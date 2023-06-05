Utheemu Ganduvaru: Portal to Maldives’ national freedom
Sun Siyam Resorts offers incredible line-up of entertainment for Eid Al-Adha
Sun Siyam Iru Veli takes innovative strides in sustainability with upcycled glass tables
Maagiri Hotel gets award nominations
RCB stars soak up the sun in Maldives at You&Me by Cocoon
SAii Lagoon Maldives offers Singapore Airline’s Krisflyer member offers
Legendary NYC DJ Bert Bevans takes up residency in Ifuru Island Maldives
Immerse in rich tapestry of Eid al-Adha at Oaga Art Resort
Niyama Private Islands Maldives offers perfect Eid al-Adha 2024 edition
Lily Beach, Hideaway Beach announce exciting Eid ul-Adha celebrations
Coca-Cola announces first lucky winners in UEFA EURO 2024 promotion
Amilla Maldives teams up with NGO to protect turtles
Jumeirah Olhahali Island hosts heartwarming celebration for local community on Children’s Day
Noonu Atoll Education Centre students embark on hospitality journey at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi
Emirates undertakes largest known fleet retrofit project
Eleanor helps over 30 Maldives hotels elevate guest services
Emirates’ recruiters scour the world for cabin crew talent with 30 city stops
Marriott Bonvoy draws 2021 to a close with gratitude
Emirates Skywards offers members more flexibility, assurance until 2022
Eid al-Adha celebrations: The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives presents exciting lineup
Say I do with unforgettable wedding at Ifuru Island Maldives
Enchanting escapes: Let your romance unfold at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO crowned as Maldives’ best romantic resort
Maldives among top choices for babymoon romance
Soulfully yours: Nova Maldives presents enchanting new wedding, honeymoon packages
Romance Reimagined: Unforgettable Weddings and Honeymoons Await at Kagi Maldives Resort and Spa
Angsana Velavaru: Epitome of romance in heart of Maldives
Dusit Thani Maldives introduces exquisite wedding, honeymoon packages for Unforgettable Escape 2023
Anything but ordinary Valentine’s Day at Kandima Maldives
Romantic escapes: Exquisite weddings unveiled at Kudadoo Maldives Private Island
Discover Romance in Paradise: Hurawalhi Island Resort Unveils Unforgettable Wedding & Honeymoon Experiences
Love Takes Flight: Michelin-Starred Space Restaurant Offers Proposals Among the Stars
Patina Maldives presents unforgettable moments of romance for Valentine’s Day
Angsana Velavaru sparks love with ‘Ultimate Romance’
Kitesurfing kites: A comprehensive guide for beginners
Patina Maldives launches premier tennis, padel programme
Get ready to score big: Siyam World Maldives hosts summer football camp with Spanish goalkeeper Pepe
Exploring the depths: Technical diving at the British Loyalty wreck in Addu Atoll
Six Senses launches Mermaid Courses in Maldives
Encounter of majesty: Whale Shark sighting at Vilamendhoo Island Resort
Dive into memorable underwater adventure with Baros Maldives’s Eco Explorer Experience
Catch the wind with Kitesurfing World Champion Youri Zoon at COMO Cocoa Island
Visit Maldives collaborates with Surf Session and Kyllian Guerin to promote the Maldives as a leading surf destination
Joel Parkinson’s perfect ten-in-a-row secures historic win at Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy
Discover ‘surf and spa’ at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa
Patina Maldives, Dive Butler announce thrilling summer youth sailing academy
Join Ifuru Island Maldives’ exhilarating ice, bubbles challenge
Uncover the Gems and Untold Tales of the Maldives’ Baa Atoll Through Personalised and Free-Spirited Adventures with The Nautilus Maldives
Ocean Pearl: Patina Maldives, Fari Islands together with Dive Butler International deepens guest experience, marine conservation programme
Sheraton Maldives hosts “Shape-Up” bootcamp for Global Wellness Day
Gear up for ride of your life with Siyam World’s first go-kart track in Maldives
Siyam World Maldives to host multitude of Spring Football Camps by international legends
Embrace renewal: Aragu Kana Theyo Dhemun at Kuramathi Spa
Embark on journey of holistic healing with practitioner Yuki Nishikubo at Patina Maldives
New blueprint for health and vitality at AyurMa: PraMā at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru
