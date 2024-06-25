Action
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, Iru Veli mark World Olympic Day with fun-filled community activities
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef and Sun Siyam Iru Veli celebrated World Olympic Day with a series of events that brought together local communities, guests, and resort staff in a display of camaraderie, fitness, and fun. Both resorts organised activities that highlighted the spirit of the Olympics, promoting health, wellness, and community engagement.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef: A Sunrise Run and Community Festivities
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef commenced the celebrations with a symbolic sunrise run around the island. The event was attended by nearby local island Bandidhoo council members, local delegates, and school teachers. The day began with a flag-hoisting ceremony and the lighting of the Olympic torch, marking the official start of the World Olympic Day celebrations.
The morning run was a testament to the strong bond between the Vilu Reef staff and the local community. The sense of unity and genuine engagement was palpable, reflecting the resort’s commitment to fostering positive community relationships.
In the afternoon, the celebrations continued with various fun games and competitions. Local students from Bandidhoo, resort staff, and guests participated in activities such as sack races, tug of war, and swimming competitions. The highlight of the day was the grand prize ceremony, where the winners from Bandidhoo were awarded, their faces beaming with joy and pride. This experience provided the students with an invaluable exposure to the importance of wellbeing and fitness, leaving lasting memories of a day filled with excitement and community spirit.
The management of Sun Siyam Vilu Reef expressed their gratitude to all who participated and contributed to the success of the events. They emphasised the importance of such celebrations in enhancing the overall guest experience while also giving back to the local communities.
Sun Siyam Iru Veli: A Day of Energetic Sports Stations
Over at Sun Siyam Iru Veli, guests were invited to participate in a variety of sports and game stations that captured the energetic and fun spirit of World Olympic Day. Activities included dodgeball, volleyball, and football, encouraging guests to engage in friendly competition and enjoy the thrill of the games.
The sports stations were designed to be inclusive and entertaining, allowing participants of all ages and skill levels to join in the festivities. The enthusiasm and energy displayed by the guests were a perfect reflection of the Olympic values of friendship, respect, and excellence.
Both Sun Siyam Vilu Reef and Sun Siyam Iru Veli demonstrated their dedication to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle through their World Olympic Day events. The celebrations not only provided an opportunity for physical activity but also fostered a strong sense of community and mutual respect among participants.
Action
Once-in-a-lifetime baby Humpback Whale encounter at Komandoo Maldives
In the tranquil waters surrounding the Maldives’ Komandoo Island Resort & Spa, a remarkable event unfolded recently, captivating the hearts of guests and locals alike. A baby humpback whale, measuring between 8 to 10 metres in length, graced the reefs with its majestic presence, creating a stir of excitement and awe among those fortunate enough to witness this extraordinary spectacle.
The enchanting encounter began on April 10th at 9:00 am, when the young whale was first spotted near Komandoo Water Villas. Dive Instructor Anna, from Prodivers on Komandoo, was one of the first responders to this unexpected visitation. “I saw the big baby humpback whale sleeping at a depth of 7-8m and took some video footage as proof before heading back to shore as quickly as I could to alert others about this incredible sight,” Anna shared, reflecting on the initial moments of this once-in-a-lifetime event.
The news spread like wildfire across the island, with guests at the pool deck and from neighboring properties such as Kuredu, Hurawalhi, and Kudadoo joining in on the excitement. “It was a very joyful event for everyone. People were star-struck and some, myself included, even cried,” Anna recounted, underscoring the emotional impact of witnessing such a rare phenomenon up close. Tina, Kuredu Prodivers Dive Centre Manager, recounted the thrill of unexpectedly encountering the whale during her dive expeditions, “When I ascended from my dive in Aquarium, the Captain screamed at me that there is a humpback whale on Komandoo house reef – I couldn’t believe it!”
Efforts were quickly mobilised to ensure the well-being of the young whale. Komandoo’s General Manager at the time, Navaz, coordinated logistics to provide a speedboat for monitoring the whale’s movements, ensuring that guests and staff could observe from a respectful distance. “Everyone behaved very respectfully. In the water, it was not just guests; even the captain from Aisha Boat, Captain Ahmed, jumped in and snorkelled with the whale too,” Anna added, emphasising the community spirit that surrounded this natural marvel.
The whale’s journey continued to captivate throughout the following days, with sightings near Komandoo’s front jetty, and subsequently outside Hinnavaru’s and Kudadoo’s house reefs. Marlene, from Prodivers Office Team, shared her unforgettable experience, “When I think about my time with the whale, I still get goosebumps. Seeing the humpback was pure joy.”
Marine biologists were consulted to assess the whale’s condition and behavior. They confirmed that the whale appeared healthy and uninjured. “The information we got was that baby whales can get lost from time to time, and if they do, they seek shelter in shallower areas and wait for their family to pick them up again,” Anna explained, offering insights into the whale’s behavior and reassuring observers of its well-being.
For those who cherish wildlife encounters and the magic of the ocean, Komandoo’s recent visitor has left an indelible mark. As the young humpback continues its journey, the memory of this special encounter remains a testament to the wonders that await in the pristine waters of the Maldives. Whether from the shores of Komandoo or neighbouring islands, guests and locals alike were united in marvelling at nature’s beauty, reminding us all of the importance of preserving and cherishing our marine ecosystems.
For travellers seeking unforgettable experiences amidst breathtaking natural beauty, Komandoo and its surrounding islands continue to offer glimpses into the wonders of the ocean that are truly beyond compare.
