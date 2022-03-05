O Beach Ibiza celebrates 10 years with first ever international weekender in Maldives

An unmissable 4 days in paradise in all-inclusive 5* accommodation with beach parties, beach club events, brunches and so much more

Ever dreamt of spending a morning snorkelling with tropical fish, an afternoon relaxing in a multi-sensory music-themed spa, an evening of gastronomic delight in a world class restaurant followed by a beach party as a perfect sun sets into the Indian Ocean?

Well, wonder no more: O Beach Ibiza, celebrating their 10 year anniversary, are taking over Maldives for a pioneering, first of its kind ultimate paradise island experience for those who love the highlife, taking place from 24th – 29th November 2022. This four day, four night event welcomes just 800 people to two breathtaking islands, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, with parties hosted by O Beach favourites KISStory, Boat Club, Pool Party, Aces, Ibiza Spray, SIN Sundays and Hot Bed, two idyllic resorts to stay in and a wealth of unbelievable activities, restaurants, holistic experiences and so much more. Prices start from £1750 for four nights all-inclusive F&B accommodation, access to all events, plus transfers from Male airport at https://obeachmaldives.com.

Ibiza’s celebrated O Beach Ibiza is the powerhouse behind this magical offering, so you can be sure to see the same attention to detail that has made it such a popular spot since launching in 2012. Their first ever international weekender is the perfect way to celebrate 10 years of the beloved brand, and there is no destination that truly encapsulates the O Beach ethos and paradisiacal atmosphere quite like the clear blue waters of the Indian Ocean.

The once in a lifetime location for this VIP experience is CROSSROADS Maldives including the stunning Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, SAii Lagoon Maldives and The Marina. These interconnected islands are situated in the breathtaking Emboohoo lagoon and have all been exclusively taken over for O Beach Maldives. The three islands will come alive with daily events from beach parties to beach club events, brunches and after parties that all offer their own unique vibes.

Says Gemma Charters, Director of Brands & Events: “We are so excited to be offering this trip of a lifetime to the Maldives so people can come and celebrate our 10th year with us in true style! It will be 4 days and 4 nights of pure celebration with one of the most beautiful backdrops in the world, the Indian Ocean. It is unlike anything anyone has seen before upon those archipelago of islands and it will be a very special trip not to be missed.”

Throughout your stay you’ll be free to island hop, sample the rich variety of bars, restaurants, shops and beach clubs or simply lay back and soak up the sun on your own private deck. The 5* Hard Rock Hotel Maldives has a music inspired rock spa, pools with underwater speakers and large suites, beach villas or overwater villas to stay in. Meanwhile, SAii Lagoon Maldives is another 5* resort that pairs high end luxury with bohemian detail, world class facilities and expansive balconies offering open sea views of the ocean with a range of exceptional gastronomical experiences.

The islands have a delicious selection of all-inclusive restaurants all with their own flavour of cuisine including fresh BBQ, Asian, Mediterranean, Mexican as well as some fresh Maldivian dishes with unlimited house wine, beer, branded spirits, cocktails, mocktails, juices, teas, coffees and water.

There is also a resort gym based in the sumptuous and leafy surroundings of SAii Lagoon Maldives and a second has views overlooking the Indian Ocean at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, while an ultimate day of pampering awaits at Lén Be Well with new levels of relaxation, spa treatments and holistic activities. Complete your escape with some activities both above and under the water, including snorkelling, kayaking and diving. On top of what the islands already offer, O Beach will program a range of hospitality and wellness experiences to make this a truly magical getaway.

With endless activities and parties hosted by all your favourite O Beach brands and residents, O Beach Maldives will be a paradise experience like no other. Join us as we celebrate 10 years in style.