SO/ Maldives announces exclusive yoga activation with Hannah Barrett
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI’s Philosophia Botanica launch marries sustainability with wellness
Dive deeper into Maldivian wellbeing with Xubba visiting Oaga Art Resort’s Hoba Spa
Japanese Watsu expert Junko Fujita joins Patina Maldives for residency
Laura Pagano Elevates Wellness and Creativity at Oaga Art Resort
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef celebrates Yoga Day with sessions by renowned instructor Tommy
Sun Siyam Iru Veli invites guests to celebrate Yoga Day with renowned yogi Yujin
Holistic healing with Sunitha at Patina Maldives
Wellness reimagined at Hilton Maldives Amingiri
Kuramathi spa offers complimentary yoga sessions: Find serenity, inner balance
Get fit in paradise with celebrity trainer Shaun Staffordat Niyama Private Islands Maldives’ Fitness x Wellness Week
Break a sweat and stay fit on your holiday at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives kickstarts Rock & Soul Month ultimate wellness, lifestyle experience
Wellness practitioner Domingos Folgado set for third residency at Vakkaru Maldives
Jawakara Islands Maldives’ kids club gets accreditation from Worldwide Kids
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa to celebrate Egg-Citing Easter this April
Reconnect with nature in ‘Greener Easter’ celebrations at Nova Maldives
Live for Family Fun in a Tropical Easter Bliss at Angsana Velavaru: A Sun-Kissed Adventure for Families
JA Manafaru to host biggest ever Easter extravaganza
Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives celebrates Father’s Day
Indulge in adults-only Easter celebrations at Hurawalhi Maldives
Hurawalhi Maldives announces special offer for adults-only Easter break
Outrigger Konotta Maldives unveils new Family Getaway experience, enhances all-inclusive offerings
OBLU by Atmosphere at Helengeli unveils brand new adults-only pool
JOALI BEING introduces multi-generational playground to enrich wellbeing vacations for families
Worldwide Kids welcomes Soneva Fushi, Finolhu Baa Atoll as latest additions to accredited resorts portfolio in Maldives
Kids are king this festive season at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives
Weixin Pay supported to boost Chinese tourists to Maldives
Indian influencer Niki Mehra in Maldives
130 hotels in The Prestige Collection with 4 Maldives properties
Waste Management Corporation (WAMCO) Marks a Significant Step Towards Transforming Urban Waste Management
Experience the Thrill of UEFA EURO 2024 with Coca-Cola’s Exclusive Fan Promotions
Bandos Maldives: An idyllic destination for memorable meetings and incentives
Industry leaders call for united destination marketing effort to sustain Maldives tourism growth
Maldives first intl travel trade show draws applause as over $1 billion in business discussed
Maldives first international travel trade show TTM kicks off
Maldives, Indonesia seek closer cooperation in tourism
Maldives Border Miles open for partners: Join world’s first destination loyalty programme
Hei Events introduces virtual expo platform
Say hello to Amplify: Reollo Travel launches Maldives’ first influencer marketing platform
Champa Maa Conference Hall: Your MICE destination
65 global content creators to share experiences of Maldives
MMPRC conducts webinar for US travel trade
MMPRC collaborates with Pacific World Travel Agency to conduct ‘Maldives E-Learning Programme’ for SEA market
Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) holds its 34th Annual General Meeting
Unlocking power of travel storytelling at Travel Creators Exchange 2024
Acclaimed contemporary artist Ana Pušica explores perpetuality and community at Patina Maldives
Artistry unleashed: David Nott’s residency elevates Patina Maldives to a creative haven
A night of celestial wonders, luxury, and cosmic inspiration at Anantara Kihavah SKY Observatory by British astronaut Tim Peake
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi celebrates World Baking Day with collection of Chief Baker Mohamed Abdulla’s Croissanterie
Embark on culinary adventure with Ifuru Island Maldives’ new Social House Theme Nights
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives invites chocolate lovers to savour sweetness on World Chocolate Day
BBM re-ignites culinary innovation with Master Baker Steven in Maldives
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island welcomes Ministry of Crab for exclusive pop-up culinary experience
