Series, which has recently welcomed distinguished culinary talents such as Chef Gregory Doyen, Chef Alexander Herrmann, and Chef Jolly. These collaborations underscore The St. Regis Maldives’ position as a leading epicurean destination, offering guests rare access to globally celebrated chefs and elevated gastronomic experiences in an extraordinary setting.
With its seamless blend of luxury, culture, and culinary artistry, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues to redefine destination dining in the Indian Ocean.
For more information and details, please visit www.stregismaldives.com.
Awards
Sun Siyam Iru Veli awarded ‘Best Resort’ title at 2025 Bund Design Hotels Awards
Sun Siyam Iru Veli was honored with the coveted ‘Best Resort’ title at the 17th annual ‘Stylish Escape’ Bund Design Hotels Awards, during a prestigious ceremony held on 3rd December at Shanghai’s former Hendricks Institute on the North Bund. The accolade places the resort among a select group of properties shaping the future of design-led hospitality.
Presented by The Bund Media, an influential voice in the industry for over two decades, the award is celebrated as a definitive barometer for hotel design and innovation. The event, which also marked the launch of the new MILESTONE Landmark Awards, gathered over one hundred distinguished guests from the global architecture, design, and art communities.
The award recognises Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s exceptional contribution to redefining modern hospitality. The resort masterfully embodies the spirit of contemporary design, seamlessly blending commercial vitality, artistic ambiance, and a rich humanistic fabric. Its revolutionary approach to aesthetics has set a new standard for what constitutes an asset of lasting beauty.
“We are honoured by this recognition,” said Masdhooq Saeed, General Manager of Sun Siyam Iru Veli. “Here, nature defines the architecture. The island’s beaches, vegetation, and reef form the heart of the design, with every structure shaped to enhance, not overshadow, its surroundings. Our team is deeply committed to preserving this balance, ensuring the integrity and authenticity of the island.”
True to its philosophy, Sun Siyam Iru Veli offers guests an intimate island hideaway in a breathtakingly boutique setting. As a quintessential spot to relax, recharge, and reconnect, the resort stands as a beacon of thoughtful, human-centric design in the heart of the Maldives.
Action
Denise Höfer returns to The Nautilus Maldives for four-day padel programme in March 2026
The Nautilus Maldives is set to welcome back Denise Höfer, Germany’s No. 1 padel player and a leading global ambassador of the sport, for a renewed edition of its Masters for Masters series, taking place from 25 to 28 March 2026. This four-day programme invites families, couples and players of every level to discover Padel as a joyful shared adventure, guided by one of the world’s most inspiring Padel athletes.
Padel has grown into a worldwide phenomenon, celebrated for its accessibility and its ability to bring people together. Fast, intuitive and inherently social, it is the perfect sport for parents and children, partners and friends. With its playful nature and quick learning curve, Padel creates rare moments where beginners and seasoned players can genuinely enjoy the game side by side.
In this spirit, The Nautilus presents a Padel Masterclass shaped by connection. Whether learning your first rally with your partner, watching your children gain confidence on the court, or joining a spirited group session with fellow travellers, the programme transforms play into an experience of shared joy and discovery.
Guests will train with Denise Höfer across a curated line up of classes. Tailored, on-demand experiences including Couples Escape, Family Fun, Cardio Padel and Padel × Wellness invite guests to hyper-personalise their journey, blending movement with mindfulness, and performance with light hearted enjoyment. Complimentary daily sessions feature a Group Masterclass and a Children’s Masterclass, each thoughtfully crafted to suit different learning styles and skill levels.
After energising mornings on the court, guests can retreat to Solasta Spa for treatments inspired by natural flow and deep release. Personalised massages, stretching rituals and ocean-influenced therapies provide a gentle counterbalance to the day’s activities, inviting both body and mind to settle into a state of restoration. The experience becomes a soothing rhythm of movement, rest and reconnection, perfectly aligned with the private island’s unhurried philosophy.
With just 26 ultra-luxury houses and residences in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, The Nautilus offers the ideal setting for meaningful time together. Days unfold freely, guided not by schedules but by the simple desire to savour each moment. Whether learning a new skill as a family, sharing a playful match at sunset, or cheering one another from the sidelines, every experience becomes part of a memory shaped by spontaneity and warmth.
The Padel Masterclass with Denise Höfer invites guests to discover more than technique. It offers a chance to bond, to grow and to reconnect with the joy of learning something new together. At The Nautilus, this journey is shaped not by rules, but by the freedom to follow your own rhythm.
Denise Höfer, Germany’s No. 1 Padel Player, shares: “I’m thrilled to be returning to The Nautilus for this special edition of its Masters for Masters series. The Nautilus’s Padel court is truly one of my favourites in the world: it’s incredible setting and stunning lagoon views create an atmosphere unlike anywhere else. I can’t wait to share this unique experience with The Nautilus guests once again.”
Adan Gomez, General Manager of The Nautilus Maldives, adds: “We are delighted to welcome Denise Höfer back to our shores. Having an athlete of her talent and success return to our island is a true honour and offering our guests the rare opportunity to train with her makes this event genuinely exceptional.”
Event Details:
- Dates: 25 to 28 March 2026
- Location: The Nautilus Maldives
To learn more about Denise Höfer and this exclusive experience, please visit the resort’s website. To book your stay, please contact hello@thenautilusmaldives.com
Trending
-
Cooking5 days ago
Maakeyolhu: RAH GILI MALDIVES launches signature dining experience honouring Maldivian fishing culture
-
Awards1 week ago
Maldives again named World’s Leading Destination
-
Awards1 week ago
Trans Maldivian Airways named World’s Leading Seaplane Operator 2025
-
Action1 week ago
Siyam World achieves snorkelling world record with 307 participants
-
Featured1 week ago
Noku Maldives unveils long-term Sea Turtle Conservation Programme
-
Featured1 week ago
Blue Mind Theory brought to life at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau
-
Featured1 week ago
From spa rituals to sunrise yoga: Angsana Velavaru champions mindful living
-
Awards1 week ago
Hulhule Island Hotel extends global leadership with 14th consecutive World Travel Award