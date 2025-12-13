Entertainment
Hulhule Island Hotel names 2ofus as New Year’s Eve 2026 headline act
Hulhule Island Hotel (HIH) has announced 2ofus as the main entertainment for its New Year’s Eve 2026 festive events. The highly sought-after musical band has partnered with HIH to bring an unforgettable night of performance, energy, and celebration to guests.
Known for their exceptional talent and stage presence, 2ofus has reached remarkable heights in the music scene, participating in and performing at international competitions and concerts. Their collaboration with HIH marks an exciting addition to the hotel’s festive lineup.
Renowned as the most popular festive destination in the Greater Malé Area, HIH continues its tradition of delivering vibrant, world-class celebrations. This year, the hotel once again promises a festive season filled with elegance, entertainment, and the signature warmth HIH is known for.
Commenting on the partnership, Group General Manager, Ali Shakir said: “Signing with 2ofus for New Year’s Eve is truly special for us. They are one of the most in-demand acts during the festive season, and we are delighted to have them onboard. Their energy and talent are unmatched, and we are confident that HIH will once again be the place to be this New Year’s Eve. Our team is committed to creating a celebration that brings our guests joy, excitement, and unforgettable memories.”
For 2026, HIH unveils exclusive celebrations, granting guests access to multi-venue experiences, curated staycation packages, diverse multi-cuisine dining, and a range of thoughtfully designed festive highlights.
With limited slots available, guests are encouraged to secure their bookings early for the best experience.
For more information or reservations, please contact +960 762 2667 or email events@hih.com.mv
New Year’s Eve Gala at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La to feature live performance by Nasooh
JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La is preparing to host a vibrant New Year’s Eve Gala Night on 31 December 2025, inviting guests to welcome 2026 with an evening of fine dining, live entertainment, and festive celebration.
The event will be headlined by Mohamed Nasooh, one of the Maldives’ emerging musical talents whose voice has earned national recognition. Nasooh first rose to prominence as a former vocalist of the popular band 2ofus, which represented the Maldives internationally and achieved notable success as the 2nd Runner-Up at the Battle of the Bands International. His growing popularity on TikTok, combined with his expressive vocal performances, has made him a well-loved figure among audiences of all ages.
Guests attending the New Year’s Eve Gala Night can look forward to a memorable live performance from Nasooh, who will bring his distinctive vocal style and stage presence to the celebration as the country ushers in a new year.
Adding to the excitement, the evening will also include a special grand prize, with details set to be announced soon. The announcement has already generated anticipation and is expected to be a highlight of the event.
The Gala Night will offer an elegant dining experience and a festive atmosphere, providing an inviting setting for families, couples, and friends wishing to celebrate the start of 2026 in style. The full programme and menu will be shared in the coming days.
JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La welcomes guests to join this exceptional evening—an occasion filled with music, flavour, and celebration marking the arrival of the new year.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives announces week-long Music in Paradise experience with Kate Miller-Heidke
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, in partnership with Music in Paradise, has announced that acclaimed Australian artist Kate Miller-Heidke will perform live at the private island resort from 3 – 10 October 2026.
Renowned for her soaring vocals, magnetic stage presence and evocative storytelling, Kate is one of Australia’s most distinctive and celebrated performers. A classically trained vocalist from the Queensland Conservatorium, she moves effortlessly between pop, folk and opera. Alongside her chart-topping solo work, Kate and longtime collaborator Keir Nuttall composed the original music for Muriel’s Wedding The Musical and together with Iain Grandage and Lally Katz, the award-winning opera The Rabbits. In 2019, she captivated global audiences when she represented Australia at Eurovision with her hit “Zero Gravity”, and more recently has acted as a coach on The Voice Australia.
Kate’s debut at Kandooma Maldives will feature three intimate sunset concerts in an exclusive beachside setting with audiences capped at just 200 guests. Attendees can expect beloved favourites, reimagined arrangements and a few special surprises in an unforgettable island atmosphere.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives General Manager, Mark Eletr, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Kate to Kandooma next year. Her unmistakable voice, magnetic stage presence, and those breathtaking, angelic high notes promise a magical week of music on our beaches. With three intimate sunset concerts, it’s an experience our guests will be talking about for years to come.”
The first-release Ultimate Experience Package is now available at a special launch rate of A$5,790 per person twin share (regular price A$6,590). The package includes:
- Seven nights in a stunning Overwater Villa (3–10 October)
- Welcome bottle of sparkling wine
- Entry to three performances
- Music in Paradise welcome bag, event poster & t-shirt
- Welcome drinks with the Music in Paradise team
- Meet & greet with Kate
- Professional photo with Kate
- Return shared speedboat airport transfers
- Daily buffet breakfast at Kandooma Café
- Complimentary snorkel trip & snorkelling gear
- Unlimited group yoga sessions
- Unlimited group “Learn to Surf” experiences
- Ultimate Dolphin Cruise
- Welcome drink and cold towel on arrival
- Tea, coffee and water provisions in-villa daily
- Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee
Additional early-bird packages start from A$3,490 per person. Full details, please visit the event website.
Holiday Inn Kandooma confirms Missy Higgins’ 2026 Maldives residency
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, together with event organisers Music in Paradise, have announced the return of one of Australia’s most celebrated singer-songwriters, Missy Higgins, for a series of intimate performances at the resort’s private island from 13–20 June 2026.
Following her inaugural 2025 Maldives concerts, which drew rave reviews from fans and media alike, Missy was quick to declare she had “unfinished business” in the tropics, promising to return for more music, surfing, diving, and island relaxation.
The week-long event blends all the magic of a Maldivian getaway with three exclusive sunset concerts, performed by Missy Higgins against the backdrop of swaying palms and turquoise waters. Guests will enjoy beachfront and rooftop Sunset Bar shows, plus unique meet-and-greet opportunities with the artist.
With 26 ARIA Award nominations and five Australian No. 1 singles to her name, Missy’s return to Kandooma promises to be one of the most sought-after events of 2026. Attendance is capped at just 200 guests, ensuring an intimate and unforgettable experience.
“There’s nothing better than great live music and a beach. Add in Missy Higgins and the Maldives, and you’ve got the ultimate getaway. Bring your mates, bring your family — this is one trip you’ll be talking about for years,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“Imagine starting your day diving or snorkelling in the Maldives, then ending it with Missy Higgins singing just metres from the water’s edge. That’s what awaits at Kandooma in 2026, and after my experience at her last performance here, I can promise it’s an experience you’ll carry with you forever.”
The Gold Experience Package is selling fast at A$4,490 per person twin share including:
- Entry to three exclusive evening events
- Three intimate performances by Missy Higgins
- Meet & greet session with Missy Higgins
- Professional photo opportunity with the artist
- Music in Paradise welcome bag, commemorative poster & t-shirt
- Seven nights in a Beach View Villa (13–20 June 2026)
- Daily buffet breakfast at Kandooma Café
- Return shared speedboat transfers from Malé
- Welcome drink & cold towel on arrival
- Tea, coffee & bottled water in-villa, replenished daily
- Complimentary snorkel trip & snorkelling gear
- Two scuba dives per day for two (T&Cs apply, licensed divers only)
- Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee
Information about Premium packages, including the VIP Experience (Beach House) and Platinum Experience can be found here. The Ultimate Experience (Overwater Villa) and Family VIP Experience are already sold out.
Set in the South Malé Atoll, just 40-45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a tropical paradise of white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and lush coconut palms.
Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses, and the signature Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with spacious 2- and 3-bedroom villas and the vibrant Kandoo Kids’ Club. Six dining outlets showcase international flavours, while Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers a tranquil escape for body and mind.
