Hard Rock Cafe launches its newest burger inspired by brand ambassador Lionel Messi

Hard Rock Cafe announces the global launch of its brand-new menu item – the Messi Burger – as the latest innovation in Hard Rock International’s “LIVE GREATNESS” campaign in partnership with global soccer legend Lionel Messi. Starting today, this culinary delight, crafted by Messi himself, is now available for fans to order at Hard Rock Cafe locations worldwide.

As part of Hard Rock International’s ongoing partnership with Lionel Messi, Hard Rock Cafe is proud to introduce a namesake burger inspired by the soccer legend himself, paying tribute to Messi’s ideal burger components.

The Messi Burger includes ten flavorful ingredients for a game-changing take on Hard Rock’s Legendary Steak Burger. As Hard Rock and Messi fans bite into the burger, they’ll taste a juicy double stack of the finest ground beef patties, seasoned, and seared to perfection. Tastebuds score big with the burger’s winning combination of toppings: provolone cheese, sliced beef pepperoni, caramelized red onion, and Hard Rock’s signature, spicy, smoky sauce served on a toasted brioche bun with shredded romaine lettuce and vine-ripened tomato. If you want to get really MESSI, try the burger topped with a fried egg for a small fee.

“It is an honor to take our partnership with world-renowned soccer star, Lionel Messi, and the LIVE GREATNESS campaign to the next level with his very own take on Hard Rock Cafe’s Legendary Steak Burger,” said Jon Lucas, COO of Hard Rock International. “We are excited to welcome Hard Rock and Messi fans to our turf to try the burger inspired by Messi’s very own favorites for a unique and unforgettable experience.”

