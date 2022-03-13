Discover spectacular dining settings with Four Seasons Resorts in Asia

Sip crafted cocktails on a Maldivian sandbank surrounded by turquoise waters, chase the sunset across Chiang Rai’s mountain trails in a refurbished Land Rover, or feast on heritage coastal cuisine at the site of an erstwhile fishing village in Langkawi. Four Seasons Resorts of Asia invites travellers to immerse in storied, stylish drinking-and-dining experiences across eleven distinctive properties, united by their passion for concept-led gastronomy.

Crafted with expertise and delivered with impeccable care, the culinary offerings range from theatrical dining productions pulsing with energy and flair, to serene sojourns that brim with nostalgia and are best savoured slowly. Discover each destination through locally harvested ingredients, trademark kitchen techniques, and carefully guarded recipes that are nearly impossible to find in other restaurants. Also worth noting are the thoughtful menus and soulful culinary activities offered at several of the resorts, designed to enrich body, mind and spirit alike.

“At Four Seasons, we recognise that travel is, at its best, a transformative experience,” says Philipp Blaser, Vice President of Food and Beverage for Four Seasons in Asia Pacific. “The team at each destination provides an intricately imagined culinary dimension, meant to complement the resort’s curation of wellness rituals and cultural activities. We want our guests to connect with the local food culture in myriad ways, from tasting the terroir to experiencing cherished tableside traditions.”

Explore a world of unforgettable flavours with Four Seasons Resorts of Asia.

A Stage for Culinary Extravagance

At Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, Baraabaru ignites each evening with legendary dining rituals, from tandoor tapas under the stars to Indian thalis on the torchlit deck. Helmed by Chef Kishan Singh, this lagoon-top restaurant was recently recognised by CNN Travel as one of the Top 10 Finest Tables in the Maldives. Also scoring high on the “wow” index is Ikan Ikan at Four Seasons Resort Langkawi, where Chef Hairullizan Mohdnoor serves up contemporary renditions of heirloom Malaysian recipes. Set on the site of a former anchovy fishing village, the restaurant’s beachfront cabanas are inspired by traditional fish-drying huts and offer uninterrupted views of jewel skies.

On the menu at Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui is Chef Sumalee Khunpet’s #FSMasterDish massaman nua, scented with cardamom and made with slow-cooked Australian wagyu beef cheek. Often called a “revelation” by diners, this particular version of massaman curry can be found only at KOH Thai Kitchen: it is the fragrant centrepiece of a menu filled with rare southern Thai recipes. At Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay, all eyes are on Sundara’s new high-end barbecue concept, inspired by Jimbaran’s iconic beach BBQs and fiery sunsets. Equipped with Indonesia’s only Kopa Smoke Oven, prized for its smoke and temperature precision, Chef Angga Winarjaya introduces a menu where each dish has an element of roasting, grilling or smoking – including desserts and cocktails!

Dishes bursting with creativity and collaboration await at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru as part of a unique partnership with two Michelin-starred Italian Chef Gaetano Trovato. Trovato’s à la carte menu at Blu Beach Club marries produce from Tuscany and the Maldives, crafted year-round by the maestro’s on-site protégés – and by Chef Trovato himself during his bi-annual residency periods.

Locally Inspired Beverage Rituals

Telu, the aromatic herb-and-cocktail garden at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay, hosts zero-waste bar workshops by Head Bartender Sufian Mahmoud. Inspired by the island’s time-honoured traditions, these interactive sessions focus on combining homegrown produce and sustainable techniques with imaginative flair. Locally rooted cocktails also lead the way at Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An, situated on Vietnam’s most celebrated beach. Paying homage to bánh mì, the quintessential Vietnamese street food, is signature cocktail Banh My: this liquid version of the flavourful baguette sandwich uses house-made Thit Heo Nuong vodka or char-grilled pork fat-washed vodka as its key ingredient.

As the sun dips westward in the sky, intrepid explorers at Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle can join one of several beloved sunset rituals – from sundowners atop a fully refurbished Land Rover, to cocktails and canapés at a secret riverside spot. Golden hour is also the highlight at Rhu Bar, the oceanfront lounge at Four Seasons Resort Langkawi. Raise a toast to vivid skies with a G&T, infused with island herbs, spices or blossoms, then sample Head Bartender Anandha Ruben’s classic cocktails brightened with tropical touches.

Nourishment for the Whole Self

In the verdant hills of Ubud, share a rejuvenating picnic on the banks of the fabled Ayung River, which flows alongside Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan. Reflecting the region’s pure natural energy, the resort also offers a Sattvic menu: organic ingredients are prepared according to ancient Ayurvedic principles that promote longevity and immunity. Up in the terraced rice fields of Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai, a Bill Bensley designed firepit is used to craft intuitive cuisine, anchored in primeval wisdom yet presented with modern finesse. From a domestic producer of grass-fed Thai wagyu to organic vegetable farms next door, Chef Liam Nealon sources a majority of his ingredients locally.

Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An places guests amid seafood markets and lush paddies – the ideal venue to learn the secrets of Vietnamese cuisine, which embodies healthy, seasonal and balanced cooking. On-site gardens supply over 40 types of fruits and vegetables to the Nam Hai Cooking Academy, where classes are taught by Chef Huynh Van Hien, a proud custodian of local culinary traditions. The ocean-to-table experience at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay also invites guests to take an active role in procuring their own meal. Hop aboard the jukung-style fishing boat and drop a line with fishermen before returning to the resort for a cooking class, followed by a delicious lunch prepared with the day’s catch.

The bounty of the Andaman Sea sets the stage at Serai, located on the mile-long beach at Four Seasons Resort Langkawi, where diners can savour freshly caught lobster with their toes in the pristine sand. Sourced daily from local fishermen, the Andaman lobsters are grilled to succulence right by the waves. Guided by a resort-wide principle of “Planetary Wellbeing,” Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru offers dining options that focus on balance: guests can book a complimentary dosha reading at AyurMa, the resort’s wellness haven, then choose from uniquely categorised Ayurvedic dishes at all its restaurants.

Once-in-a-Lifetime Dining Experiences

Dramatic backdrops unfold across Asia Pacific, offering Four Seasons guests an astonishing repertoire of private dining venues. Four Seasons Resort Langkawi, where surreal limestone cliffs interlace with tropical greens, plays the perfect host to tailored-for-two epicurean journeys – from enchanting dinners at the aptly named Love Beach, to storybook sunset picnics at a hidden spot along the coast.

Set sail from Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru to a deserted sandbank in UNESCO Biosphere Reserve waters, where a gourmet barbecue is served on a sand-carved candlelit table beneath a blanket of stars. For unmatched privacy, guests can book Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah, an exclusive-use hideaway offering fully customisable dining for up to 22 guests: think beach picnic breakfasts, poolside banquets, or cocktails and hand-caught sashimi aboard a yacht.

In the stunning wilderness of Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle, culinary adventures evoke the spirit of 19th century exploration. Let bamboo jungles and birdsong set the tone for thrilling meals, including scenic breakfasts up at Camp Peak and an al fresco dinner under starry skies at the Explorer’s Lodge. The Camp’s two sister properties in Thailand offer distinctly different experiences – from picturesque meals in a Rice Barn overlooking shimmering paddy fields at Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai, to seats at water’s edge – sunken into the white sandy beach of Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui.