News
Kuda Villingili Resort wins Best Wellness Resort title at Global Wellness Day 2024
Kuda Villingili Resort, Maldives has announced its victory in the Best Wellness Resort competition held during Global Wellness Day 2024. The highly anticipated event, endorsed by the Ministry of Tourism and sponsored by COSMERC, took place on June 8, 2024. This accolade is a testament to Kuda Villingili’s commitment to wellness and its innovative approach to embracing nature.
The competition saw participation from 73 resorts, with 15 finalists presenting their celebrations to a panel of esteemed judges. The judges included industry experts and representatives from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Tourism. The evaluation criteria focused on the event’s outline, relevance to the #MAGENTANATURE theme, activity engagement, guest interaction, and the quality of event documentation through videos and photos.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives’ Global Wellness Day 2024 celebrations embodied the theme “Living in Harmony with Nature,” inviting guests and ambassadors to reconnect with the natural world. The three-day programme, from June 8 to June 10, offered a variety of activities designed to enhance physical and mental well-being while fostering a deep connection with nature.
The celebrations began at sunrise on June 8 with a beach yoga session, allowing guests and ambassadors to breathe in the ocean air and soak in the morning sun. This was followed by healthy drinks and an elevated organic breakfast buffet at The Restaurant. Guests and ambassadors participated in an immersive nature walk, learning about the island’s flora and its benefits to both humans and the environment. From hugging a banyan tree to estimate its age and discussing the many spiritual beliefs in different cultures related to the banyan tree to drinking freshly picked coconut from the island’s many coconut palms, the nature walk was a major highlight. The walk concluded with tree planting at Thundi Beach, which commemorated GWD 2024. A total of 8 different trees were planted, including a waterapple (Jamburoalu), beach heliotrope (Boashi gas), frangipani (Gulchampaa), iron wood (Kuredhi) and beach gardenia (Uni gas)making the already green paths of Kuda Villingili even more lush and soothing.
The spa team instructed guests and ambassadors on how to prepare Maldivian scrubs and talked about the advantages of using ocean water, coconut oil, and natural herbs in traditional Maldivian medicine. The fitness team hosted an outdoor fitness bootcamp, and expert yogis led outdoor yoga sessions. For children, the Kuda Fiyo Kids Club offered well-being walks, nature scavenger hunts, mini-Olympics, and nature-inspired arts and crafts.
Dr. Jayantha Karunarathne, Senior Medical Officer, Wellness Speaker, and Wellness Coach, praised Kuda Villingili’s efforts: “The team at Kuda Villingili truly embodied the concept of ‘Living in Harmony with Nature.’ Their impressive dedication and innovative approach set them apart, making them well-deserved winners of this competition. I look forward to seeing their continued success in the 2025 Global Wellness Day Best Resort event.”
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives takes pride in this recognition and remains committed to delivering exceptional wellness experiences for both its guests and ambassadors. Following this win, the Kuda Villingili Resort celebrated with a barefoot walking marathon for the ambassadors and a special dinner, lifting the team’s spirits and emphasising the importance of a healthy ambassadors team that diligently serves and delivers its guests with exceptional, high-quality, luxury service. This award underscores the resort’s commitment to sustainable luxury and holistic well-being and also motivates it to further enhance and establish more wellness services and facilities on its sunny shores.
Drink
‘Sustainable’ zero alcohol spirits brand to launch in Maldives with Atmosphere Core
As part of the company’s ongoing strategic plan to assess and improve all aspects of all operations in line with more sustainable practices, the Corporate F&B team at Atmosphere Core has announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with awards-winning Japanese Zero Alcohol Spirits brand ‘Sakurafresh’.
Atmosphere Core and Sakurafresh are currently engaged in developing an innovative ‘Beverage Partnership Program’ with focus on the sourcing of natural raw ingredients to craft only the finest of premium quality beverages to meet the evolving interest and demand for zero alcohol cocktails in the Maldives.
Anupam Banerjee VP of Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Core explains, “As a group we are constantly looking at how we can improve on our sustainability practices. Taking this a step even further, we are now even looking at the raw ingredients our suppliers use, and we have been extremely impressed with Sakurafresh’s innovative approach in the specialised field of cocktail making”.
The first Atmosphere Core resort to introduce Sakurafresh products is the group’s latest resort RAAYA by Atmosphere – set to officially launch on the 4th July this year. Following the successful launch, the F&B team intend to run mixology masterclasses across all the groups nine resorts in the Maldives.
Anupam continues, “In the run up to RAAYA by Atmopshere’s launch, the F&B team will be collaborating with the mixologists from Sakurafresh. Our goal is to take their distinctly unique bitters and Zero Alcohol Spirits and Liqueurs to curate the most sophisticated and enjoyable non-alcoholic cocktail menu in the Maldives. By blending Sakurafresh drinks with the herbs and spices found on our island, we intend to develop a standout cocktail menu like no other”.
