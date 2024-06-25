Kuda Villingili Resort wins Best Wellness Resort title at Global Wellness Day 2024

Kuda Villingili Resort, Maldives has announced its victory in the Best Wellness Resort competition held during Global Wellness Day 2024. The highly anticipated event, endorsed by the Ministry of Tourism and sponsored by COSMERC, took place on June 8, 2024. This accolade is a testament to Kuda Villingili’s commitment to wellness and its innovative approach to embracing nature.

The competition saw participation from 73 resorts, with 15 finalists presenting their celebrations to a panel of esteemed judges. The judges included industry experts and representatives from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Tourism. The evaluation criteria focused on the event’s outline, relevance to the #MAGENTANATURE theme, activity engagement, guest interaction, and the quality of event documentation through videos and photos.

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives’ Global Wellness Day 2024 celebrations embodied the theme “Living in Harmony with Nature,” inviting guests and ambassadors to reconnect with the natural world. The three-day programme, from June 8 to June 10, offered a variety of activities designed to enhance physical and mental well-being while fostering a deep connection with nature.

The celebrations began at sunrise on June 8 with a beach yoga session, allowing guests and ambassadors to breathe in the ocean air and soak in the morning sun. This was followed by healthy drinks and an elevated organic breakfast buffet at The Restaurant. Guests and ambassadors participated in an immersive nature walk, learning about the island’s flora and its benefits to both humans and the environment. From hugging a banyan tree to estimate its age and discussing the many spiritual beliefs in different cultures related to the banyan tree to drinking freshly picked coconut from the island’s many coconut palms, the nature walk was a major highlight. The walk concluded with tree planting at Thundi Beach, which commemorated GWD 2024. A total of 8 different trees were planted, including a waterapple (Jamburoalu), beach heliotrope (Boashi gas), frangipani (Gulchampaa), iron wood (Kuredhi) and beach gardenia (Uni gas)making the already green paths of Kuda Villingili even more lush and soothing.

The spa team instructed guests and ambassadors on how to prepare Maldivian scrubs and talked about the advantages of using ocean water, coconut oil, and natural herbs in traditional Maldivian medicine. The fitness team hosted an outdoor fitness bootcamp, and expert yogis led outdoor yoga sessions. For children, the Kuda Fiyo Kids Club offered well-being walks, nature scavenger hunts, mini-Olympics, and nature-inspired arts and crafts.

Dr. Jayantha Karunarathne, Senior Medical Officer, Wellness Speaker, and Wellness Coach, praised Kuda Villingili’s efforts: “The team at Kuda Villingili truly embodied the concept of ‘Living in Harmony with Nature.’ Their impressive dedication and innovative approach set them apart, making them well-deserved winners of this competition. I look forward to seeing their continued success in the 2025 Global Wellness Day Best Resort event.”

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives takes pride in this recognition and remains committed to delivering exceptional wellness experiences for both its guests and ambassadors. Following this win, the Kuda Villingili Resort celebrated with a barefoot walking marathon for the ambassadors and a special dinner, lifting the team’s spirits and emphasising the importance of a healthy ambassadors team that diligently serves and delivers its guests with exceptional, high-quality, luxury service. This award underscores the resort’s commitment to sustainable luxury and holistic well-being and also motivates it to further enhance and establish more wellness services and facilities on its sunny shores.