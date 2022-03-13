Maldives lifts state of public health emergency after 2 years

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Sunday announced the lifting of the State of Public Health Emergency declared in the Maldives due to the COVID-19 pandemic over two years ago.

A state of public health emergency was declared in the Maldives for the first time on March 12, 2020. The health ministry has been renewing the emergency declaration once a month.

Health minister Ahmed Naseem had earlier extended the state of emergency until May 30.

However, President Solih appeared in a televised address Sunday evening and announced that he had decided to end the state of public health emergency with the advice of health experts. He said that even if the state of emergency is lifted, the authorities will monitor the covid-19 situation and take action regarding the situation.

The Covid-19 situation in the Maldives has improved significantly. A total of 204 cases of the virus were confirmed yesterday. Although there are 12,520 active cases, only four are being treated at hospitals.

In addition, 371,410 Maldivians have completed two doses of the vaccine. A further 142,239 people have also received a booster dose.