Commenting on this strategic partnership, Mr. Nameet M, Co-Founder and Director of Sakurafresh adds, “We are excited about our partnership with Atmosphere Core. As one of the global innovation leaders in the zero alcohol liqueurs and spirits segment worldwide, Sakurafresh look forward to collaborating with Atmosphere Core properties in Maldives and working alongside their beverage team to create unique experiences for hotel guests.
“With sixty global spirits awards for our winning liqueurs, spirits and bitters, and our blending unit in Sakurafresh Mauritius, this collaboration will drive excellence in the skill of mixology and drive creatively for new and exciting cocktails and straight pours. We note from our own research at Sakurafresh, guests across the world are starting to expect and demand drinks that they are excited to consume, even when abstaining from alcohol – this is a growing trend, and our products are at the forefront of the market”, concludes Nameet.
Sakurafresh is winner of 60 prestigious medals at San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC), London Spirits Competition (LSC), International Spirits Challenge (ISC), The Bartender Spirits Awards (BSA), The Global Spirits Masters and China Wines & Spirits (CWSA) competitions.
Action
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, Iru Veli mark World Olympic Day with fun-filled community activities
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef and Sun Siyam Iru Veli celebrated World Olympic Day with a series of events that brought together local communities, guests, and resort staff in a display of camaraderie, fitness, and fun. Both resorts organised activities that highlighted the spirit of the Olympics, promoting health, wellness, and community engagement.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef: A Sunrise Run and Community Festivities
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef commenced the celebrations with a symbolic sunrise run around the island. The event was attended by nearby local island Bandidhoo council members, local delegates, and school teachers. The day began with a flag-hoisting ceremony and the lighting of the Olympic torch, marking the official start of the World Olympic Day celebrations.
The morning run was a testament to the strong bond between the Vilu Reef staff and the local community. The sense of unity and genuine engagement was palpable, reflecting the resort’s commitment to fostering positive community relationships.
In the afternoon, the celebrations continued with various fun games and competitions. Local students from Bandidhoo, resort staff, and guests participated in activities such as sack races, tug of war, and swimming competitions. The highlight of the day was the grand prize ceremony, where the winners from Bandidhoo were awarded, their faces beaming with joy and pride. This experience provided the students with an invaluable exposure to the importance of wellbeing and fitness, leaving lasting memories of a day filled with excitement and community spirit.
The management of Sun Siyam Vilu Reef expressed their gratitude to all who participated and contributed to the success of the events. They emphasised the importance of such celebrations in enhancing the overall guest experience while also giving back to the local communities.
Sun Siyam Iru Veli: A Day of Energetic Sports Stations
Over at Sun Siyam Iru Veli, guests were invited to participate in a variety of sports and game stations that captured the energetic and fun spirit of World Olympic Day. Activities included dodgeball, volleyball, and football, encouraging guests to engage in friendly competition and enjoy the thrill of the games.
The sports stations were designed to be inclusive and entertaining, allowing participants of all ages and skill levels to join in the festivities. The enthusiasm and energy displayed by the guests were a perfect reflection of the Olympic values of friendship, respect, and excellence.
Both Sun Siyam Vilu Reef and Sun Siyam Iru Veli demonstrated their dedication to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle through their World Olympic Day events. The celebrations not only provided an opportunity for physical activity but also fostered a strong sense of community and mutual respect among participants.
Business
New air route connects Chongqing to Maldives
Chongqing Airlines on Monday began its inaugural flights to Maldives.
The Chongqing-Male route, scheduled three times a week, is expected to strengthen the bonds between China and the Maldives, opening up exciting new opportunities for tourism and cultural exchange.
The inaugural flight was welcomed upon its arrival at Velana International Airport (VIA) in Maldives, where local officials and tourism representatives expressed their enthusiasm for this new development.
“We warmly welcome our friends from China to our beautiful islands. This new connection strengthens our bonds and opens up new opportunities for tourism,” the tourism ministry said on X.
Maldives currently welcomes four airlines from China, including China Eastern, Beijing Capital Airlines, Xiamen Airlines.
In January, Maldives government urged tourism stakeholders in both Maldives and China to ramp up efforts to restore China’s position as the primary source market for Maldives tourism, a status held before the onset of Covid-19.
China, being the largest source market for Maldives tourism before the pandemic, saw a resumption of tourist arrivals from January 2023 after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. In 2023, the Maldives welcomed 187,118 Chinese tourists, marking a significant recovery in numbers. This year, the Maldives has welcomed the most number of tourists from China, with over 107,940 or 11.5 percent of total arrivals by June 12.
