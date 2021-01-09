Reethi Faru Resort takes sustainability initiatives a notch higher

In-keeping with their commitment towards sustainability, Reethi Faru Resort has been on an on-going mission to restore their house reef ever since the development of the resort.

Taking it a notch higher, the resort has come up with a new goal to increase and improve diversity of the coral species in the reef.

The impacts of global warming on the coral reefs across the world have been catastrophic. In the past three years, Reethi Faru Resort has been using various methods and techniques, in sync with their marine biologist towards coral growth and conservation.

Upon carefully observing the changes in the ecosystem, they have been developing and modifying the methods – choosing to either create artificial reefs or put in a coral nursery to help grow the corals in the natural environment.

As a result of the resort’s continued efforts, their reef has been showing signs of recovery and regeneration.

“Resilient coral species that have overcome and survived the bleaching are being identified and categorised – abundant and non-abundant species. Currently, the focus is on breeding and growing the non-abundant species in our coral nursery that will eventually be replanted in the natural reef. We hope to not only restore the health and life of our reef, but also to restore the diversity and abundance of the corals.”

In addition to this, as part of the efforts to keeping up with their conservation promise, Reethi Faru has also started two new projects to continue conservation and preservation of the natural environment – ‘Adopt a Coral’ and ‘Adopt a Tree’.

The focus of both these projects is to preserve, conserve and restore the natural balance – both marine and terrestrial.

Sustainability is at the heart of all that they execute at the Reethi Faru Resort and the creation of the artificial reefs is a strong step in that direction. Essential to the health of the ocean, these reefs can now have guest participation as well, under the project name – ‘The Reef Builder Dive’.

As an attempt to revive and stabilise biological depleted zones, these reefs would act as a valuable reproduction reservoir that can recreate a whole ecosystem.

Reethi Faru Resort won the Indian Ocean’s Leading Green Resort 2020 award and was nominated for the World’s Leading Green Resort 2020 and Maldives’ Leading Green Resort category at the World Travel Awards 2020.

Additionally, the resort became the proud winners in two categories – Luxury Eco Resort (Regional) and Luxury Spa Resort (Continent) – at the recently concluded World Luxury Awards.

The four-star plus Reethi Faru resort, developed on the remote island of Filaidhoo in the northern Raa atoll, can be reached by a scenic 45-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport or a 20-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo domestic airport followed by a 30-minute speedboat ride.

The island, which measures 600 by 350 metres, offers well-furnished, homely and spacious detached and semi-detached villas built in traditional style and that blend perfectly with the natural beauty of the environment. The unique setting – amid tropical foliage, fringing a long expanse of powder soft beach or on stilts over the clear blue lagoon – will make every guest wish to stay on and on.

Reethi Faru, which means Beautiful Reef in local Dhivehi language, has numerous restaurants to cater for everybody’s tastes, while its poolside bar and beachfront bar invite guests to linger.

Along with a stunning white sand beach, a house reef just 30 to 80 metres from shore, coconut palm groves and lush vegetation, the resort offers a wide range of recreational facilities, including diving, water sports, tennis, squash, badminton, a gym, an aerobic room as well as a spa to pamper your body and soul.