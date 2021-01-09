MATI endorses Maldives Butler Academy

Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) has endorsed the first training institute dedicated to the training of butlers in Maldives.

“MATI recognises the importance of an institution that is focused on developing Butlers that will serve in the Maldives hospitality and beyond,” MATI said.

As a non-profit established since the introduction of tourism in Maldives, MATI has been at the forefront of almost all travel and tourism related activities and issues in the Maldives for the past three decades.

The association coordinates with government and liaise with organisations locally and internationally to solidify member services and operations in the tourism sector.

MATI’s endorsement comes a week after the tourism ministry recognised the academy.

Maldives Butler Academy says it aims to develop professional butlers in country’s lucrative the tourism and hospitality industry.

Mohamed Yamany, the Principal and Trainer of Maldives Butler Academy, has almost two decades of extensive hospitality experience, having worked with several international hotel brands such as Soneva, Six Senses, Four Seasons and Anantara to name a few. He has worked in locations like Vietnam, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates and the Maldives.

Throughout his career, Yamany held top positions within Learning and Development, Quality Management, Operational Excellence and recently overall Human Resources departments.

He also lectured at the Maldives National University and has conducted training programmes on topics such as time management, coaching, and leadership development both at resorts and colleges throughout the Maldives.