Action
Earth, space camp adventures at COMO Maalifushi, COMO Cocoa Island this Summer
This summer, COMO Hotels and Resorts’ two Maldives properties are offering a unique and exciting line-up of activities designed to inspire and educate all ages. From an exhilarating Space Camp with astronaut-led adventures, to an immersive Earth Camp exploring the natural wonders at COMO Maalifushi, and the exploring the captivating universe under the ocean at COMO Cocoa Island.
Island Astronauts Return To Maldives: Space Camp at COMO Maalifushi
Join us for an unforgettable galactic quest from August 5th to 14th, 2024, at COMO Maalifushi, led by American astronaut Nicole Stott and space advisor Christina Korp. Inspiring for both children and adults, this Space Camp offers a unique blend of adventure and education through art, food, and movement.
Our immersive Space Camp features a fun-filled itinerary of complimentary space-themed island activities for ages up to, ensuring every moment is packed with excitement and learning. All camp activities are complimentary for children aged four to 16.
- Postcards to Space: Participate in Nicole Stott’s “Postcards to Space” project by creating postcards with artwork and messages about your hopes and dreams. These postcards will be sent to space and returned to you with a “flown in space” stamp.
- Spacesuit Art: Contribute to “Quilted,” a collaborative art project with children from around the world by adding your unique touch to a spacesuit.
- Blast Off: Build your own rocket from recycled materials and launch it high into the sky for a thrilling blast off!
- Protect Our Planet: Discover the impact of human activity on our planet from a space perspective, followed by a beach clean-up on a neighbouring island.
- Galactic Gastronomy: Enjoy a stellar dinner under the stars, hosted by Nicole Stott. Hear about her adventures aboard the International Space Station while savouring a specially crafted menu.
Island Warriors: Earth Camp at COMO Maalifushi
From July to August 2024, younger guests can join us for a journey through the wonders of the natural world, on land and under the sea. Enjoy educational activities exploring everything from marine biology to traditional crafts, fun-filled fitness workshops, treasure hunts on our castaway island, and more.
Take advantage of our exclusive Family Getaway Offer when you book a stay of five nights or more for Space and Earth Camp. Adults will receive daily half board and complimentary full-board and seaplane transfers for two children (under the age of 12).
Universe Under The Ocean: COMO Cocoa Island
From August 16th to 17th, 2024, dive into the depths of the ocean with NASA astronaut and aquanaut Nicole Stott at COMO Cocoa Island. Experience the ocean through a guided reef dive, learn about the rigorous training astronauts undergo, and enjoy a specially curated menu shared beneath the stars.
Join us for these extraordinary experiences and let your imagination soar beyond the stars!
Action
Patina Maldives invites guests to embark on journey of artistry with Clay Studio partnership
Patina Maldives, renowned for its seamless blend of luxury, nature and artistic expression, has announced an exclusive collaboration with Clay Studio, the premier ceramics hub in the Maldives. The unique partnership brings a series of engaging and creative pottery experiences to guests of all ages, offering an enriching addition to their island stay.
Starting on 1 June, Patina Maldives invites guests to embark on a creative with Clay Studio, where they can explore the therapeutic and artistic world of ceramics. This collaboration offers a variety of immersive pottery classes that cater to both novice and experienced artisans.
Wheel Throwing Experience Taster Class
Guests can discover the soothing rhythm of shaping and molding clay in this engaging session. Perfect for unwinding and tapping into their artistic side, this class offers a hands-on introduction to the art of wheel throwing.
Hand Building Experience Taster Class
Participants will enjoy the intimate and expressive art of hand-building pottery. This class provides greater creative freedom, allowing them to craft intricate, personal designs that reflect their unique artistic vision.
Paint A Pot
Guests can unleash their creativity by transforming pre-made clay items into unique masterpieces. This session invites participants to paint their imagination onto cups, trinket dishes, and more.
Kids Clay Studio
Designed for young artists, this class nurtures creativity and imagination through fun, hands-on activities. Children develop fine motor skills and sensory awareness as they create their own unique pieces.
Couple Wheel Throwing Date
Couples can experience a romantic and unique activity in a private setting. This special session offers personalised instruction, making it memorable and intimate experience.
Guests can also enjoy personalised attention and exclusive guidance through private sessions. Ideal for families or couples seeking a bespoke experience, private classes are tailored to meet individual interest and skill levels.
Patina Maldives honours itself on offering extraordinary experiences that blend art, nature, community and connection. This collaboration with Clay Studio is a testament to the resort’s commitment to providing guests with sophisticated and fresh experiences that reveal new layers of possibility and inspiration.
Trending
-
Awards1 week ago
Minor Hotels triumphs with 22 accolades at T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific; 7 for Maldives resorts
-
News1 week ago
The Nautilus Maldives’ Retreat named among Maldives’ most extraordinary villas
-
Awards1 week ago
Grand Park Kodhipparu listed among Maldives’ best resorts
-
Food1 week ago
Hard Rock Cafe Maldives fires up grills for World Burger Tour
-
Lifestyle1 week ago
JOALI Maldives to host ‘artistic creativity’ kids summer camp
-
News6 days ago
One&Only Reethi Rah unveils one-off summer programming
-
News5 days ago
New ‘Beach & Overwater Villa’ package from The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives
-
News5 days ago
Marriott Bonvoy invites guests to celebrate International Day of Yoga in Maldives