Drink
‘Sustainable’ zero alcohol spirits brand to launch in Maldives with Atmosphere Core
As part of the company’s ongoing strategic plan to assess and improve all aspects of all operations in line with more sustainable practices, the Corporate F&B team at Atmosphere Core has announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with awards-winning Japanese Zero Alcohol Spirits brand ‘Sakurafresh’.
Atmosphere Core and Sakurafresh are currently engaged in developing an innovative ‘Beverage Partnership Program’ with focus on the sourcing of natural raw ingredients to craft only the finest of premium quality beverages to meet the evolving interest and demand for zero alcohol cocktails in the Maldives.
Anupam Banerjee VP of Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Core explains, “As a group we are constantly looking at how we can improve on our sustainability practices. Taking this a step even further, we are now even looking at the raw ingredients our suppliers use, and we have been extremely impressed with Sakurafresh’s innovative approach in the specialised field of cocktail making”.
The first Atmosphere Core resort to introduce Sakurafresh products is the group’s latest resort RAAYA by Atmosphere – set to officially launch on the 4th July this year. Following the successful launch, the F&B team intend to run mixology masterclasses across all the groups nine resorts in the Maldives.
Anupam continues, “In the run up to RAAYA by Atmopshere’s launch, the F&B team will be collaborating with the mixologists from Sakurafresh. Our goal is to take their distinctly unique bitters and Zero Alcohol Spirits and Liqueurs to curate the most sophisticated and enjoyable non-alcoholic cocktail menu in the Maldives. By blending Sakurafresh drinks with the herbs and spices found on our island, we intend to develop a standout cocktail menu like no other”.
Commenting on this strategic partnership, Mr. Nameet M, Co-Founder and Director of Sakurafresh adds, “We are excited about our partnership with Atmosphere Core. As one of the global innovation leaders in the zero alcohol liqueurs and spirits segment worldwide, Sakurafresh look forward to collaborating with Atmosphere Core properties in Maldives and working alongside their beverage team to create unique experiences for hotel guests.
“With sixty global spirits awards for our winning liqueurs, spirits and bitters, and our blending unit in Sakurafresh Mauritius, this collaboration will drive excellence in the skill of mixology and drive creatively for new and exciting cocktails and straight pours. We note from our own research at Sakurafresh, guests across the world are starting to expect and demand drinks that they are excited to consume, even when abstaining from alcohol – this is a growing trend, and our products are at the forefront of the market”, concludes Nameet.
Sakurafresh is winner of 60 prestigious medals at San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC), London Spirits Competition (LSC), International Spirits Challenge (ISC), The Bartender Spirits Awards (BSA), The Global Spirits Masters and China Wines & Spirits (CWSA) competitions.
Drink
Vibrant wine gala at COLOURS OF OBLU
Travellers around the globe are in for a delightful experience as COLOURS OF OBLU, a lifestyle hospitality brand within Atmosphere Core, brings the Bodegas Martín Códax Wine Gala from Spain to three private island resorts in the Maldives.
The unforgettable wine extravaganzas will take place at OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO on September 22nd and 23rd and OBLU SELECT Sangeli on September 25th and 26th. Concluding on September 28th and 29th at OBLU SELECT Lobigili, which has been awarded as No. 1 Luxury Hotel Worldwide in 2024 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.
As a part of the Wine Gala, winery ambassadors from the 600 northern-Spain families which make up Bodegas Martín Códax will host exuberant multi-course wine experiences across two nights at each resort. Guests will be treated to a symphony of flavours with a special wine perfectly pairing each culinary creation. The Spanish-Way-of-Dinning will be in full fledge under the twinkling stars. Resort guests can also stop by for a sip and listen to the wonderous wine stories from Spain’s Galician coastline while basking in the Maldivian sunset, savouring colourful wines and delectable apéritifs.
Founded in 1985, Bodegas Martín Códax is named after a renowned Galician troubadour who sang about love, the ocean, and the enchanting coastline. Started as a dream project by a group of winegrowers in the Rías Baixas wine region, Martín Códax regroups over 600 local families to produce wines of the highest possible quality, while respecting the unique terroir of Galicia.
Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, says, “Wine is truly a global language, and Atmosphere Core is delighted to continue contributing to its story in the Indian Ocean. Bodegas Martín Códax wines have a natural synergy with our COLOURS OF OBLU brand – vibrant and joyful, and with a love for togetherness.”
“We’re delighted to welcome Bodegas Martín Códax for the first time in the Maldives, and we’re grateful for the support they continue to show towards our main objective – to enhance and grow wine culture in the Maldives. Making such experiences a recurring reality is one of the best ways to achieve our objective as it brings together the winery, our resort guests and colleagues around delicious food, fine wine and laughter flowing across the table – it’s a refreshingly informal ambiance where everyone can relax for memorable wine moments.”
The COLOURS OF OBLU Wine Gala is a once-in-a-year chance to immerse in the world of Spanish wine and the culture that surrounds it, while indulging in the stunning views of aquamarine lagoons and pristine white beaches. Guests will be invited to pre-book and savour an exclusive multi-course wine experience, complimentary with the fully encompassing holiday plans – the Island Plan at OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, the Serenity Plan at OBLU SELECT Sangeli, and the Lobi Plan at OBLU SELECT Lobigili. Bodegas Martín Códax wines are pouring exclusively at Atmosphere Core resorts in the Maldives.
Drink
Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts presents Glenelly Estate winemaker experiences
Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, an international hospitality brand within Atmosphere Core, is presenting a series of enriching winemaker experiences with Glenelly Estate at its two private islands, Atmosphere Kanifushi and VARU by Atmosphere.
The events will take place at Atmosphere Kanifushi from 25th to 27th August and at VARU by Atmosphere from 29th to 31st August 2024. In-house guests will be invited to sophisticated wine pairing dinners and lively beachside soirees, included within the generous Holiday Plans, Kanifushi Plan and VARU Plan. Lia Poveda, Lady May’s closest confidant and in charge of Glenelly Estates’ presence across the globe will be visiting both islands to personally host these events.
Nicolas Laguette, the Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, says, “Against all odds, we’re slowly putting Maldives on the global wine map. With travellers from around the world visiting us not just for our heavenly beaches and coral lagoons, but also for our authentic terroir wines and experiences with multi-generational winemakers.
“2024 marks the return of Glenelly Estate with us in the Maldives, having already hosted at VARU by Atmosphere in September of 2023. This year we took the time to look at the core identities of our various wine partners to find similarities with the core identities of our three hospitality brands. Glenelly Estate is helmed by Lady May, today she is 99 years old and is the 6th generation of Bordeaux’s most prestigious lineage, but 25 years ago she became bored of Bordeaux and left to go all-in for Stellenbosch. This desire to disrupt the old while holding on to traditional savoir-faire are core identities shared by both Glenelly Estate and Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts.”
Lia Poveda will not only enchant guests but also spend time with the award-winning culinary teams of Atmosphere Kanifushi and VARU by Atmosphere. She will be conducting workshops and blind tastings to empower colleagues to confidently guide all guests, be it connoisseurs or the wine curious.
Atmosphere Core has been cultivating a unique wine culture driven by Authenticity and Joy of Giving. While the programme was launched in 2021 with uber luxe brand THE OZEN COLLECTION, there was a conscious focus on expanding to other brands. In 2023, the lifestyle brands COLOURS OF OBLU and Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts forged partnerships with the vibrant wineries Glenelly Estate (Stellenbosch) and Bodegas Martín Códax (Rías Baixas).
Glenelly Estate, established in 2003 by the renowned Bordeaux winemaker Madame May de Lencquesaing, fondly known as Lady May, embodies a clear vision of producing vintages characterised by elegance and exceptional aging potential. The world-class estate is situated on the picturesque southern slopes of Simonsberg in Stellenbosch, South Africa. Glenelly Estate wines are pouring exclusively at Atmosphere Core resorts in the Maldives.
