Maldives scraps PCR requirement for fully vaccinated travellers

Tourists visiting Maldives and locals returning home are no longer required to present a COIVD-19 negative PCR result upon arrival if the prescribed doses of a vaccine are completed 14 days prior to their arrival, health authorities announced Friday.

In a circular, the country’s tourism ministry said booster doses are not required to be eligible for this exemption.

Tourists who spend their holiday in tourist facilities in inhabited islands are also no longer required to do a PCR test when departing from the island.

But Work Permit Holders and Maldivians are required to do a PCR test for Covid-19 between 3-5 days of arrival to Maldives.

Additionally, children (above one year) who are not eligible for vaccination and individuals who have not completed the prescribed doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, will still be required to present a negative PCR upon arrival to Maldives, for which the sample for the PCR is taken at most 96 hours before the departure from the first port of embarkation.