Savouring paradise: Taste of Mediterranean cuisine at Kuramathi’s Palm
It takes 2 (Chefs and Hearts!): Season 2 at Baraabaru at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa
The Old Man’s exclusive pop-up event at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island
Escape to culinary paradise: Indulge in exquisite dining experiences at Meeru Maldives Resort Island
Intercontinental Maldives welcomes Chef Mauro Panebianco for exclusive residency
Taste of ‘Just Veg Festival’ at Atmosphere Kanifushi with renowned Chef Fabrizio Marino
Sun Siyam Iru Veli unveils 2 new guest experiences: Floating Delights, Private Lagoon Breakfast
Michelin-Starred Chef Kazuo Harada Brings Culinary Fusion to Patina Maldives
Indulge in gastronomic extravaganza with Celebrity Chef Mirko Zago at Sun Siyam Iru Veli
ELE | NA Spa and OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI team up to launch wellness plant-based menus
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives presents Chef Tom Sellers of two Michelin-starred restaurant Story
Just Veg celebration is back at Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives
Kuredu Island Resort unveils new seafood and plant-based menu at beachfront restaurant
Crossroads Maldives introduces four new experiences: Blend of fashion, wellness, creative expression
Patina Maldives debuts sustainable capsule collection in collaboration with contemporary menswear designer Chris Stamp
St. Regis Maldives launches skincare promotion
From Maldives to Dubai: One&Only Heritage Collection by Jay Ahr celebrates art of travel
The Kandhyma Story: Inspired, born from Kandima Maldives
CROSSROADS Maldives Opens Doors to a World of Discovery with Free Transfers and Unforgettable Experiences
Emirates Skywards introduces over 1,500 new ways to earn Miles
Brands tout Black heritage as some shoppers question authenticity
Culture at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives on Eid al-Adha
Exploring Addu’s rich biodiversity with Canareef Resort
Ultimate guide to eco-friendly travel in Maldives
Eco-minded escape: Inside groundbreaking sustainability initiatives at Velaa Private Island Maldives
JOALI crafts next generation of luxury, ethical tourism in Maldives
Astronaut Tim Peake lands at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas Resort for stellar week of space talk and astronomy
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives among the best hotels of 2024
Nika Island Resort & Spa offers unmatched privacy with private beach villas
Kandolhu Maldives: Dive into Paradise with Noovilu Sports
Patina Maldives Announces Unforgettable Easter Celebration
Eid al-Adha or ‘Bodu eid’ in Maldives
Maldives for first-timers
Eat like a local in Maldives
Dozen ways to holiday in Maldives like locals
Jennifer Winget’s enchanting getaway to Amari Raaya Maldives
Hurawalhi hosts four-day turtle excursions with Olive Ridley Project founder Martin
Ay Kurumba!
Veligandu Island Resort: where even the sun comes to recuperate
Paradise Exists
“Leave Better” at the Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands with a Spring Escape to Enliven the Senses
Discover abundance of sharks at Hulhumale Entrance: dive experience to remember
Diving with tiger sharks in Fuvahmulah: a thrilling experience
The story of Bodu mas and Koadi kendun
Embark on a journey of pure joy at Sirru Fen Fushi
The Nautilus Maldives welcomes Christopher Terry as Executive Chef
Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort appoints Thaaif Ahmed appointed as Director of Sales & Marketing
Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives appoints Warren Moore as Executive Chef
Learn from the best at Soneva with rare experiences by Daniil Medvedev and Sir Robin Knox-Johnston
Experience thrills and relaxation at surfer’s paradise Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives
Stories from post-lockdown Maldives holidaymakers
First post-lockdown guest speaks: Lily Beach is ultimate safe holiday destination
Over 70 per cent prefer lagoon over pool to swim
Restaurant hopping, treasure hunt at ‘Secret Water Island’ in Maldives
Protecting your Maldives vacation: How to avoid ticket and holiday scams during the holiday season
Benefits of hiring a revenue management company in the hospitality industry
The importance of pricing strategies in the hospitality industry