Kanuhura Maldives achieves health security verification from Sharecare, Forbes Travel Guide

Kanuhura Maldives has announced that it is among the first hotels in the world to become Sharecare Health Security Verified with Forbes Travel Guide.

The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place.

This verification comes with an easily identifiable “seal of approval” – the Sharecare VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide badge – based on a hotel’s compliance with expert-validated best practices that minimise the risk and impact of Covid-19 and potential future public health events.

Developed by Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on genuine five-star service, and digital health industry leader Sharecare, the comprehensive verification covers more than 360 standards across health and hygiene protocols, cleaning products and procedures, ventilation, physical distancing, the guest experience, and health safety communication with guests and employees.

Hotels are required to verify their health protocols on an ongoing basis to ensure continued compliance with the most up-to-date global health standards.

“The pandemic has made it clear that hotels and resorts must, first and foremost, assure guests of their safety,” Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide, said.

“By becoming VERIFIED®, Kanuhura Maldives has demonstrated its commitment to creating a culture of accountability and following global best practices to heighten health security, certified by a third party.”

Entirely renovated and redesigned in 2016, Kanuhura Maldives is a timeless castaway chic experience for travellers seeking the ultimate luxury retreat at its best with a casual and private atmosphere.

The island resort is home to 80 villas, tastefully furnished with sophistication and a modern touch.

Kanuhura Maldives is also known to have one of the most iconic barefoot beaches in the Maldives together with postcard-perfect views and sunsets.

Kanuhura Maldives invites you to visit its restaurants and bars where you will discover exquisite cuisines from all over the world.

To complete your experience, The World’s Best Spa’ by National Geographic Traveller magazine, Kokaa Wellness Retreat and Spa offers a world of blissful serenity for travellers in need of pampering.