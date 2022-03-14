Celebrate golden Easter-vaganza at Vakkaru Maldives

If the white shores of Vakkaru Maldives weren’t already tempting enough, this Easter the island paradise will host an extravaganza of events designed for all ages, kicking off from 14 April until 18 April 2022. From gastronomic feasts to wellness and fitness activities, to arts and crafts workshops for little ones, there is no better place to be this Easter.

With five restaurants to choose from, Vakkaru Maldives will spoil guests with a gastronomic feast throughout the Easter week. From an Asian street market, organic wine tastings, Lobster and Champagne dinner, to the island’s culinary highlight, Vakkaru’s Golden Easter Gala Dinner and Golden Pool Carnival.

This Easter, wellness seekers also have opportunities to relax and rejuvenate at Merana Spa, while trying something new like Ayurvedic treatments and workshops by Siddhalepa, designed for guests to discover more about ancient ayurvedic rituals, or herbal tea workshop that will delve into the art of Ayurvedic healing teas. Cultivate inner peace and relaxation with sunrise meditation, sunset vinyasa yoga and sound healing workshops with resident yoga teacher, Anna Tsoy. Learn about the island’s secrets during a coconut oil workshop where you’ll learn how to make this rich oil using locally sourced coconuts.

Meanwhile little islanders can enjoy a non-stop schedule of fun activities to keep them entertained. From beach picnics, Easter egg painting, to pool carnivals and Golden Easter egg hunts, could this be the best kids Easter holiday ever?

Guest can also enjoy access to Vakkaru’s impressive sport fields; the perfect place to hone those tennis skills with Vakkaru’s resident tennis pro player, Jarek Grela. Football matches and Golden Tennis Tournaments await those wanting to get in the competitive spirit, while those who want to explore the Maldives’ famous turquoise waters can take a kayak or enjoy a snorkel to discover the Baa Atoll’s incredible marine life.

General Manager, Iain McCormack comments “We are looking forward to welcoming guests to Vakkaru Maldives this Easter for an unforgettable experience with friends and loved ones. Our carefully curated programme of events highlights our exceptional offerings of spa, food and activities to suit everyone.”

Take advantage of Vakkaru’s Early Booker Offer:

Up to 25% discount for Overwater Villa for minimum stay of 6 nights

Up to 20% discount for The Vakkaru Over Water Residence for minimum stay of 7 nights

Daily complimentary dinner for minimum stay of 5 nights on all available room categories

Daily breakfast at Amaany Restaurant

Complimentary access to Parrotfish Club for children 3 to 12 years of age, Coconut Club, Sports Fields and Merana Spa’s Wellness Area

Complimentary snorkelling equipment and kayak from Splash during the stay

The offer is valid for stays from 10 April until 25 April 2022. Terms and conditions apply.

For reservations and general information, please visit vakkarumaldives.com or contact reservations@vakkarumaldives.com.