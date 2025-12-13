Hulhule Island Hotel names 2ofus as New Year’s Eve 2026 headline act

Hulhule Island Hotel (HIH) has announced 2ofus as the main entertainment for its New Year’s Eve 2026 festive events. The highly sought-after musical band has partnered with HIH to bring an unforgettable night of performance, energy, and celebration to guests.

Known for their exceptional talent and stage presence, 2ofus has reached remarkable heights in the music scene, participating in and performing at international competitions and concerts. Their collaboration with HIH marks an exciting addition to the hotel’s festive lineup.

Renowned as the most popular festive destination in the Greater Malé Area, HIH continues its tradition of delivering vibrant, world-class celebrations. This year, the hotel once again promises a festive season filled with elegance, entertainment, and the signature warmth HIH is known for.

Commenting on the partnership, Group General Manager, Ali Shakir said: “Signing with 2ofus for New Year’s Eve is truly special for us. They are one of the most in-demand acts during the festive season, and we are delighted to have them onboard. Their energy and talent are unmatched, and we are confident that HIH will once again be the place to be this New Year’s Eve. Our team is committed to creating a celebration that brings our guests joy, excitement, and unforgettable memories.”

For 2026, HIH unveils exclusive celebrations, granting guests access to multi-venue experiences, curated staycation packages, diverse multi-cuisine dining, and a range of thoughtfully designed festive highlights.

With limited slots available, guests are encouraged to secure their bookings early for the best experience.

For more information or reservations, please contact +960 762 2667 or email events@hih.com.mv