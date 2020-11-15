Kurumba Maldives wins two major intl awards ahead of Dec reopening

In perfect timing for its reopening on December 1, Kurumba Maldives is honoured to have been awarded two distinguished international recognitions.

A prestigious globally trusted awards programme, the World Luxury Hotel Awards, has announced Kurumba Maldives as the category winner in both continental and regional categories:

Kurumba Maldives – Continent winner in Luxury Family Hotel category

Veli Spa at Kurumba Maldives – Regional winner in Best Unique Experience Spa category

Established in 2006, World Luxury Hotel Awards recognises the highest achievements across the global hotel industry. The awards are voted for by over 300,000 guests, travellers and industry players alike.

Kurumba Maldives was awarded another proud recognition: the Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Resort, by the World Travel Awards at their 27th annual edition.

The World Travel Awards’ brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence. Its programme, renowned as the most prestigious and comprehensive in the global industry, was held for the first time in 1993.

“Though 2020 has proven an extremely awkward period for world travel, it is indeed very encouraging that even in these challenging times, people are still yearning for travel and supporting their favourite destinations and properties,” an announcement by the resort read.

“It is a true testament to the support Kurumba has across the globe, and the great experiences that have, and that will continue to, take place in humble little resort.”

Opened by four young Maldivians on an uninhabited coconut plantation island in October 1972, Kurumba marked the beginning of the tourism industry in the Maldives.

Kurumba began with 30 huts built of coral and thatched with coconut leaves; the first guests were barefoot backpackers in search of sand, sea and sun.

Today, the resort is still Maldivian owned and managed.

Kurumba is set on a tropical island in the North Male Atoll, conveniently situated a brief 10-minute speedboat ride from the airport. It draws on its proud history, charismatic personality and heartfelt service, to offer compelling and diverse experiences amidst a stunning island setting.

The resort offers an array of eight styles of accommodation, ranging from comfortable Superior Rooms to the spacious Two Bedroom Villa, spread among the island’s lush tropical gardens with easy access to the beach.

With eight different restaurants, three bars and one shisha lounge to choose from, Kurumba will charm you with its unparalleled choice of dining experiences and a wide range of recreation activities and entertainment — all the while maintaining idyllic spaces of relaxation to create the perfect balance for a holiday in paradise, perfect for honeymooners and families alike.