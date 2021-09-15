Six Senses to add second branded property in the Maldives – Kanuhura – on the private island hideaway of Lhaviyani Atoll

Encompassing three private islands – two deserted neighboring islands and Kanuhura itself – this laid-back retreat is the epitome of white sands, turquoise lagoons, lush tropical greenery and gently swaying palm trees to doze under. This second collaboration with Singapore-based Hotel Properties Limited (HPL) will adopt the Six Senses brand in late 2022 as a northerly sister to the popular Six Senses Laamu. Until then, it is available for bookings through www.kanuhura-maldives.com and www.ihg.com, and guests can earn and spend IHG Rewards points and experience exclusive benefits as the resort joins the award-winning loyalty program.





When it adopts the Six Senses brand, the resort will offer 80 private overwater, beach and spacious family villas offering sunset or sunrise views. A 40-minute seaplane flight from the main international airport on Malé, the untouched paradise vibe is rivaled only by two completely deserted islands, Jehunuhura and Masleggihuraa. This is about as far away from it all as is possible without forgoing Instagram or uninterrupted sleep.





The mesmerizing natural beauty of the Maldives demands high design standards and Kanuhura has already been recognized as the Best Luxury Resort in the Maldives at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards and Best of the Best in the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice. Sensitive enhancements are planned over the coming months including an upgrade of the overwater villas to include private pools, new family suites, new dining concepts and a pioneering wellness offering – all with the Six Senses brand’s sustainability ethos in mind.





Below the water, the Lhaviyani Atoll offers more than 40 dive sites for exploring marine life. In the coming months, new watersport activities and high-performance equipment will be added in partnership with Ocean Wings Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Ocean Group Maldives, which shares the Six Senses mission of providing the ultimate under- and above-water experiences, while inspiring people about the importance of ocean conservation. With Gandalf and Davina proving popular flippered friends over at Six Senses Laamu, a turtle safari may also be organized on request to a turtle point less than five minutes away from the resort. Sustainability reaches far beyond the building design and protecting the local flora and fauna. Projects are in place to support a neighboring island community with a focus on education and student development.





“Six Senses Kanuhura is a unique opportunity to combine our three best-loved ideals in life: sustainability, wellness and locally themed experiences,” says Six Senses Chief Executive Officer Neil Jacobs. “By day, your feet will be sandy and your hair salty. By night, surrender to the spa and your skin will be smoothed, your soul will be soothed, and your mood will be as sparkling as your sundowner.”





New landscaping of the organic herb garden will create the perfect conditions for mouthwatering vegetables, herbs and salad leaves. These will be collected fresh each day to use in the restaurants and interactive workshops with the chef. Perhaps nowhere on earth will a farm to fork picnic taste better than marooned on Jehunuhura in the middle of the Indian Ocean with only a possessive hermit crab for company.





The boutique will also provide a new space dedicated to sustainable fashion. Everything has arrived at the door as mindfully and consciously as possible with a focus on creativity, forward-thinking design, and attention to detail. In short, Six Senses Kanuhura will provide the romantic setting, discreet wining and dining, star-filled skies, deserted beaches, and pioneering wellness for a restful and restorative stay.





HPL owns 41 hotels & Resorts in 15 countries with eight in the Maldives. Stephen Lau, Executive Director of HPL and Chairman of HPL’s Hotel Division, added: “We are delighted to collaborate with Six Senses on our latest acquisition in the Republic of Maldives. Kanuhura is one of the few pristine islands blessed with amazing natural beauty. We are confident that Six Senses will be able to bring to Kanuhura what it has achieved at its sister resort, Six Senses Laamu: a high degree of sustainable sophistication in a natural environment coupled with unparalleled service.”