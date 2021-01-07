Maldives makes it to Lonely Planet’s list of top destinations in 2021

In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global conversation — and rightfully so. Travellers from all over the world had to press pause on their travel vacations as borders closed and flights stopped operations.

But travellers did not stop dreaming about future travel as they started researching and planning for their next trip. As vaccines are beginning to roll out in the US and abroad, they are even more optimistic about returning to their life of relaxation and adventure.

A survey conducted by Booking.com among nearly 21,000 participants indicated that a massive 94 per cent of US travellers spent their time in lockdown looking for vacation inspiration, while an Airbnb survey of over 1,000 US adults revealed that more than a third daydreamed daily about the places they would travel to once restrictions eased.

“Our research also shows that despite the uncertainty that continues to pervade people’s lives, the more they stay at home, the more the thought of getting out gives them confidence in the future,” Airbnb said in a press release.

“When asked how planning for a future trip makes them feel, the most selected answer by respondents was simply: hopeful.”

In this regard, Lonely Planet has compiled a list of the top six destinations travellers are looking forward to travelling to in 2021 and Maldives, undoubtedly, is on the list, with its luxurious resorts.

In surveys and search results alike, the remote archipelago famed for its pristine beaches and lively underwater ecosystem is trending high.

Named the top destination for 2021 by Club Med per Google search data, it also made Expedia’s list of the most-searched destinations for 2021, coming in at number 11, with the island of Maafushi, part of the Kaafu Atoll, featuring on Airbnb’s list of top trending destinations based on search results for travel in 2021.

Maldives reopened for travellers on July 15, and it has also been the receiver of several international recognitions and accolades including the World’s Leading Destination at the World Travel Awards 2020.

Resorts, liveaboards, guesthouses and hotels are now open, even in the greater Male region.

Before travelling to the Maldives, a negative PCR test conducted within 96 hours prior to departure, and an online health declaration form submitted within 24 hours prior to departure are needed.

On arrival, all visitors are granted a 30-day free visa.

By the end of 2020, Maldives had seen over 500,000 tourist arrivals with the total number increasing during the peak season.