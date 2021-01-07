Joali Maldives appoints Semiha Askin as Global Director of Sales, Marketing

Joali Maldives, the country’s largest integrated ultra-luxury destination developed and first immersive art resort, has appointed Semiha Askin as Global Director of Sales and Marketing for the complex, with responsibilities encompassing its two resorts: Joali Maldives, and soon to open, Joali Being.

Askin comes to Maldives to continue a successful career which has focused on hotel sales and marketing with internationally recognised hospitality companies such as Radisson Edwardian Group, The May Fair Hotel, Taj Hotel, London, and most recently, with Four Seasons Hotel London.

In her new role, Askin will be responsible for the overall commercial objectives for both resorts, including achieving goals in revenue generation, yield management and brand engagement.

Askin is an international hospitality veteran with more than two decades of experience. She began her career journey by establishing a solid track record in hotel sales for various local and international hotel management companies.

She speaks fluent English, German and Turkish.

A Fellowship CIM Member, Askin is a highly motivated, enthusiastic, creative and a dynamic individual with strategic business development, marketing, sales, CRM, events, revenue and operations expertise with a long record of achievement.

Joali Maldives is a luxury, immersive art resort located on the island of Muravandhoo in Raa atoll. The 73-villa property offers unconventional luxury in a private setting and a distinct focus on design by internationally-renowned design studio Autoban, architecture and design firm Atolye4n and Tokyo-based Studio Glitt.

Innovative dining concepts include Japanese restaurant Saoke, authentic Asian and Levant restaurant Vandhoo, Tuscan-inspired Bellinis, personalised dining and cooking school Her Kitchen, as well as numerous destination dining experiences.

The Spa by ESPA invites guests on a holistic wellness journey along with a world-class fitness centre and expert trainers.

Joali celebrates its “Joie de Vivre” philosophy through unique programming such as Maldivian excursions and one-of-a-kind on-property offerings, including an Art Studio and Gallery, Flower Garden, Manta Ray Treehouse and more.

Joali reopened on August 1, after implementing enhanced health and safety standards in line with guidance from the World Health Organisation and local authorities.

To plan your trip and learn more, please visit Joali’s website.