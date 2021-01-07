Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi to reopen on March 1

Get ready to experience a holiday in the tropics beyond compare at Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi! The resort is reopening to travellers on March 1.

Blessed with thriving vegetation and pristine waters, Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi — translated as the Island of White Gold — finds itself in peaceful seclusion in the North Male Atoll making it an ideal Maldives beach resort.

Set in 83 acres of lush tropical vegetation and long stretches of white sand beach on Lhohifushi Island, the resort’s design enables it to blend into its surroundings.

The resort offers two distinct styles of elegant accommodation. Both variants are equipped with the latest facilities and furnishing, with design elements that exude a colourful yet elegant ambience for the perfect blend of fun and relaxation.

Guests residing at any of the Beach Villas will be able to enjoy splendid views of the captivating horizon along with comfortable bedding and elegant furniture.

Ocean Villas at Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi will place you atop the azure waters, presenting the opportunity to examine the activity happening beneath the waves.

Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi boasts multi faceted dining experiences with spectacular views accompanying almost every meal.

Indulge in a candle lit dinner or celebrate and sip a glass of wine and relax to the soothing sounds of the ocean at the Sunset Bar and Restaurant, the resort’s signature cafe.

Themed buffet style meals at the restaurants offer a combination of Maldivian and international cuisines to tempt discerning tastebuds.

The resort is also one of the best surf holiday resorts in Maldives with a perfect left breaking down one side of the island and six other world-class waves just a short boat ride away, making it the ideal location for Maldives water sports activities.

The resort temporarily suspended its operations early last year due to the travel restrictions imposed by the government and throughout the world as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi will reopen with hygiene and safety measures in place as per the guidelines of Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA).

Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi is under Adaaran Resorts Group, one of the largest hotel chains in Maldives.

Adaaran, a subsidiary of Sri Lankan conglomerate Aitken Spence, runs five resorts in the Maldives: Adaaran Club Rannalhi, Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi and Adaaran Prestige Vadoo.