Drink
Embark on culinary adventure with Ifuru Island Maldives’ new Social House Theme Nights
Ifuru Island Maldives has unveiled its latest culinary offering: Social House theme nights, inviting guests to indulge in a gastronomic journey inspired by the world’s oceans. Each night of the week, guests can immerse themselves in a feast of flavours, expertly curated to showcase the diverse cuisines found along the shores of the Indian Ocean, Mediterranean Sea, South China Sea, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Oceans, and beyond.
Monday: Indian Ocean Extravaganza
Kick-start the week with a celebration of Indian and African culinary traditions. Dive into a rich array of fragrant curries, from creamy butter chicken to spicy vindaloo, complemented by tantalising African delicacies such as peri peri chicken and bobotie.
Tuesday: Mediterranean Sea Delights
Transport your taste buds to the shores of the Mediterranean with an array of vibrant dishes bursting with freshness. Indulge in crisp Greek salads drizzled with olive oil, succulent grilled fish seasoned with aromatic herbs, and hearty Moroccan tangines brimming with tender meats and aromatic spices.
Wednesday: South China Sea Fusion
Experience the culinary melting pot of the South China Sea with an enticing fusion of flavors from Thailand, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Delight in the zesty tang of Thai green curry, the savoury satisfaction of Chinese dim sum, the fragrant aromas of Vietnamese pho, and the bold flavours of Filipino adobo.
Thursday: Pacific Ocean Fusion
Embark on a journey across the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean, where the culinary landscapes of Peru, Japan, Hawaii, and beyond converge. Sample the freshness of Peruvian ceviche, the artistry of Japanese sushi, the vibrancy of Hawaiian poke bowls, and the eclectic flavours of North American and Chilean cuisine.
Friday: Night of the Atlantic Oceans
Experience the best of the Atlantic Oceans with a sumptuous spread of hearty meats and traditional dishes from France, Argentina, Brazil, the UK, and Spain. Indulge in sizzling steaks from Argentina, tender coq au vin from France, feijoada from Brazil, comforting shepherd’s pie from the UK, and flavourful paella from Spain.
Saturday: International BBQ – White Party
Join us for a lively International BBQ featuring a white-themed party, where guests can indulge in a variety of grilled specialties from around the world, set against the backdrop of Ifuru Island’s breathtaking scenery. Indulge in an array of grilled delights from around the globe, from smoky American ribs and juicy Australian prawns to succulent South African braai and tender Argentine asado, all while dressed in your finest white attire.
Sunday: Maldivian & Seafood Extravaganza
Wind down the week with a leisurely afternoon by the pool, accompanied by a feast of Maldivian specialties and fresh seafood delights. Enjoy an array of freshly caught fish, grilled lobster, and savory tuna dishes, alongside traditional Maldivian favorites like mas huni and garudhiya.
“We are thrilled to introduce our Social House theme nights, offering guests a culinary voyage across the world’s oceans where guests can explore the vibrant tastes of the oceans without ever leaving the island,” said Rochelle Kilgariff, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives.
“Each evening promises a unique journey that celebrates the rich tapestry of flavors from around the world,” said the Executive Chef of Ifuru Island Maldives.
Trending
-
Awards1 week ago
Minor Hotels triumphs with 22 accolades at T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific; 7 for Maldives resorts
-
News1 week ago
The Nautilus Maldives’ Retreat named among Maldives’ most extraordinary villas
-
Awards1 week ago
Grand Park Kodhipparu listed among Maldives’ best resorts
-
Food1 week ago
Hard Rock Cafe Maldives fires up grills for World Burger Tour
-
Lifestyle1 week ago
JOALI Maldives to host ‘artistic creativity’ kids summer camp
-
News6 days ago
One&Only Reethi Rah unveils one-off summer programming
-
News5 days ago
New ‘Beach & Overwater Villa’ package from The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives
-
News5 days ago
Marriott Bonvoy invites guests to celebrate International Day of Yoga in Maldives