Joali Maldives to reopen on Aug 1 with private island buyout offer

Joali Maldives is reopening its doors to visitors on August 1 — and the luxury resort it could all be yours!

For all those wanderlusters who are looking for unadulterated luxury, beauty and of course, privacy, Joali is offering a private buyout option.

Guests will have the ultra-exclusive use of the private island’s 73 villas and residences as well as its facilities, from its restaurants to the relaxing Joali Spa by ESPA.

For nature and sports lovers, spend time with the resort’s marine biology and water sports team, learn about their coral nursery, go on a turtle quest and top it off with some scuba diving.

Buyout prices start from $90,000 per night from now until September 30, and then rises to $185,000 per night between October 1 through to November 30.

For guests 12 years and above, an all-inclusive full-board meal plan (including alcohol for adults) will cost an additional $450 per night per guest.

“Our private buyout offer at Joali allows guests to book exclusive use of the resort and all of its facilities with the dedicated Joali team on hand at all times. Anyone booking this will have access to the entire island with 73 pool villas and residences, the ESPA Spa and four restaurants available to them throughout their stay,” Alan Ball, Area Director of Sales and Marketing at Joali Maldives, said.

“We’ve created this offer in response to private travel being the new ultimate luxury in a post-pandemic world, and the desire to reunite with friends and family being stronger than ever.”

Joali Maldives is a luxury, immersive art resort located on the island of Muravandhoo in Raa atoll. The 73-villa property offers unconventional luxury in a private setting and a distinct focus on design by internationally-renowned design studio Autoban, architecture and design firm Atolye4n and Tokyo-based Studio Glitt.

Innovative dining concepts include Japanese restaurant Saoke, authentic Asian and Levant restaurant Vandhoo, Tuscan-inspired Bellinis, personalised dining and cooking school Her Kitchen, as well as numerous destination dining experiences.

The Spa by ESPA invites guests on a holistic wellness journey along with a world-class fitness centre and expert trainers.

Joali celebrates its “Joie de Vivre” philosophy through unique programming such as Maldivian excursions and one-of-a-kind on-property offerings, including an Art Studio and Gallery, Flower Garden, Manta Ray Treehouse and more.

For its reopening in August, Joali has implemented enhanced health and safety standards in line with guidance from the World Health Organisation and local authorities.

To plan your trip and learn more, please visit Joali’s website.