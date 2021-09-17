Maldives added to UK’s green list: No quarantine, pre-arrival PCR tests required

Maldives has been once again added to the British government’s green list for travel, giving Britons the option to enjoy a quarantine-free holiday in one of their favourite Indian Ocean holiday destinations.

Once the new travel policy comes into effect from Wednesday, Britons will no longer need to self-isolate for 10 days when returning from the Maldives.

Additionally, double-vaccinated people will no longer have to take a Covid test before they return to the UK from the Maldives

They will still need to take a test within two days of returning to the UK, but from a point October, this will be able to be a cheaper lateral flow test rather than a PCR test.

The UK initially added the Maldives to its green list in October 2020, but moved the country to the red list early this year following a sharp increase in Covid cases in the archipelago.

Friday’s announcement comes four months after the red list move.

Maldives reopened its borders for tourists of all nationalities on July 15, 2020, with rigorous procedures in place to ensure the safety of tourists and tourism workers.

Tourists are required to fill an online health declaration form within 24 hours prior to their departure, as well as have a negative PCR test result, conducted 96 hours prior to their departure.

In order to strengthen the measures, the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine was initiated on February 1 with the government of Maldives set to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all citizens and residents of the country in the upcoming months.

Visit Maldives together with the tourism ministry has also launched the “I’m Vaccinated” campaign in order to share a positive message regarding the vaccination of staff working in the tourism sector as well as promoting the initiatives undertaken to ensure the Maldives remains one of the safest destinations in the world for travellers.

The ultimate target is to make Maldives the destination with the first fully vaccinated tourism sector in the world.