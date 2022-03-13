Conrad Maldives Rangali Island appoints Evghenia Popazoglo as Director of Operations

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has announced the appointment of Evghenia Popazoglo as Director of Operations as the iconic twin-island resort prepares for its grand relaunch.

The property is part of Conrad Hotels & Resorts, one of Hilton’s (NYSE:HLT) global luxury hotel brands. An experienced Head of Operations and hospitality expert, Popazoglo will be responsible for elevating the guest experience whilst upholding the high-quality service standard that the resort is renowned for.

With an impressive career spanning 16 years, Popazoglo’s versatile skillset includes a background in guest relations in the MENA region. Most recently, Popazoglo was Head of Operations at OP3 EXPO and prior to this was Director of Rooms at Hilton Algiers Hotel where she successfully oversaw its renovation and re-launch. In addition, she has held leading guest service roles at Emirates Grand Hotel, Jumeirah Vittaveli Resort and Mina A’Salam Hotel.

Her penchant for travel and luxury hotels has led her to Rangali Island. With a strong eye for detail, communication expertise, financial proficiency, and motivational leadership philosophy, Popazoglo will supervise and assist the team in their constant strive to exceed guest expectations at every turn. In addition to having excellent communication and people skills, Evghenia can speak six different languages, including Russian, Greek, and Turkish. Having proficiency in these three languages is particularly important to Conrad Maldives Rangali Island as the property continues to develop these markets.

Commenting on her appointment Evghenia says: “I am delighted to be joining Conrad Maldives Rangali Island at such an exciting time for the property with its grand relaunch just around the corner. Its avant-garde philosophy has set the tone for luxury hospitality in the Maldives for the past 25 years, and it is an honor to be part of the next chapter for this iconic brand.”

Carla Puverel, General Manager, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, comments: “We are delighted to welcome Evghenia as the Director of Operations as Conrad Maldives Rangali Island heads into the final stage of its considerable, property-wide transformation, with reimagined water villas, culinary venues, and innovative guest experiences. It’s important that we continue to pioneer and set the standards for the destination and Evghenia has demonstrated a keen interest in embracing the resort’s dedication to innovation. We look forward to seeing her experience and insight translate into unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

Proudly the first international resort brand to arrive in the Maldives and soon to complete 25 years in time for the grand relaunch in 2022, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island was and continues to be, a pioneer amongst the Maldives’ 150 resorts. Renowned for delivering authentic barefoot luxury, the twin-island property is home to the world’s first undersea restaurant Ithaa, the first underwater bedroom set within the two-level residence The MURAKA, and the first twin-island resort experience in the Maldives, amongst others.

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is located in Rangali Island, 20077, Maldives. To book, call +960 668 0629 or visit conradmaldives.com.