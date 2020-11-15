Hulhule Island Hotel’s Guest Experience Champions for hassle free, cherishable stays

Hulhule Island Hotel, in association with International Institute of Modern Butler, has successfully completed Guest Experience Champion (butler) training as part of a series of ongoing activities to enhance guest experience for valued customers.

The team of personal Guest Experience Champions will assist guests in every angle to ensure their stay is as memorable as possible, from the moment they step into the Velana International Airport’s (VIA) arrival hall.

A trusted host will be there to look after the guests and provide assistance in everything from unpacking their luggage to organising dining experiences, spa experiences or even setting up a bed under the Maldivian stars.

No matter how long or short your stay is, each of the hotel’s Guest Experience Champions will ensure your stay at Hulhule Island Hotel is as convenient, hassle free and cherishable as possible.

Located on the international airport island, Hulhule Island Hotel is a modern and exotic transit hotel catering to the diversified needs of guests.

Set in a heavenly ambiance of turquoise blue waters, the airport hotel is a perfect place for guests wishing to add flavour to their vacation or just transiting through the isle of Maldives. It is also ideal for guests traveling for business purposes.

The multi-award-winning hotel is known for its classy and comfortable accommodation options, with rooms in various categories. The rooms offer a panoramic view of the exotic Indian Ocean in various shades of blue.

Plenty of leisure activities are available to choose from, including golf putting, beach volleyball, tennis, badminton, basketball, and a well-equipped gymnasium for the sports and fitness enthusiasts.

Fine dining options are also available, with a number of restaurants and bars providing guests with an ample spread and a grand dining experience set amid pleasant surroundings.