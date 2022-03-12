Saddle Up! Siyam World launches Maldives’ first resort horse ranch

Forging its own maverick path away from the Maldives mainstream, Siyam World has raised the bar once again with another new, never-done-before experience for guests: the Siyam World Horse Ranch.

One of the Maldives’ largest natural island resorts at 54 hectares – more than 25 per cent larger than Aintree racecourse – Siyam World had ample space in which to purpose-build the new 15,000sqm ranch.

With dedicated stabling and large fenced paddocks and fields, the fully equipped ranch is now the proud home of four beautiful, rare breed Indian horses – meaning Siyam World guests can saddle up and start living the dream of galloping along the island’s breath-taking beaches with the wind in their hair.

On a mission to bring its guests the broadest offering of exceptional escapades ever seen in the Maldives – from the Indian Ocean’s biggest floating water park to its peerless WOW! premium all-inclusive concept – Siyam World has the inside track yet again with its pioneering new riding experiences.

Following a comprehensive approval process by the Maldives Ministry of Fisheries and Agriculture, the four newest members of the Siyam World family were welcomed into the fold on 27 December 2021 – becoming the first horses ever introduced to a resort in the Maldives. Noor, a six-year-old full white mare; Jasmine, a six-year old white and grey mare, Habibi, a five-year-old black stallion with white spots and five-year-old full brown mare Kanbulo – meaning “sweetheart” in Dhivehi are all rare Marwari breed horses from the Jodhpur region of Rajasthan, India.

The horses are happily settled at the Siyam World Horse Ranch, built specifically to ensure their safety and comfort. No expense has been spared in integrating them into island life, including stabling with stalls; feed and tack rooms; water troughs; dedicated storage areas for hay and bedding; abundant fenced paddocks and fields where the horses can gambol freely; and a full array of maintenance equipment.

Experienced hostlers have been employed for each horse, overseen by a specially trained equestrian vet – permanently based on-island, and on-call at all times. Regular checks by the Ministry of Fishery & Agriculture provide ongoing additional independent oversight of the animals’ welfare.

Guests at Siyam World can now experience a sunrise or sunset horse-riding, photoshoot packages to capture those cherished moments, or even ride happily ever after into the Maldivian sunset as part of Siyam World’s wedding ceremonies. For more information on the horse-riding packages available at Siyam World Maldives, visit Siyam World Horse Ranch.

A standalone brand under Sun Siyam Resorts, Siyam World, Maldives is an all-embracing five-star all-inclusive island resort that offers fun-loving, open-minded couples, romance seekers, families or larger groups of friends the freedom to roam, socialise and engage in an island community.

Uncompromisingly quirky with a fun-loving attitude, a deep-rooted soul, and a unique approach to everything, this is one of the largest natural islands in the Maldives to boast a resort and show-stopping residences: a 54-hectare haven blessed with more than four kilometres of white sand beaches and six kilometres of house reef.

Siyam World shows off an enticing variety of 19 accommodation categories ranging from 89 to 3,000 square metres, from lush Pool Beach Villas, expansive Beach Suites and breathtaking Beach Residences to the playful Over-Water Villas – complete with irresistible water slides.

An exclusive enclave, The Beach House Collection, also features stunning Grand Water Pavilions and the magnificent Palace.

All accommodation types overlook the pristine Maldivian waters, come with direct access to the ocean and feature generously proportioned indoor and outdoor living spaces with private pools. The contemporary yet tropical architecture will blend seamlessly into the island’s paradisiacal surroundings. Interiors boast a neutral colour palette, mixed with bold splashes of Maldivian hues, soft textures and wooden accents; a calming environment that allows the vibrant shades of the Maldivian surroundings to speak for themselves.

Siyam World, Maldives is located in Noonu Atoll, 40 minutes direct seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, and also accessible via a 30-minute domestic flight to Maafaru Airport followed by a 10-minute speedboat trip.

For booking enquires email: stay@siyamworld.com