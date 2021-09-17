Immersive wellness experiences with Domingos Folgado, Jess Cover at THE OZEN COLLECTION

Vacations today are not just about material pleasures or curated leisure. They are also about the rejuvenation of mind, body, and soul.

THE OZEN COLLECTION Wellness Retreats add a new meaning to travel. A perfect antidote to the stressful times that we live in, a chance to hit the reset button and nurture the weary traveller along with creating an indelible memory of inner peace and tranquillity.

Continuing with their hugely successful Wellness Celebrations in August, THE OZEN COLLECTION has curated meaningful wellness experiences for guests in the coming months.

Two renowned wellness practitioners will be based at ELENA ELEMENTS OF NATURE spa and wellness centre, with Domingos Folgado at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and Jess Covers at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO.

From Acupuncture and Gua Sha Massage to Iridology Consultations and Energy Healing through Reiki, guests can experience a range of healing experiences.

Domingos to reside at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI

From 1 October to 31 November, Innovative Wellness Consultant and Fitness Expert Domingos Folgado will be at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI.

London-based Domingos Folgado is a highly regarded international wellness consultant.

A graduate of the Instituto Medico Naturista de Lisboa in his native Portugal, Domingos has over 20 years of experience in various healing modalities, including Naturopathy, Therapeutic Massage, Personal Training, Pilates, Acupuncture, and KORE therapy.

A Unique Multi-Session Wellness Package: The ‘Detox and Revitalise, Restore and Recover’ package offers guests a complete holistic overhaul while holidaying at the pristine Bolifushi island.

The package includes Amnu Fu (five elements abdominal massage with tongue diagnosis), Fire Cupping, Facial Rejuvenation with Acupuncture, Gua Sha & Tui Na Massage, Total Body Conditioning, a boot-camp-style physical training session, Chakra Hot Stone Massage, Cranial Balancing Therapy, De-stress Acupuncture, and Pilates.

Jess to reside at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO

Yoga Instructor and Kinesio Therapist Jess Cover will be residing at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO from 14 October to 12 December.

A passionate advocate of holistic living, Jess Cover’s therapies draw from the science of nutrition as well as ancient traditions of Yoga, Ayurveda, and Chinese Medicine.

Having graduated with an Honours Bachelor’s Degree in Alternative Medicine from a prestigious college in the USA, Jess’s passion lies in understanding mind-body physiology. Her journey in wellness includes leading a team in the first wellness resort in the Middle East and championing unique holistic healing modalities.

Signature Che Nei Tsang Abdominal Massage: After a tumultuous year, this highly effective treatment is just the refreshing ‘pick-me-up’ needed to revive emotionally and physically exhausted souls. The abdominal massage therapy blends Chinese and Thai massage and meditation techniques. Specific techniques are used to target gut stagnation to release emotional, digestive, and inner spirit limitations.

ELE | NA ELEMENTS OF NATURE

ELENA, an acronym for the Elements of Nature, finds inspiration in the elemental energies (Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, and Water) flowing within and around us.

The uber-luxe spa and wellness brand at THE OZEN COLLECTION offers natural retreats where guests experience pure and unhindered moments of pampering. At ELENA, every spa and wellness ritual invokes the five senses: sight, sound, smell, touch, and taste.

THE OZEN COLLECTION is an Uber-Lux, hospitality brand that offers ultimate privacy blended with Refined Elegance, for blissfully immersive holidays in pristine, Indian Ocean locations.

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the first resort under this brand, opened in July 2016.

THE OZEN COLLECTION’s success story continues in the Maldives with the addition of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, launched in December 2020. OZEN RETREAT TANGALLE takes the brand to the south coast of Sri Lanka and is scheduled to be launched in 2023.

