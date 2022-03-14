Celebrate Mother’s Day in extravagance, tranquility at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites moms to celebrate Mother’s Day in style through a host of experiences lined up at the property. Whether they are looking for a day of relaxation or a more thrill-filled celebration, the Island is sure to cater to every preference.

To celebrate the special day, the resort has launched the REJUVEoffer at the Spa by JW where they can balance body and mind in the seclusion of this heavenly retreat. The experience is sure to indulge the senses with a luxurious 30-minute Island Apothecary treatment to revitalise and balance the skin pH level. Offered until March 31st 2022, guests can choose between the Kaolin Mineral Body Scrub and the Oatmeal Coconut Body Scrub.

For serene relaxation, Pool 18 offers views of the spectacular scenery where the azure blue waters of the Indian Ocean compliment this blissful adult-only pool and its world-class service to ensure an experience fit for royalty.

Guests looking for unique gastronomic offerings will be treated to indulgent experiences by the resort’s chefs who cater to every palette. From mouth-watering pizza at Fiamma for a relaxing lunch by the pool to authentic Thai cuisine as the sun goes down at Kaashi, the resort is a gastronome’s haven. Guests can witness the serene view of a Maldivian sunset at Horizon while having their favourite drink on hand.

The special day will not be complete without a cocktail to get things started and guests can create their own at Rum Baan or sample the signature-smoked cocktails at Wabi Sabi for pre-dinner drinks. The wine room offers a fun and interactive wine-pairing dining experience or for something a little more exotic, guests can taste authentic Japanese delights at Hashi, or fine prime cut meats and seafood at the signature restaurant, Shio.

For the adventure-seekers, a bevy of thrills can be experienced with the resort’s water sports which include diving, snorkelling, dolphin watching and fishing. Stepping it up a notch, the guests can also hop on a jet ski, hire a transparent kayak or paddle board to experience the Indian Ocean at its best, or try their hand at kite surfing where fitness and adventure combines.

Moms can sit back and relax while they celebrate their day in the knowledge that the children are being well taken care of at the Little Griffins Kids Club, where an array of activities are available to keep the little ones busy throughout the day.

For reservations, contact jwmaldivesreservations@marriott.com

Visit for more information jwmarriottmaldives.com